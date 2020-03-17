Convergence: A Powerful Approach to Cancer Research

By Scott Epstein

Convergence: The integration of engineering, physical sciences, computation, and life sciences—with profound benefits for medicine and health, energy, and environment.

That’s the vision that the Editors and Board of Cancer Convergence are bringing to this new journal. And combining this pan-disciplinary approach with open access promises to make the journal a key forum for advancing the fight against cancer.

The Editors, Krastan Blagoev (National Science Foundation and Johns Hopkins) and David T. Ting (Harvard Medical School) have great ambitions for the journal. I had the chance to talk with Dr. Blagoev a few months ago (the full interview is here), and he said, “I hope that having a journal where researchers can communicate using the language of mathematics will accelerate the integration of interdisciplinary approaches to cancer research and transform the field from mostly observational to a falsifiable science similar to physics.”

Professor Blagoev and Professor Ting are joined by Managing Editor Bo Sun of Oregon State University, and three Associate Editors: Herbert Levine of Rice University, Yvonne Saenger of the Columbia University Medical Center, and Thea Tlsty of the University of California, San Francisco.

