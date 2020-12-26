Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Sex & Relationships / Relationship Alive! A Practical Approach for Big Changes

Relationship Alive! A Practical Approach for Big Changes

Today we’ll talk about how you can create positive changes in your relationship, or something else in your life, in a way that’s practical, and relatively easy – no matter how big the change.

by Leave a Comment

When you want to shift something in your life, sometimes the scale of the change can seem daunting. So how do you get from point A to point B (or…point Z) in a way that’s actually doable – and sustainable? It can be tempting to take drastic actions to make big changes – but you might sabotage your changes by falling into your old habits. Today we’ll talk about how you can create positive changes in your relationship, or something else in your life, in a way that’s practical, and relatively easy – no matter how big the change.

LISTEN HERE

A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

 

Do you want to talk about how to have richer, more mindful, and enduring relationships?
Join like-minded individuals in The Good Men Project Community.
Photo: Screenshot

About Neil Sattin

Neil Sattin is the host of the popular podcast "Relationship Alive!" where he brings together many of the world's top minds to synthesize the best of what we know about how to sustain dynamic, thriving long-term relationships. As a relationship and couples coach, his approach integrates mind, body, heart, and spirit. Check out Relationship Alive, https://www.neilsattin.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x