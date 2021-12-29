Night-Time Fussiness: How To Stop a Crying Baby

Newsflash: Babies cry. Not only do they cry, but they cry a lot. They cry for many reasons and sometimes for seemingly no reason at all. It’s just what they do. Many parents, both new and experienced, have trouble figuring out how to stop a crying baby.

It can be particularly stressful, with parents already exhausted, when your baby doesn’t stop crying at night. Bedtime comes around, and suddenly the wailing begins, signaling yet another long and sleepless night.

Unfortunately, there is no single method to get a baby to stop crying at night. Everyone baby is unique, and the cause of the fussiness will vary. However, you can try a few methods, and one of them may be the key to settling your little one.

Try These Tips to Stop Your Crying Baby

All of these tips have proven effective for at least some parents. Give them a try and see what results you get. What have you got to lose?

Use an Infant Sling

Sometimes your baby needs to be held securely against mom or dad. An infant sling– sometimes called a baby wrap carrier–is a hands-free way of carrying your baby around. They can also be effective for soothing a fussy baby, as they allow your little one to feel your body’s warmth and heartbeat. They also provide a secure, tightly wrapped feeling. Wearing your little one in a sling for 30 minutes before bedtime can often help reduce or eliminate nighttime baby crying.

Use Quality Pacifiers

Some babies refuse to take pacifiers, while others can’t do without them. Even if your baby doesn’t seem to be taking to the pacifiers you’ve tried, it may be worth trying a different style. Hard plastic pacifiers with oversized nipples may not be comfortable for your little one. Instead, try a silicone pacifier with a more natural shape. Not only is this typically more comfortable for your baby to soothe with, but a BPA-free option is safer.

Cut Back on Stimulation

Infants are very susceptible to lights and noises. It’s often not enough to dim the lights and quiet the home as you are laying your baby down to sleep. Instead, try creating a dark, quiet environment for your baby about an hour before you plan to lay them down. This will give their nervous systems time to calm before bedtime.

Use Soothing Sounds

When I talk about cutting back on noise stimulation, I refer to loud noises. Calming sounds soothe many babies when they are played at a low volume. You could always play soft music in the room where your baby is sleeping or get a white noise machine to play soothing sounds.

Could white noise potentially reduce the baby crying sound in your home? Give it a try!

Start Bedtime in a Swing

Another way you could potentially quiet your baby’s crying and make them sleep is by getting a swing. Babies are often relaxed by a gentle back-and-forth swinging motion, which is why rocking a baby is a popular method. However, fatigue can set in if you keep rocking your baby for an hour, so an automatic motorized baby swing is even better.

Wrapping Up

Your baby will inevitably cry at some point, no matter what you do. However, some of the tips we’ve gone over could reduce this crying. Hopefully, this will also help you get a good night’s sleep.

This post was previously published on A Parent Is Born.

Photo credit: Unsplash