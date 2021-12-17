Budget-Friendly Engagement Rings: How to Find Charming Diamond Rings for Less

—

There’s a feeling that comes with knowing you’re presenting your rare gem with a ‘rare gem.’ Diamonds are such precious stones that strike differently. They hit differently. And when presented as engagement rings, they ‘wow’ differently.

Unfortunately, as with most precious items, diamonds don’t come cheap. Hence the reason we don’t see too many men going down on their knees with diamond engagement rings in their hands.

It’s the stuff of the big boys. Indeed, it is. But what if I told you diamonds aren’t as expensive as we all think they are? Ok, at least not all of them. With the right shopping tactics, you can get halo engagement rings, for example, for the same price as – or even less – your regular golden engagement ring.

Would you believe that?

Anyways, here are some tips that will help you find charming diamond rings for less.

1. Pick a Budget

First and foremost, what’s your budget?

It’s essential to answer this question because the phrase ‘budget friendly’ is often subjective. What is budget-friendly to someone may be expensive for another.

So you see, it’s important to set a budget within your mind first. It doesn’t matter how small it is; you can always find charming diamond engagement rings for almost any budget.

2. Check Out Different Diamond Shapes

Since this post is about finding ‘charming’ engagement rings for cheap, it’s only appropriate to talk about the importance of diamond shapes.

The beauty of any diamond product is linked to its shape. If you want something charming for that special someone, you need to focus on the artistry that goes into cutting that stone.

Now, the point we’re trying to make here is that with whatever budget you have, you should prioritize shopping for strictly ‘charming’ diamond shapes. Don’t worry, you’ll find them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Examples of charming diamond shapes are the pear cut and the emerald cut engagement rings. You can check with your vendor to see other unique diamond shape ideas.

3. Don’t Worry About Carat Weight

Diamond shoppers often pay special attention to the carat weight of their buying product. But I’m here to tell you that the carat weight of diamonds doesn’t matter. Yes, you read that right!

You can have a 0.8-carat diamond sparkling, shining, and dazzling better than a 2-carat diamond.

Yes, it’s possible. As far as diamonds are concerned, beauty is proportional to cut quality and not carat weight.

If you want something genuinely adorable and charming, focus more on cut quality. But if you’re looking for something that looks substantial on the hand of your fiancée, you can prioritize carat weight. But I promise you you’ll spend more, and your fiancée may not be overly impressed after all.

4. Go For Lab-Grown Diamonds

Mined diamonds (pulled from the Earth) tend to be more expensive than their lab-grown counterparts. And the reason is that they have a longer supply chain. To mine a diamond from its raw form to a retail-ready gemstone requires miners, distributors, cutters, polishers, jewelry manufacturers, and retailers.

In contrast, lab-grown diamonds don’t require that much supply chain. As such, they compare less expensive. If you’re looking to save costs on your diamond engagement ring purchase, it makes sense to opt for lab-grown rings instead of mined ones.

Don’t worry; lab-grown diamonds are of the same standards as natural ones. In fact, they’re certified by the same bodies that certify mined diamonds. Talk about the American Gem Society, the International Gemological Institute, and many others.

5. Don’t Pay Too Much for Color

In terms of color, diamonds are graded on a scale from D to Z. This color range indicates how white or colorless a diamond gem is.

Typically, you can find a white-colored diamond in the G to I range and a colorless gem in the J or K range. Rather than paying more money for a D or E colored diamond, save your budget. Go for whatever color best suits your budget and engagement themes. Sometimes, it doesn’t really matter whether the gem is colored, colorless, or darkened. As long as you’ve carefully chosen a dazzling cut, the end result will come out amazing.

6. Buy Online

Finally, save yourself a few bucks by shopping online. Unlike traditional retail store vendors, online shops usually have endless options for you to choose from.

Also, there are many vendors online, which gives room for comparison. If one doesn’t give you a price that sits well with your budget, you can easily go to another site or store.

Based on anecdotal evidence, lab-grown diamond rings online usually cost 20-30% less than what you find in stores.

—

This content is sponsored by Uday Tank.

Shutterstock