Home / Learning / Altered States: Crash Course Psychology #10

Altered States: Crash Course Psychology #10

by Leave a Comment


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
Lemme get your mind right about hypnosis.
00:02
First of all, it’s a real thing — but it’s probably not what you think it is.
00:06
All kinds of hypnosis-esque practices have been around for centuries, but the Western
00:11
version of it — including the kind that you probably associate with people being made
00:14
to cluck like chickens on stage — cropped up around the 18th century, that’s when
00:19
German physician Franz Mesmer started treating all manner of medical problems by putting
00:24
patients into a trance-like state, during which he claimed to align their “internal
00:30
magnetic forces,” which he called “animal magnetism.”
00:33
And many of these mesmerized patients did feel better, but not because of any magnetism
00:39
or whatever. Mesmer was inadvertently using the healing power of suggestion.
00:44
In addition to his magnetic quackery, other physicians didn’t appreciate Mesmer’s
00:48
kitschy penchant for wearing capes and playing ethereal music on a glass harmonica, and eventually
00:53
he was discredited.
00:54
So were his patients just gullible idiots, or was there something else going on?
00:58
Well, we’ve previously defined consciousness as our awareness of ourselves and our environment,
01:03
and consciousness is at work pretty much whenever we’re awake, but also while we’re asleep
01:08
and dreaming.
01:09
So hypnosis is a good example of an altered state of consciousness — when you’re fully
01:13
conscious in the clinical sense, but also not in what you’d consider a normal waking
01:18
state. As a person who considers himself only the product of one of several states of consciousness,
01:22
this one that I am currently in right now, it’s worth pointing out how TREMENDOUSLY
01:26
WEIRD THIS IS! My brain has these other gears that it occasionally drops into during which,
01:32
in a sense, I become not me any more. Altered states can also include things like
01:36
hallucinations, and the effects of psychoactive drugs. But these states aren’t as uncommon
01:40
as you might think. In fact, you’ve probably experienced an altered state yourself… even
01:45
if you’ve never taken an illicit drug or been to a cheesy dinner-theater where the
01:49
main act wore a glittering turban. [INTRO]
01:57
So, personal opinions of Mesmer aside, here are some facts and fallacies worth knowing
02:04
about hypnosis.
02:05
First off, let’s define hypnosis simply as a calm, trance-like state during which
02:10
you tend to have heightened concentration and focus, and in which you’re typically
02:14
more open to suggestion. The phenomenon has been observed in lots of
02:17
empirically rigorous studies, and it’s been used effectively in treatments for stress
02:21
and anxiety, weight loss, and chronic pain.
02:23
BUT! It’s important to understand that even though you’re more open to suggestion when
02:27
hypnotized, you do NOT lose control over your behavior.
02:31
So, contrary to what you might see in The Manchurian Candidate or Zoolander, hypnosis
02:35
can’t make you act totally against your will and, say, jump off a building, rob a
02:39
donut shop, or commit a murder most foul.
02:41
Nor is hypnosis a reliable way to enhance the recall of deeply buried memories. We don’t
02:46
file away every single one of our experiences. We only permanently store some of them, and
02:50
even they tend to mutate over time. We’ll be talking all about memory in an upcoming
02:54
lesson. Finally, only about 20 percent of us are thought
02:57
to be highly hypnotizable. Those are the folks whom a hypnotist could get to smile at the
03:02
smell of sour milk just by suggesting it was rosewater.
03:05
And even though we know hypnosis can increase your suggestibility, there’s still some
03:09
disagreement about what exactly constitutes a hypnotic state, or how it’s achieved.
03:14
Remember, just because we observe a phenomenon doesn’t mean that we have a clue about its
03:19
mechanisms of action, or whether it works the way we think it works.
03:22
One popular theory looks at hypnosis as phenomenon of social influence. This camp suggests that,
03:27
like actors caught up in an intense role, hypnotized subjects may begin to feel and
03:31
act like “good hypnotic subjects” if they just trust their hypnotist to sort of act
03:36
like a director and focus their attention. Other researchers suggest that it has more
03:39
to do with a special dual-processing state of split-consciousness called dissociation.
03:45
Dissociation is a sort of detachment from your surroundings, which can range from mild
03:48
spacing out all the way up to a total loss of your sense of yourself. It’s something
03:52
we all do to some degree or another, and we’re often quite aware that we’re doing it. It’s
03:57
not hard to think of instances where dissociation might even help us, like when we’re faced
04:00
with a dangerous situation that requires quick, reflexive action and not a ton of focus on
04:05
our own thoughts and feelings. In this way, hypnosis may ease pain, not by
04:08
magically blocking pain receptors, but by helping us selectively not attend to that
04:13
pain. Clinicians can do this by basically guiding the patient into a very relaxed, but
04:18
voluntary state, sort of spaced-out, and then further guiding them through a series of positive
04:23
thoughts and suggestions. So, in legitimate clinical hypnosis, people
04:27
aren’t being made to dissociate. Instead, think of them as being asked to dissociate
04:31
– and some people are better at this than others, which is essentially what being “highly
04:36
hypnotizable” means. So, clearly there’s a lot going on in our
04:39
two-track brains at any given time, and hypnosis — as researchers understand it — seems to
04:44
help us tap into some of that adaptive dissociative capacity that we all seem to have.
04:49
But say you’re not so into the idea of someone feeding you suggestions.
04:52
Probably the most classic way to voluntarily enter an altered state of consciousness is
04:56
by using drugs.
04:57
Most of us have used some kind of legal drug… your morning coffee, a beer at lunch, some
05:01
Tylenol PM to put you the bed… and lots and lots of folks responsibly use prescription
05:05
and nonprescription drugs.
05:07
But of course, some people develop problems. The more you use a substance, legal or illegal,
05:11
the less you feel its effects as your tolerance grows. And soon enough, a two-beer buzz turns
05:16
into a four-beer buzz or a case-of-beer buzz. That’s your brain chemistry adapting to
05:21
offset the drug effect in a process called neuroadaptation.
05:24
Keep on that road and soon you’ll risk a physical and/or psychological addiction to
05:28
the substance you choose, or the substance that chose you. And that’s not even to mention
05:33
serious physiological and neurological damage, as happens with severe and long-term alcohol
05:37
abuse. We’ll be delving more deeply into the science
05:39
of addiction in an upcoming episode, but for now, let’s take a look at some of these
05:44
drug families and how they jack you up, knock you out, make you do dumb things, see imaginary
05:48
stuff, and generally alter your consciousness. Psychoactive drugs are chemical substances
05:53
that alter your mood and perception. They’re the ones that go right to your brain’s synapses,
05:58
mimicking the functions of neurotransmitters. They also work by tapping into the psychological
06:03
component – in other words, the user’s expectations about what substance use might mean. Like
06:07
if you really believe that drinking tequila makes you more aggressive, and I give you
06:11
a virgin margarita, your mere expectation of getting all surly and aggro may actually
06:16
lead you to punch someone in the neck. That’s also called the placebo effect.
06:20
Whether smoked, snorted, ingested, or injected, we’ll put all of them into three general
06:24
categories: depressants, stimulants, and hallucinogens. Depressants, like alcohol, tranquilizers,
06:30
and opiates, do exactly what you’d expect–they bring the mellow, slow body functions, and
06:35
suppress neural activity. Historically, the world’s favorite depressant
06:38
is alcohol. Beat writer William S. Burroughs even called it “our national drug.” A
06:43
little bit of hooch may get the party started, but not because it’s stimulating anyone.
06:47
Rather, it’s acting as a disinhibitor, impairing your brain’s judgement areas, while reducing
06:52
your self-awareness and self-control.
06:54
And then because alcohol disrupts memory formations you may wake up wondering where one of your
06:59
eyebrows went. Similar to booze, tranquilizers, or barbiturates,
07:03
depress nervous system activity and may be prescribed to ease anxiety or insomnia, though
07:07
high doses can negatively affect memory and judgement. And really high doses, or bad interactions
07:13
with other substances like alcohol, can kill you.
07:16
Opiates, like poppy-flower superstar opium and its derivatives morphine and heroin, work
07:20
in a similar way, depressing neural activity and enveloping the brain in a fog of no-pain
07:25
bliss. The thing is, if a brain keeps getting flooded with outside opiates, it will eventually
07:29
stop brewing its own natural pain killing neurotransmitters, endorphins. The resulting
07:33
withdrawal is particularly nasty. Stimulants, obviously, excite rather than
07:37
suppress neural activity, and speed up body functions, bringing up your energy, self-confidence,
07:43
and changing your mood. On the legal end of the spectrum here, we’ve got caffeine, nicotine,
07:47
and prescription amphetamines, building up to the more serious illegal stuff like street
07:51
amphetamines, meth, Ecstasy, and cocaine. And you know who loved his coke? Freud. He
07:56
loved i—t so much—it cheered him up when we was feeling down, opened up his mind, and
08:01
turned him into chatty Kathy. He even wrote his first big publication, “Über Coca”
08:06
in 1884 about it. During his famous coke years in his late 20s and 30s, he believed that
08:11
the drug was a viable cure for morphine addiction. Which… not so much.
08:15
Luckily he gave his nose a rest and finally dropped the habit by his 40s to focus full-time
08:20
on his cigar addiction. Which is the thing that ultimately killed him.
08:24
Cocaine hits the bloodstream in a flash of energetic euphoria that quickly taxes the
08:28
brain’s supply of dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine. Methamphetamine also triggers
08:33
the release of dopamine. You’ll remember from our lesson on neurotransmitters how these
08:37
chemical messengers affect our moods, emotions, attention, and alertness. So when those neurotransmitters
08:41
are excessively activated, they can become temporarily depleted, which is what causes
08:46
that agitated, depressive crash that users often feel.
08:49
If you drink coffee every morning, and then you skip a day, you’ll likely be tired and
08:53
cranky with a pounding headache. Now multiply that awful feeling by like thousands and you’ll
08:58
see why people with coke and meth addictions might keep chasing that high while their bodies
09:02
and lives fall apart around them. In addition to depressants and stimulants,
09:05
we’ve got hallucinogens, which come in a variety of plant and fungal forms, as well
09:10
as synthetic forms like LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide. Also called psychedelics, these
09:16
drugs distort perceptions and evoke sensory images in the absence of actual sensory input.
09:20
Which means you could end up seeing, hearing, smelling, or feeling things that are not real.
09:24
This could be quite nice, if you’re like, petting baby dolphins or something, but it
09:28
could also be panic-inducing and generally messed up, if you think you’ve got a bunch
09:32
of centipedes crawling under your skin. The thing is, there are lots of ways to involuntarily
09:36
hallucinate without the use of drugs. Seizures, brain injuries, diseases, sensory deprivation,
09:41
fever, stress, or even extreme grief or depression can all cause neurological disturbances that
09:46
spur hallucinations of one kind or another. Many healthy people have reported experiencing
09:50
vivid auditory hallucinations when in emergencies, like, you broke your knee skiing and you wanted
09:55
to just fall asleep forever in that blanket of soft snow, but a strong, seemingly audible
10:00
voice ordered you to KEEP MOVING. And bizarrely, it isn’t uncommon for people
10:05
who lose the use of one sense—like vision or smell–to perceive sights and odors they
10:10
are no longer capable of sensing as their brains pull from old memories to produce hallucinations
10:16
as a way to compensate for that loss. All this just goes to show that whether you’re
10:20
a psychologist, neuroscientist, or philosopher, our various states of consciousness provide
10:24
a rich, complex world of inquiry to contemplate, showing yet again, just what a messy and marvelous
10:30
thing the human mind is. If your consciousness wasn’t too altered
10:33
today, you learned what hypnosis is and what it can and can’t do; how psychoactive depressant,
10:39
stimulant, and hallucinogenic drugs work on the brain; and how non-drug induced hallucinations
10:43
can happen to anyone.
10:44
Thanks for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers, who make this whole
10:48
channel possible. If you’d like to sponsor an episode of Crash Course, get a special
10:51
laptop decal, or even be animated into an upcoming episode, just go to Subbable.com
10:56
to find out how.
10:56
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant
11:01
is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, Michael Aranda is our
11:05
sound designer, and our graphics team is Thought Café.


