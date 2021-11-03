Preparing for the Coronavirus Winter [Podcast]

.
The air freezing. Wind gusting. Tumbleweeds rolling down my street. That’s what winter during a pandemic looks like in my mind.
I’ve read all the lists to prepare for a likely second wave of COVID-19. My workout routine is solid. Therapy is going well.
But none of it feels like enough. Part of me is terrified about being even more isolated. Another part of me is in denial, like that meme with the dog saying, “This is fine,” as the house burns around him.
