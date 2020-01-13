Get Daily Email
Home / Learning / Visualising Newspaper Data

Visualising Newspaper Data

by Luke McKernan

Interested in data visualisation, information design or historic newspapers? We’re looking for a small group of volunteers to take part in some trial workshops in October, being run in collaboration with London College of Communication. You’ll learn how to work with data in a creative, hands-on way, while getting an overview of the Library’s digital newspaper collection and how you might use its data.

Volunteers from any background are welcome: you don’t need to have expertise in working with data. All you need is some enthusiasm, ideas, and an interest in learning more about one of the areas above. We’ll provide all the necessary supplies, including the tea and biscuits.

The workshops will be held at The British Library in London on October 2 and October 30, between 17:00 and 19:00.

If you’re interested and can make one or other of these dates, please contact [email protected] for more information.

 

This post was previously published on blogs.bl.uk and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About The Newsroom

The British Library has one of the world's greatest news archives. Our collection of UK, Irish and world newspapers numbers over 60 million issues, from the 17th century to the present day, and we have growing collections of television, radio and web news. Whether you are studying history, politics, society, international relations, economics, media history, sports history or family history, our collections will have something for you.

