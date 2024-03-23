Sudden Tooth Pain? Here’s What Might Be Causing It

—

Even though a toothache might seem minor, calling your dentist as soon as any pain arises is often necessary in order to keep the situation from worsening.

If you experience sudden tooth pain, it’s advisable tо try using topical numbing gel and taking over-the-counter acetaminophen tо alleviate its severity. Additionally, it’s recommended tо avoid hot, cold, and sugary foods, as they could exacerbate the discomfort. Seeking advice from the best dentist іn your area іs also crucial іn such situations.

Tooth Sensitivity

Tooth sensitivity doesn’t have to be something you live with; there are ways it can be addressed. Determining the source of the issue is key in finding an effective solution, so visiting your dentist for an examination of both teeth and jaws may be necessary.

Tooth sensitivity occurs when dentin (the hard material that comprises most of each tooth) is exposed to outside stimuli such as hot or cold food or beverages or sugary and acidic beverages, including beverages with caffeine content or acidity levels above 7. Dentin contains nerve endings, which when exposed can produce pain-inducing sensations.

Tooth sensitivity can be caused by any number of issues, including tooth decay, loose fillings and receding gums – all treatable easily! For the best outcome speak to your Bismarck dental team if any of these appear to be at play; they will quickly pinpoint its source before devising an individualized treatment plan tailored just to you.

Cracked Tooth

Cracked teeth can cause considerable pain when eating or biting, and may also become sensitive to hot and cold temperatures as their pulp is exposed.

Cracked teeth can result from chewing hard foods, grinding your teeth at night or experiencing trauma to the mouth, as well as from chewing on hard objects that fracture easily. A crack can begin in the enamel before progressing down towards the roots.

Cracked tooth surface areas that do not cause symptoms or require treatment may not cause symptoms and require no further action, these are known as craze lines and are very shallow cracks in the tooth structure.

As the crack spreads, it will affect more of the root and become painful. Your dentist may suggest restorative treatments like dental crowns or root canals to repair and ease symptoms associated with cracks affecting more than half the root surface. As soon as a crack is identified, treatment becomes simpler – earlier detection equals easier treatment!

Gum Disease

Gum disease is often the source of sudden toothache. When bacteria erode away the enamel layer, exposing sensitive inner layers that become sensitive to both hot and cold temperatures – creating painful sensations for which regular dental check-ups can detect early on and help avoid further complications.

Gingivitis, the early stage of gum disease, can be reversed through regular brushing and flossing. Doing this will remove harmful bacteria that have collected on your gums as well as helping to avoid future issues.

Grinding or clenching of teeth is another leading cause of sudden tooth pain, often while sleeping or under stress, leading to chronic tooth sensitivity over time. If this is becoming an ongoing problem for you, your dentist may recommend treatment for bruxism as a means of decreasing its symptoms.

Tooth Grinding

No matter its source – whether sharp and throbbing or dull and achy – tooth pain is an unpleasant sensation that can interfere with our ability to concentrate, work, and sleep at night. Dental decay and cracked teeth are often the root of such sudden tooth pain; however, there may also be other reasons for sudden discomfort that should not be overlooked.

Sinus infections, for instance, may lead to discomfort in the upper teeth as pressure builds near their roots. Furthermore, grinding and clenching the teeth (bruxism) may eventually wear down enamel leading to tooth sensitivity or pain in certain spots of your mouth – however regular dental checkups with Bel Drive Dental can help detect and prevent decay as potential sources of this discomfort.

