You Are Enough

I dedicate this story to anyone who feels as though their life has lost its meaning and to those who are bound by hopelessness. Your life matters and hope awaits you.

A Shattered Life

Sometimes life circumstances leave us broken. Guilt, loss, shame, suffering, failures, obstacles, grief, sadness, regret, and pain are among the emotions and experiences that cause our lives to be shattered. Instead of being a whole person, your version of humanity is ragged shards, unraveled threads, and discarded pieces.

When you are overtaken by the things that shake your confidence and ability to believe that things will ever get better for you, death confronts you. This is not the death of your physical being. It is the demise of your spirit and the destruction of your soul. For you, it is the death of your hope, the death of your dreams, and the death of your opportunities.

To you, death means the impossibilities surrounding you are void of hope and the capacity to dream. And the lack of opportunities that give you hope to believe that your dreams will ever come remains void. That abandonment fills you with emptiness. Regretfully, that emptiness consumes all of you.

Light Can Be Found In Emptiness

When you reach the lowest point of your unrelenting dark existence, something miraculous can happen. But you must allow it to happen by giving it permission to happen.

You must be willing to open your eyes to embrace the spark that resides within your heart and soul. While nothing but a tiny flicker, that spark represents optimism. If you realize that you control the tiny flicker that creates a spark, it will ignite a glimmer of optimism. Then, the light of hope will burn within you.

Your Greatest Discovery

When you acknowledge light by seeing it, its bright illuminations will amplify the reality of your existence. If you allow the light to overshadow the darkness that surrounds you, you will be free to welcome the dawn of a fresh and new beginning. That is what hope is.

Restored hope helps you to believe again. Restored hope empowers you to have the confidence to persevere to pursue the destiny that belongs to you.

You and you alone have the capacity to come to this discovery. You and you alone have the power to realize this. You are more than enough. You are more than enough to change the false narrative that once consumed you. You possess the ability to change for your ultimate good.

Now, follow the path that is before you and live a fulfilled and purpose-filled life.

Thank you for reading this story and accepting the gift of hope that it brings.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

