Everything You Need To Know About Baby-Led Weaning

Breast milk is considered the safest, and most nutritious meal for your baby. Formula has come a long way in supplying all the nourishment that youngsters require for families who wish to bottle-feed their infants.

However, after a certain time, the benefits provided by breast milk or formula begin to fall short. This is because as the baby grows and develops, their nutritional needs begin to change.

Furthermore, not only does your baby need to get used to solid food, but they should also learn to eat on their own. This is where baby-led weaning comes in, something that can help bring changes to your baby’s mealtime. With all being said, it is important to learn everything about the process before getting started with it.

So what is baby-led weaning, and how should you introduce it to your baby? What are the things you should, and shouldn’t do? Keep reading to find out.

What Is “Baby-Led Weaning”?

Baby-led weaning is a process by which solid food is introduced to a baby’s meal to teach them to eat by themselves. The food is often given in very small portions so that the child can easily pick them up.

Baby-led weaning can be started by the age of 6 months or a little later. This process isn’t meant to replace their breast milk or formula; your child will still be taking those, while occasionally trying out solids as well. It is to help them get used to solid meals.

What Is The Best Food To Start With?

Certain foods are safe, healthy and delicious to begin baby-led weaning. You can start with steamed vegetables! It’s usually the best option. In case your child doesn’t like them, you can try eggs or even pasta. To find out more about what food to give your child when starting baby-led weaning, check out: https://pickyeaterblog.com/baby-led-weaning-foods/.

When Should You Start Baby-Led Weaning?

6 months is a pretty specific age. Most babies develop enough to speak and interact with others by this time. However, it’s important to note that every child does not grow at the same rate. Although 6 months is the ideal time to get started with baby-led weaning, you should wait and see if your baby is ready to eat solid food. Some very distinct signs show whether you can start introducing solids to them soon.

Firstly, you will notice that your baby will begin taking interest in foods that you eat in front of them. In their own way, they will try and ask for some. If you do give them something solid, check whether they spit it out. If they don’t, then it’s a sign that you can start giving them solids; you will often observe the baby chewing on something solid, like a phone.

Lastly, you should pay close attention to their development; if your baby seems to be developing properly both physically and cognitively (this will be apparent by their interactions with people and respond to different stimuli), then this is also a sign that you can start baby-led-weaning.

The Do’s Of Baby-Led Weaning

Even though the topic sounds rather straightforward, there are various factors you need to understand and remember when implementing this with your baby. Here is a list of Do’s that you should keep in mind.

Only Give Soft Food

Your baby hasn’t grown any teeth yet. Their gums are likely still hardening, so they won’t be able to chew anything hard. Don’t take “solid” literally. Give them foods that are much softer and easily digestible.

When you consider vegetables, boil the vegetable a little more than you usually do, especially when it comes to greens or carrots. Another huge benefit of giving your child soft food is that it reduces the possibility of them choking on their food.

Cut Them Into Appropriate Shapes and Sizes

Those cute little hands will likely not be able to grasp food that’s too wide or large. You need to prepare the meals so that your child can easily hold them. Cut the food into long, thin sticks or small cubes (chunks). They’ll pick them up effortlessly and won’t have any difficulties chewing or fitting them in their mouths. The keywords you should remember in this case are “bite-sized”.

Make It A Family Meal

Take this opportunity to arrange a family meal. Most parents feed their children before indulging in their own meals. However, seldom do they realize the benefits of eating together. Eating together is a great way to enforce family norms into your baby from an early age. They will feel safe and their bond with you will get stronger. Furthermore, your eating will further motivate your child to eat their own food.

The best part is that you get to relish the sight of your baby finally eating their first meals with you.

Give Your Child Food With Enough Nutrients

Take it upon yourself to prepare a meal for your child that’s full of nutrients. You should pay close attention that it contains enough fat, proteins and carbohydrates. Potatoes and avocados are great as a starter food. Your child will enjoy the taste as well!

Get Ready For a Mess

Although your child will probably eat a filling meal at the table, they aren’t mature enough to understand table manners. They will most likely make a mess of their hands, faces, the table and the floors as well. You can place a mat under your child’s chair to keep the floor clean. Also, give them silicone bibs with pockets in them. It’ll catch falling food and reduce the mess on your floor.

The Don’t Of Baby-Led Weaning

As this is about feeding your baby , you have to be extra cautious and refrain from doing certain things. Here is a list of Don’t that you need to be mindful of.

Don’t Serve Raw Foods

Avoid giving your baby any kind of raw vegetable, like cucumbers and carrots. Your child’s digestive system isn’t strong to metabolize raw food. Besides, their jaws and teeth aren’t strong enough to chew the food properly. They might end up choking on the food.

Don’t Force Feed Your Child

You will make absolutely no progress if you pressure your child into eating solids. Some parents might think it’s necessary to forcefully feed their children because they need the nutrition – however, it just stresses the child out, making it an unpleasant experience for them. In the future, they will most likely be less compliant and eager to eat.

Refrain from feeding them solids when they are in a bad mood. A crying baby or a fussy one will not listen to you or eat anything they aren’t familiar with. You will only end up agitating them more, making it a stressful experience for both you and your baby.

Don’t Make It A Regular Thing

Baby-led weaning shouldn’t be a regular thing. It’s normal for your child to feel uncomfortable with this strategy as they aren’t used to this sort of food. Give them enough time to adapt, understand and accept the new routine on their own. If you start at 6 months, take a break of a day or two before starting baby-led weaning again.

Don’t stop their regular feeding routine; this means giving them their purees, breast milk or formula milk regularly. This makes your babies’ meals more versatile and nutritious, easier for them to get used to solids.

Don’t Be Afraid of Them Coughing or Gagging

It might look terrifying when your baby suddenly gags while eating. However, this is completely normal, especially when trying new foods for the first time. They are simply trying to hold the amount of food they can put in their mouths. If you feel too concerned, you can always lend a hand and teach them how it should be done.

Don’t Give Them Utensils

Avoid giving them any type of utensils. Firstly, they’ll end up tossing it away anyway, since they might perceive it as a toy and not a tool used to eat. Next, they might end up badly injuring themselves, especially with forks. Even though the forks are rubber and safe for children, they might accidentally poke their eyes with them while swinging around. Leave the forks and spoons for the time when they are older.

In Conclusion

Mealtime should be a pleasant experience for both the baby and the parents. Have some patience and make the most of every experience with your baby. So don’t give up. In time, you will figure out how and when to properly feed your child. Good luck!

