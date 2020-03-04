Say it Ain’t So Joe – We Do Want a Revolution!

I’ve always liked Joe Biden. I believe him to be a good, ethical and bright man… despite occasional speaking guffaws. He was arguably one of the most active and effective US Vice-Presidents to serve our country.

He seems like a very nice guy. He says we don’t want a revolution. “Look, the idea that there’s going to be this revolution — Americans aren’t looking for revolution…” He’s wrong!

The wind is at Bernie’s Back. His revolution is not an armed rebellion, but rather a major retooling of our political system that supports the desire of bright, alert, committed Americans to begin a major overhaul of the way Washington works.

I’m a Democrat, not a Socialist. Our government is Democratic, Capitalism infused with many aspects of Socialism. Indeed, most of America’s greatest achievements like Social Security and Medicare are rooted in Socialism. Read this great article in The Daily Beast, “How Socialism Made America Great.”

Any government program that redistributes wealth engages in Socialism. We don’t all pay the same taxes. While the very rich have amazingly unfair loopholes and some pay no taxes at all, others pay more while the poorest pay none. Socialism once again. And thank goodness for it!

Socialism is the humane aspect of Capitalism. The United States can’t boast a history filled with the milk of human kindness. Treatment of Native American’s, slavery, internment camps, inexcusable cyclical poverty, systemic racial and religious prejudice are all parts of our history.

At the same time, America has always been a haven for those escaping persecution and seeking a better life. Our evolving sense of social justice (still with a long way to go,) growing acceptance and appreciation of those with different lifestyles, the chance to receive an education that creates greater economic opportunity and even the ability to become an entrepreneur and make lots of money… all of these are part of the vast mosaic that make our country unique.

Yes, Donald Trump and his sycophantic minions our out to destroy our accomplishments and return us to the less evolved nation from whence we began.

Yes, we need a leader who will rally Americans to stand up for all that is good and righteous and help return us on our organic ever evolving struggle to become better than we are.

Joe Biden will make positive changes in how America functions. Bernie Sanders is calling upon our best selves to sacrifice, become ever more aware and spur us on to greatness. A peaceful revolution that is a call not to arms but to action!

The concerted effort by mainstream media and the Democratic establishment to derail Bernie’s chances to enable us to become the best version of ourselves is reprehensible. It’s not dissimilar to all those who fear for their jobs so suck up to Donald Trump.

Many Democrats fear Bernie’s coattails aren’t strong enough to carry the down-ballot candidates. Consequently, they will do whatever they can to support a mainstream politician who they feel will better serve their (not America’s) best interests.

What separates these people from Donald Trump supporters? Not much, other than we might consider their basic core values more humanely decent. But when you run in fear from worthy ideals, just to protect your job, you are trading off much of what makes you a better person than the other guy.

Bernie has unprecedented support among young people. They, the future of our great country see and seek the opportunity to start the process of a major overhaul of Washington politics. They don’t just want to drain the swamp. They want to fill it in, create the greatest pile of sanitary landfill and build a towering new structure . One that will honor all human beings creating in Bernie’s words “A government that believes in justice not greed.”

Many of these young people are talking to their parents and attempting to convince them that now is the time and the moment. Both of the leading candidates were born in the 1940’s. Both want a better America. But only one has captured the minds and hearts of those born a half-century later. This is their country to inherit and shepherd towards environmental security and a more decent and humane world in which we will all cohabitate.

Bernie Sanders is the shining star of this moment. We must elect Bernie and take our country to new heights.

Joe Biden is a nice guy but small steps won’t make it happen. Please read “Sit Your Parents Down & Read Them the Riot Act! Again.”

A revolution is on the horizon. Hopefully, it will happen in 2020 if politicians don’t run scared and people of good conscience vote with their hearts. If you supported Amy Klobuchar, Joe Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Beto O’Rourke or Tom Steyer you want positive change. They are good people, but couldn’t make it happen. Please consider throwing your support behind ‘Bernie’s… Our Movement.’ Opportunities like this don’t come along often. Don’t be part of the status quo. Support huge change and equality for all!

A final note:

I’ve supported Bernie for a long time. I believe in Bernie’s belief that the revolution is ours, not his. I will do all in my power to help get him elected.

To the die-hard Bernie or Bust supporters, as I’ve said before, I want Bernie to succeed, but if it’s not the time then we must all pull together to rid ourselves of the cancerous tumor that is the Trump Administration.

That being said, I will continue the fight for the ideals that Bernie espouses and never give up on working to make America a country in which we can all be proud, no one goes to bed hungry, everyone has access to quality medical care, our country’s and the world’s environment is protected and every human being receives a quality education and a living wage!

