A 30-Second Shortcut to Feeling Less Stressed Out

This episode is about a mindfulness practice that sounds silly but can be a powerful way to handle a stressful situation. It’s called “soft belly meditation,” and you only need 30 second to a minute to do it.

.

.

Read more about “soft belly meditation” on my blog.

—

A version of this post was previously published on meditationforthemasses.libsyn.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: istockphoto