Photo: Deb the day after she got her bubblegum highlights. This is now the background and lock screen on my phone and tablet. (photo by author, used by… y’know, she is fine with it, no worries)

Note to Deb on a Dreary Day

I look down as

my phone lights up

to see an alert of no importance plus

your face

sporting new ’do lit by

happy smile with

eyes looking at me

at me

at me

and

I fill with happy tears because

what could be more beautiful in this world?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo courtesy of author.

