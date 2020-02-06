Getting Help – Psychotherapy: Crash Course Psychology #35

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
Bernice has issues, and sure we all do, but hers are getting out of hand. At times she
00:05
goes through bouts of depression that make it hard for her to even get out of bed. Sometimes
00:08
she suffers from serious anxiety around things like test taking, flying, lots of things.
00:13
All of which are brutalizing her self-worth and affecting her performance in work and life.
00:18
She’s ready to get professional help and, lucky for Bernice, she has a lot of options.
00:22
Psychotherapy, perhaps the predominant type of psychological treatment, involves a therapist
00:27
using a range of techniques to help a patient overcome troubles, gain insight, and achieve personal growth.
00:32
Now you know by now that there are kinds of perspectives on the human mind and lots of
00:37
different philosophies on how to approach it. So it may not come as a surprise that
00:41
there’s also a variety of ways that experts analyze and treat ailments of the mind.
00:46
They each create their own kind of experience for a person seeking help and to be honest
00:50
some approaches are better suited for treating certain psychological conditions than others.
00:54
But with Bernice as our guide we can see how each of these techniques works and maybe in
00:58
the end we can get her out of bed, feeling more calm and confident, and back in the swing of things.
01:14
He’s back!
01:14
If we’re going to talk about psychotherapy, we’ve got to start with Freud, right? Psychotherapy,
01:19
you will recall, is commonly grouped into four major schools or orientations. The psychodynamic,
01:25
existential-humanistic, behavioral, and cognitive therapies. Freud’s famous lay on the couch
01:30
and talk psychoanalysis is just one of several related therapies in the psychodynamic family
01:36
and it was basically the first.
01:37
In essence, Freud assumed that we didn’t really know or at least fully understand ourselves
01:42
or our motivations. So psychoanalysis served as a kind of historical reconstruction that
01:47
helped patients access repressed feelings and memories and unconscious thoughts, by
01:51
using free association and dream analysis with helpful interpretations from the therapist
01:56
until they gained some self-insight.
01:59
As you free associate, talk about your past and answer questions, your psychoanalyst picks
02:03
up on sensitive subjects around which you appear to show resistance. Mental blocks that
02:08
keep you from your consciousness because they cause you anxiety. The psychoanalyst notes
02:12
these resistances and offers interpretations of what might be going on to help promote insight.
02:17
So if Bernice was visiting a psychoanalyst, talking about her day, the therapist might
02:21
say “Tell me more about that dream with the birds with the broken wings.” Or he might
02:25
point out resistance, like, “I noticed that when you mentioned your fear of flying, you
02:29
tend to bring up your childhood, but you never talk about your mother. Why might that be?”
02:33
The therapist points out what may be unconscious themes to coax them into the light. Maybe
02:38
Bernice needs to deal with a traumatic childhood memory or the fact that her mom ran away with
02:42
a pilot or something to understand the roots of her fear.
02:45
Today, traditional psychoanalysis is less common. Critics have pointed out that psychoanalytic
02:50
interpretations aren’t easy to prove or disprove, which is a problem when you’re trying to take
02:55
the scientific approach. Plus, psychoanalysis tends to involve many sessions, sometimes
03:00
4 or 5 a week over a long period of time, and health insurance just won’t cover that anymore.
03:06
Therapists who have branched off from the psychoanalytic school fall into the psychodynamic
03:09
family, which includes not just Freudian, theory, but also ideas from Karl Jung, Alfred
03:14
Adler, Karen Horney, and others.
03:16
The terms psychoanalytic and psychodynamic are often confused, but you can think of psychoanalysis
03:21
as Freud’s particular baby, while psychodynamic theory is really the family descended from
03:26
that baby. Similar to psychoanalysis, psychodynamic therapy focuses on helping people gain insight
03:31
on the impact of unconscious internal forces, early relationships, and critical childhood
03:37
experiences. But these therapies don’t dwell on the id and the ego and superego or all
03:42
the sex stuff, at least not like traditional psychoanalysis does.
03:46
And not all psychologists are interested in rooting through your deep unconscious recesses
03:51
like it was your underwear drawer. Some therapies focus more on conscious material and believe
03:55
the present and future are worth more attention than the past. These include the existential-humanistic
04:00
therapies, championed by Carl Rogers, Viktor Frankl, Fritz Perls, and others, who emphasized
04:05
people’s inherent capacity for making rational choices, achieving self-acceptance, and attaining
04:10
their maximum potential.
04:11
Like the psychodynamic school, existential-humanistic therapy is still insight oriented, but it’s
04:17
much more about promoting growth rather than curing illness. Instead of calling folks patients,
04:23
humanistic therapies refer to those they help as clients or just, ya know, people.
04:27
In the mid 1900s, Rogers developed a humanistic technique called client-centered therapy.
04:32
He encouraged therapists to help their client by providing an empathetic, genuine, and accepting
04:37
environment and using active listening where the therapist echoes and clarifies what their
04:43
clients are saying and feeling. Rogers believed these techniques helped to provide a safe,
04:47
non-judgmental place where clients could accept themselves, feel valued, and work towards
04:52
self-actualization. But other therapists in this school brought in more somber topics.
04:56
Perls, Frankl, and others incorporated the existentialist perspective, understanding
05:01
anxiety and limits to personal growth is driven by the human impulse to deny the fact that,
05:06
let’s face it, we’re all going to die. Sounds a little grim, but much like the existentialist
05:11
philosophers, these theorists thought to maximize human potential and meaning in life in the
05:16
face of those existential fears, helping people access their genuine selves.
05:22
So let’s say Bernice sees an existentialist-humanistic therapist and talks about her depression and
05:27
how it’s keeping her from living a full life. By focusing on the present, this therapist
05:32
might suggest that Bernice is afraid and avoidant of her true emotions, the bad and scary ones
05:37
as well as the good ones, which is why she feels emotionally lifeless and drained. So
05:41
her therapist might say, “Say more about the feelings that you’re having right now, in this
05:45
moment, as you talk about your depression.” The therapist would listen without interpreting,
05:50
at least at first, and help Bernice understand that she was being heard and accepted, which
05:55
hopefully would give her comfort and strength to begin dealing with the tough
05:58
emotions that she’s been avoiding.
06:00
Now if Bernice were to make her appointments with a behavior therapist, she’d experience
06:04
quite a different session. Behavior therapists argue that simply knowing that you’re afraid
06:08
of flying, for example, won’t help you from freaking out at the thought of getting on
06:12
a plane. Instead these therapists suggest that the problem behavior is the actual issue
06:17
and the best way to get rid of unwanted automatic behavior is to replace it with more functional
06:21
behavior through new learning and conditioning. In other words, behavior therapy aims to change
06:26
behavior in order to change emotions and moods. Behavior therapy is rooted in the experiments
06:30
of Ivan Pavlov and his classically conditioned dogs that drooled at the sound of a bell and
06:35
work by E L Thorndike and B F Skinner on operant conditioning or changing behavior by using
06:41
positive or negative reinforcement.
06:43
So say Bernice is seeing a behavior therapist because of an intense fear of flying. We know
06:47
her fear is keeping her from personal and career goals like going to conferences and
06:52
vacationing to Baja. But sometimes it even effects her ability to look up at a blue sky
06:57
or flip through a travel magazine. Her therapist might use counter-conditioning to evoke new
07:02
responses to the stimuli that trigger this unwanted behavior or she may use other behavior
07:07
therapy methods like exposure, systematic desensitization, and aversive conditioning
07:13
to help Bernice modify her reactions and behavior. So she doesn’t dwell on having Bernice relive
07:18
old memories or helping her self-actualize, she just wants to fix the problem behavior.
07:23
Aversive conditioning is less common and usually involves pairing an unpleasant stimulus with
07:28
the targeted behavior. A classic example is giving someone with an alcohol problem a pill
07:32
that makes them puke when they drink.
07:34
Far more common and better studied, the exposure therapies treat an anxiety by having a person
07:39
face their fears by exposing them to real or imagined situations that they typically
07:44
avoid. Systematic desensitization is a type of exposure therapy that associates a relaxed
07:49
state of mind with gradually increasing anxiety-inducing stimuli. Taking Bernice from, say, just thinking
07:55
about flying, to looking at photos of planes in the air to sitting on a grounded plane,
07:59
to eventually soaring in the skies for reals.
08:02
Behavior therapy works pretty well in treating specific fears and problems like phobias and
08:07
it can also work for people with generalized anxiety disorder or major depression, but
08:12
it often needs a boost. And we can get that boost from the cognitive therapies, the kind
08:16
that teach people new, more adaptive ways of thinking. Cognitive therapy focuses more
08:20
on what people think rather than what they do, assuming that if you can change a self-defeating
08:26
thought, you can change the related behavior.
08:27
This is the approach used by founding American cognitive therapist Aaron Beck. He and his
08:32
colleagues pioneered the Socratic questioning method to help clients reverse destructive
08:37
and catastrophic beliefs about themselves, the world, or the future at large, such as
08:43
everything that could possibly go wrong will go wrong.
08:46
Say Bernice has a big test coming up, like a really big, all or nothing, end of the year
08:50
exam. She’s freaking out and her anxiety around the test already has her depressed, imagining
08:55
that she’ll fail. If she bombs the test, she fears that her dreams of getting into the
09:00
graduate programs she wants will be dashed and her life will be over. Classic catastrophic
09:05
thinking. A cognitive therapist would actively discuss all of this with her, challenging
09:09
her thinking along the way and, in the end, help Bernice reexamine her assumptions about
09:14
what’s going to happen if she does fail like the world will not end and she will not utterly
09:18
fail at life. Helping her work toward thinking more positive thoughts about herself and her future.
09:24
The cognitive therapist helps patients understand that changing what we say to ourselves is
09:28
a very effective way to cope with our anxieties and modify our behavior. In other words, it
09:33
really is the thought that counts. Not surprisingly, the cognitive and behavioral schools have
09:38
joined forces frequently enough that cognitive-behavior therapies are typically considered a single
09:42
school, and a lot of therapists use integrative approaches that try to use the best elements
09:47
of all of these schools of thought.
09:48
But all of these different psychotherapies don’t always mean being alone with your therapist
09:52
and your thoughts. Most of them can be done in groups, too. Group therapy fosters the
09:56
therapeutic benefits you get from interacting with other people. Not only does it help with
10:00
the social aspects of mental health, but it also may remind clients that they’re not alone.
10:05
In a similar way, family therapy treats a family as a system, and views an individual’s
10:10
problem behaviors as being influenced by, or directed at, other family members. Family
10:14
therapists work with multiple family members to heal relationships, improve insight and
10:19
communication, and mobilize communal resources.
10:21
So, the big question remains. Does psychotherapy work? You’re going to have to wait until next
10:26
time to find out because that is what we will be taking about, along with a look at the
10:29
biomedical approach to therapy.
10:31
For now, you’ve learned about the major types of psychotherapy. These include psychodynamic
10:35
therapy and Freud’s famous psychoanalysis, existential-humanist therapy and Roger’s
10:41
client-centered focus, and behavior and cognitive therapies.
10:44
We also took a quick look at group and family therapy.
10:48
Thanks for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers who make Crash Course
10:51
free for everyone who can’t pay for it. To find out how you can become a supporter, just
10:56
go to subbable.com/crashcourse.
10:58
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino and our consultant
11:02
is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins. The script supervisor
11:07
is Michael Aranda who is also our sound designer, and the graphics team is Thought Cafe.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.