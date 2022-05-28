50 Plus Awesome Web Tools and Services

—

Here is a huge showcase with 50+ awesome web tools and services.

We included many different web solutions so you can all find something interesting in this article (website themes, WordPress templates and plugins, low code development solution, Website Maker , font identifier, graphics, the ultimate online to-do list for getting work done and many other cool solutions).

Take a look.

Complete SEO is an awarded agency that helps important companies and startups reach crazy SEO targets.

It doesn’t matter where your website is in terms of SEO performance, work with Complete SEO and boost it right away with massive loads of organic traffic.Get a free quote from this Austin SEO company .

AMG DESIGN will design and build you a top-ranking website, help you with SEO, branding photography and video, and will host your website on their affordable, secure servers.

They even offer ongoing free support and content management, or can provide you with a stunning WordPress website with ongoing support.

Get a free quote from one of the best web design companies .

No matter what problems you have with your website, or what upgrades or integrations you want to be made, Dev.doctor is the right team of web development experts to hire.

They have 20+ years of experience in the industry and they know how to work with companies of all sizes and industries.

Dev.doctor will help you with the following services:

Website Development

Application Development

Enterprise Integration

Software Development

Rapid Fixes

Urgent Care

Reach out for a free quote.

4. Startechup – Software development company philippines

Startechup helps organizations of all sizes that hire software development services to outsource them.

Startechup has offices in France and a development center in the Philippines, serving customers across Europe, Singapore, Australia, and many more countries.

For developing their digital solutions, tech businesses can rely on a staff of Web Developers, Mobile Developers, UI/UX

For a more budget-friendly alternative than what you’ll find in Silicon Valley, Paris, or London, an alliance of European management and talented Filipino developers assures high-quality digital goods.

Check out the website and let these professionals build your tailor made app .

Mobirise is the most popular offline website builder you can use to create any kind of website – personal, portfolio, marketing, agency, blog, etc.

It is loaded with 5500+ awesome blogs and everything else you need to create websites with ease.

Try it.

Cyberlands.io offers all kinds of penetration services:

– API penetration testing

– DDoS simulation

– K8S penetration testing

– Cloud penetration testing

– Mobile penetration testing

– DevSecOps as a Service

They have delivery centers in both US and Ukraine and they are among the best in the industry.

Reach them out for a free quote.

7. Teams.cc – Team Collaboration Software

Teams.cc, the well-versed team collaboration software, allows its users to maintain uninterrupted communications and unwavering workflow. Its advanced mobile accessibility and adaptable layout enable users to stay connected with their peers through any device effortlessly. The real-time notifications keep you updated about any discussion on the platform and help you always remain available for your team. Through Teams.cc, they can reach out even when you are away from the desk or traveling regarding any urgent tasks.

TestingBot is a professional solution to test your website and app so you can make sure they work as you planned.

Start a free trial and see how TestingBot works.

DWS is a professional studio that will help you with:

– Complete marketing solutions including SEO and advertising

– Web design

– Web development

– Infographics

Get a free quote.

Codester is a huge marketplace that you should visit when you need website themes, plugins, PHP scripts, app templates, graphics, and other stuff.

Their prices are super competitive and the website is filled with cool stuff.

WhatFontIs lets you identify fonts from images, for free, with just a few clicks.

The tool is loaded with over 800,000 fonts and it is the only font tool that can identify both free and paid fonts, not just paid fonts like its competitors.

Try it now.

Marketing1on1 will help you boost your website’s organic traffic and rankings using proven tactics and strategies.

They will take care of everything; you don’t have to move a finger.

Reach them out for a free quote.

Unlayer produced some very cool world music day email templates that you can immediately customize and send to your audience.

Check them now.

14. Startup Oasis – startup development services

Startup Oasis Philippines is a one-stop-shop for startups with a shoestring budget looking to launch their minimum viable product. With Startup Oasis, you’ll get a well-packaged software development package that includes all necessary programming resources.

Startups will benefit from the help of our Startup Visionaries, UI/UX Designers, Developers, and Project Manager to bring their business ideas to reality

Check out our mvp solutions for startups .

Looking for highly comprehensive WordPress themes and plugins reviews, tutorial, and hosting guides?

You will find all of these on CollectiveRay’s website, one of the best resource website in the industry.

Heroic Inbox is a super-smart WordPress plugin that lets you manage customer emails and support tickets directly from your WordPress website.See how it works.

Total is one of the best WordPress themes in the world, being loaded with absolutely everything you need to create any kind of website you need, in minutes, without skills and experience.

Check Total now, you will love it.

Astra created a detailed comparison between the very best 10 WordPress photography themes.

Find out which one is the best for your project and get it now.

With all the benefits that translation offers the manufacturing industry, BeTranslated’s work with manufacturing plants & their offices worldwide has proven to be key to their international success.

We pride ourselves on offering the highest quality technical translations at the most competitive rates. Visit our website to see what other specialized areas our translation team can help you excel in and to get a free detailed quote. See just how reasonable it can be to have BeTranslated’s professional manufacturing translators on your team.

Looking to create multiple choice quizzes, live polls and other stuff, with ease?

Then you should use Slides With Friends, it is a smart new way to do all of these.

Start with the free forever plan:

– Host up to 10 people

– All interaction slides

– Custom fonts & design

And see how it works.

AspireMedia has one of the best SEO teams of experts in the industry and they are ready to help you no matter where your business is located, its size, or the industry you are in.

Get a free quote.

Looking for a premium WooCommerce theme for your shop?

Do you want to boost your store sales and conversions?

This is what you will achieve by using one of 8theme’s stunning premium WordPress WooCommerce themes.

Check now and pick the right theme for your store.

Using these SEO packages, you will quickly boost your website’s organic traffic and rankings.

The packages were crafted by experts with huge history background in SEO, and the prices are highly competitive.Check them out.

Electiv is a professional marketing company that is specialized in helping healthcare businesses reach their SEO targets.

This team will optimize your website and content, and they will help your website rank high in search engines and get massive loads of organic traffic.

Reach them out for a free quote.

Kansas City Marketing Agency is the best marketing agency in Kansas, helping companies of all sizes and industries to reach their targets.

They have a huge team of experts ready to help you.

Get a free quote.

RocketHub is one of the few places that you can visit to get stunning deals.

This is the way to go to get awesome stuff without paying the full price.

Check it.

No matter your social media targets, Ampfluence will help you reach them.

They will create a smart strategy to help you hit the high targets you set, and deliver you measurable results in no time, using just 100% human power.

Get a free quote.

Draftpress is a premium and popular producer of highly-efficient WordPress plugins.

All their stuff is useful and simple to use, and the support is excellent.

Check these WordPress plugins.

If you are looking for a highly professional studio, but one that has competitive rates, then you should find out more about DigitalDesign.NYC.

They will help you with web design, branding, UI/UX design, graphic design, and app development, having a strong team of highly experienced professionals.

Get a free quote.

If you are an agency, marketer, web designer, web developer, or any person that works with content from customers, you know how difficult and time-consuming it is to receive the content on time.

You always have to send reminders and call customers.

But this can stop right now.

Using ContentSnare platform, smart software will do all the follow-ups with your customers.

Once customers are ready to send you content and answer your questions, they will use ContentSnare special-made portal.

Start a free trial and see how ContentSnare works, it is brilliant.

31. Best Yotpo Alternatives – Wiremo

Wiremo is the best Yotpo alternative . It’s safe, secure, and compatible with your custom URLs and customized style sheets.

32. Premium Webflow Page Templates – Fully Customizable

Choose from a library of pre-built customizable page templates designed for conversions. Explore the tools designed to help you build a powerful, optimized online store.

33. Best Web Design Companies

Spend less time trying to figure out the right service provider and more time on your work by searching through our web design company profile.

34. Professional Squarespace Templates

Launch your design with a premium Squarespace template that is fully customizable to get your site up and running in an instant.

Looking for professional, yet free to use, Word invoice templates?

Here they are.

These free Word invoice templates were created by the famous InvoiceBerry invoice software.

Your website is not having a blog?

All websites should have a blog in 2022. It is the best way to generate organic traffic and the costs are minimum.

Use bloghandy to embed a blog on your website in seconds with just 2 lines of code.

Wokiee is among the best eCommerce Shopify themes in 2022, being used by over 20,000 customers from all parts of the world.

The theme is loaded with 90+ premade designs that will fit your store no matter the industry you are in.

Check it.

Discover your strengths and build on them. The Everytalent assessment tool identifies

your natural abilities, helping you find the training that will make you even better!

RumbleTalk will add a group chat on your website in just a few seconds, helping you to engage your website audience.

This is a smart and affordable way to increase your website conversions.

Try it now.

Antideo has a simple to use email validation WordPress plugin that has the option to switch on and off validation parameters with toggle buttons. The Antideo Email Validation plugin is free to use allowing unlimited email validation, though there is a pro version of the plugin with added features

unRFP is a one-stop shop to find the next agency for your software development project without having the hassle to visit multiple websites to collate information. unRFP provides you with all the vital data in one place that makes it easy to identify the right company for you.

On WrapPixel’s website, you will find some very cool React website templates.

All these designs are SEO-friendly, and are heavily optimized for conversions.

Take a look.

WooCommerce custom fields are a great way to give your customers more control over their shopping experience. They allow you to create custom fields on products and checkout forms, which can be used to store customer information such as addresses, shipping information, and more. WooCommerce Product Options are easy to set up and use, and they can make your checkout process faster and more efficient. Custom fields are a great way to add extra information to your WooCommerce products, and they’re easy to set up. They’re also a great way to personalize your store for customers. WooCommerce custom fields are easy to set up and manage, so you can get the most out of your store’s customization capabilities.

Pixpa is a professional portfolio website builder that is used by tons of designers, photographers, videographers, and many others.

It is loaded with stunning premade designs and elements, and the interface is highly intuitive.

Try it now.

Everytale will help you create, promote, and broadcast events of any size with just a few clicks.

The software is simple to use even for people with 0 experience in this field. Try it now.

Looking for a complete, yet simple to use multipurpose Elementor WordPress theme?

Litho is the right choice for you.

Find out more about this smart theme.

LogoAI will help you create your own creative and unique logo in seconds, by just completing some basic information about your company.

Try it, the results are impressive.

Do you need a highly professional website that is supercharged with SEO strategies and techniques that actually work?

Jordan Smith has tons of experience, helping companies from Savannah and other parts of the world.

Get a free quote.

Trendy set of torn and ripped paper pieces to create modern and popular designs. That’s what you need for creating some contemporary and creative social media brands, music and film album covers, banners, posters, personal blogs or any other creative projects.

The download includes 22 torn and ripped paper graphics in transparent PNG format. Go ahead and download these powerful graphics.

Creative Tim is a top producer of Admin Dashboards, UI Kits, free and premium themes, and much more.

Now they launched Material Tailwind, a stunning library of HTML and React components, all written with Tailwind CSS classes.

Get it now for free.

With the FC United theme, you will launch a professional website for a sports project of any focus and complexity. The theme was designed for football fans, still comes fully customizable, and features support for the most user-friendly content composer, aka Elementor. Thanks to this tool, anyone can customize this theme and make it suit their particular needs. The theme features a newsletter dispatch option that will help you to stay in touch with your audience and share news or upcoming events with them. This is a translation-ready WordPress theme with premium functionality and spotless sports design.

The Kicker theme is packed with dozens of beautiful, contemporary, and stylish demos that will work for various projects, since all themes come fully customizable. The Kicker theme supports Elementor Page Builder which includes premade Elements that can be used for fast and effective theme customization. This theme features a flexible heart and footer that you can manage on a drag and drop basis as well. All pages have a clever SEO-friendly structure that is able to boost the visitors’ conversion level.

This theme features professional support which makes it perfect for WordPress beginners. Moreover, there are lots of useful materials gathered in the theme documentation pack that helps to master the theme installation and management. The theme includes a flexible color management scheme and advanced typography options. Kicker theme supports a variety of premium WordPress plugins that will help you to boost the functional capacity of your website.

Qwery WordPress theme is a versatile ready-to-go web design featuring everything needed for a quick start of personal and commercial websites. It’s a multi-purpose WordPress theme that’s delivered with a collection of 60+ demos and multiple inner pages. Thanks to the regular theme updates, the collection of ready-to-go designs expands with new solutions weekly. All ready-made pages and layouts of the theme are easy to edit with the help of the Elementor page builder. The theme is also compatible with WooCommerce and lets you start selling your products and services online. You may also take advantage of using two online booking options to manage appointments with your customers. The events calendar is also bundled to keep the audience updated on the schedule of upcoming events.

54. EducationalAppDevelopment.com

EducationalAppDevelopment.com provide the best educational mobile app development services by acodez to our clients. These apps are suitable for teaching children, students, teachers, parents, and all other people interested in education.

This is a robust and scalable educational app development solution that is super easy to manage. It has all the features that you would need in an educational app to be successful. This comes with a bunch of cool features like live class option, offline classes, class analytics etc to name a few. Above all, you’re offered with support from one of the leading eLearning app development companies in the world.

ShowMyIP is an absolutely free to use and no registration needed tool that will use to find useful info about your IP or about a given IP.

You can even use the DSN Lookup to check the major DNS records of a website.

Give it a try.

Conclusions

Use all these web tools and services to grow your business to the levels you want, and don’t forget that a no-code solution is incredibly useful for your projects.

—

This content is brought to you by Alex Ron

Shutterstock