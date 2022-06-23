The Complete Guide to Men’s Intimate Hygiene

—

When it comes to self-care and well-being, there are a plethora of topics that are discussed in the country. But more often than not, the discussion surrounding intimate hygiene ends up being a taboo topic. Men and women often feel shy discussing their intimate health, but it’s in times like these that one needs to remind themselves of the importance of such topics.

For all we know, water has been the only solution for any and all intimate hygiene-related issues for men and if the gods are gracious, soap may be the most care their privates receive during their lifetime.

Why is it the men are so clueless and shy of discussing and caring about cleaning and maintaining their family jewels.

Why do men not care about their little friend?

At first glance, it may seem like men do not care as much about an intimate wash for men as women because women have more ‘stuff’ to deal with but when you actually ask men why it is that they don’t maintain intimate hygiene, the answer is more often than not, they don’t know-how.

Ladies are taught everything about intimate hygiene by their mothers, a sort of passing off of traditional household knowledge from one generation to the other. For men, a parallel arrangement does not exist as no father is comfortable enough to teach their sons how to maintain intimate hygiene for their fathers didn’t teach them anything either.

What is an Intimate Wash for Men?

An intimate hygiene wash is exactly what its name suggests. For the longest time, intimate hygiene has only resonated with women. Now that the market is open, more brands are coming up with intimate washes suited for the male genitalia and its needs.

It’s very simple, we all know that sunlight is very effective in killing bacteria. The skin and the area around your intimates sees almost no sunlight which can lead to the growth of germs and harmful bacteria that can cause irritation and infections.

The excess sweat and lack of ventilation are the perfect paradise for bacteria to accumulate. This puts your intimate regions in danger of infections more than other parts of the body.

Soap and water may be enough for the rest of your body but not for your intimates. The chemicals and artificial fragrances can disrupt the acidic pH of your intimates and cause redness, irritation and infections. Intimate Hygiene Washes are made especially for your intimates and most of them are made from natural ingredients with the same pH balance of your privates. Using an intimate wash or men will make sure the bad bacteria, foul odor, sweat and dirt stays away and you feel clean and dry all day long.

Can Man and Women Use the Same Intimate Wash?

Men and women are different in their anatomy, and the needs of their bodies are also different, which is why the same intimate wash cannot be used by both. Intimate wash for women usually contains lactic acid which is used to exfoliate and moisturize with a pH balance between 3.5 – 4.5, which is suitable for female genitalia. On the other hand, an intimate wash for men contains glycerin which is very similar to their intimate skin and is not harsh.

The pH level of men’s intimate skin is between 5 – 5.5, which also means that you cannot use a women’s intimate hygiene wash, because it would disrupt the pH level and cause irritation and infections.

Men’s world is a simple one, one where intimate care is not as important as grooming themselves to look good. Ever since time’s unknown, men never have had to go through the perils and consequences of unhygienic conditions in their nether region which has seriously stunted their growth in the area of intimate hygiene.

One needs to consciously make attempts at taking care of their intimate health. But in case you end up feeling any discomfort, it’s best to seek the advice of a qualified professional. Further, symptoms such as thrush, rashes, pain or irritation can be a sign of something more and that requires a medical consultation.

