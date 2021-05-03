12 COVID-Safe Date Ideas To Try Out This Spring

Spring is the season we have all been waiting for. It’s the perfect time to go on a date outdoors and soak up the sun.

Coincidence or not, I’ve always started new relationships in spring — with some exceptions. After winter, my body would send signals that he’s ready to “make babies” and men would approach me more…I’ve always found unique and creative date ideas that would bring me closer together to my partner. I would go smell the flowers and try new things together. I would get outside and enjoy nature. I would enjoy the cool evening air on your skin and get active with your date.

Now that I’m single again and that it’s spring, I’m excited to go on dates again. But how to date in the middle of COVID-19? Here are 12 creative and unique spring date ideas you’ll absolutely adore in times of pandemic.

Outdoors date ideas

It’s easy to enjoy nature during the spring. Everyone is excited to get outside, but visiting a botanical garden or going on a picnic is just too clique a date. Check out these clever and creative date ideas that will impress your lover.

#1: Take a tour of a local bee sanctuary

Beekeeping is a rising trend all over the world. Look for a local bee sanctuary and find out if you can volunteer, take a tour, or buy some honey. Spend some time with the bees and your date. This is a great date idea for couples that want to support the planet and have a sweet tooth.

#2: Go birdwatching

Bird watching might sound like a retiree hobby, but it’s actually a super fun date idea. Take a trip to your local visitor center and purchase a bird guide. If you don’t have one, google your nearest national park — they will usually have information on the types of bird you can find in your area. Read these tips to get started and spend the day watching birds, who are especially active during the spring.

#3: Make a wildflower bouquet

What is the difference between a weed and a wildflower? Many people simply believe the difference is in the eye of the beholder. Go on a walk around your neighborhood or a nearby park and pick some wildflowers. Make a wildflower bouquet with your partner. This is a great idea for those on a budget. Before the flowers die, press a few of your favorites in a book to cherish the memories of the date.

#4: Go fruit picking

Lots of berry farms offer fruit picking during the spring. Typically, they charge for the day and give you a basket to fill up. You and your partner can enjoy a date, strolling amongst the fruit, leisurely picking the sweet berries. Take the yummy fruit home and snack on them all week.

#5: Animal shelter

Find a local animal shelter and see if you can volunteer for the day. Lots of shelters are open to one-time volunteers to walk dogs or play with their cats. There is growing research that spending time with “mans-best-friend” lowers stress and boosts our mood. This is an awesome idea for animal lovers that can’t commit to their own animal just yet.

Evening ideas

Spring evenings are magical. The air is crisp, but not too cold and the sunsets are stunning. Have a romantic evening date with these unique spring dates.

#6: Watch movies in the backyard

Buy a white bedspread from a second hand store and projector online to make your own movies outside. Projectors are actually not too expensive these days — while ticket prices for movies keep going up. Hang the bedspread on a clothesline and project a movie outside in your backyard. Make it cuddly with blankets and pillows on the grass.

#7: Spend time stargazing

Go out in the evening for a date of stargazing this spring. There are now great apps on your phone to tell you all about the constellations. I recommend the Star Walk app, it is really informative, fun, and has beautiful graphics. Find some constellations in the sky, learn about their rich history.

#8: Enjoy sunset at a flower farm

Lots of flower farms are starting to advertise their peak blooming days during the spring. Search for the bloom days of your closest flower farm. A great idea is to dress up for the date and go and take fun pictures in the flower fields with your lover. It will be a beautiful and magical memory to cherish.

Get active

Stay active with your date. Spring is a perfect time to build up a little sweat, but not too much. Summer is yet to be in full force so it’s not too hot — making it the perfect season to built up a little sexual tension through exercise.

#9: Bike to your favorite coffee shop

Take your bikes out for a coffee date. Now that the weather is nice, save on gas and bike to your favorite coffee shop. Enjoy the slower pace and feel the wind in your face. Since it’s too hot in the spring, consider biking around some nice neighborhoods on your way home.

#10: Play tennis together

Spring is a great time to get active and moving. Take advantage of your recreational center to play some tennis together. If you don’t have a racket, one idea is to rent them, as recreational centers usually offer thighs service.. If you enjoy it, buy your own rackets and keep up the hobby all spring.

#11: Enjoy a 5k together

There is almost always a 5k happening sometime in the spring. Find out the specific date and train with your significant other. Alternatively, you two can just walk it on the day. 5k’s are usually for a great cause, so the signup fee will benefit the community. If exercise isn’t your thing, go to the race instead and cheer people on.

#12: Go roller skating

Roller skating is coming back into pop culture, so it is a great time to buy some fresh new rollerblades and take your date for a spin this spring. Pick out a groovy pair for you both (along with some safety pads). Go to your local park and learn how to rollerblade. If you don’t know where to start, read this article.

However you spend your spring, we know you’ll love these date ideas. Do you think it’s possible to try them all? No matter what spring date ideas you choose, they are sure to bring you and your date closer together. If you are in a long-term or blooming relationship, spring is a great time to deepen your connection.

