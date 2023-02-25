Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Marriage & Commitment / Note to Deb on a Dreary Day

Note to Deb on a Dreary Day

Poem texted to my wife, because why not?

by Leave a Comment

Photo: Deb the day after she got her bubblegum highlights. This is now the background and lock screen on my phone and tablet. (photo by author, used by… y’know, she is fine with it, no worries)

Note to Deb on a Dreary Day

I look down as
my phone lights up
to see an alert of no importance plus
your face
sporting new ’do lit by
happy smile with
eyes looking at me
at me
at me
and
I fill with happy tears because
what could be more beautiful in this world?

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo courtesy of author.

***

About Jack Herlocker

Husband & retiree. Developer, tech writer, & IT geek. I fill what’s empty, empty what’s full, and scratch where it itches. Occasionally do weird & goofy things.

Follow me on Medium:
jherlocker.medium.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x