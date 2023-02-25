Photo: Deb the day after she got her bubblegum highlights. This is now the background and lock screen on my phone and tablet. (photo by author, used by… y’know, she is fine with it, no worries)
Note to Deb on a Dreary Day
I look down as
my phone lights up
to see an alert of no importance plus
your face
sporting new ’do lit by
happy smile with
eyes looking at me
at me
at me
and
I fill with happy tears because
what could be more beautiful in this world?
—
