Your Suitcase With 45 Web Tools And Services

—

As the name of the article says, this is your suitcase of 40 web tools and services. Continue to read it if you are a web designer, developer, online entrepreneur, or freelancer, and you are looking for ways to get more sales, leads, deliver better quality, and to finish projects faster.

It is always wise to search for new apps and services.

Do you know how many web tools and services were launched this month? You will be shocked if you search. There are tens of them, in different niches.

During my search, I found a new tool for real-time collaboration for remote teams. After a few days test with my colleagues, we were highly impressed with it and we started to write a full review that will soon be shared with you.

I included over 40 different apps and services from many domains: time-tracking software, WordPress plugins and themes, shops development services and templates, a tool that helps you identify fonts, stock photos, invoicing software and much more.

Start.

1. actiTIME

For most of us, staying productive is a challenge. However, it can be overcome with the right techniques: task estimation, time tracking, progress monitoring and performance assessment.

To implement these four techniques effectively, you need a system. But instead of developing it from scratch, you can save time and start using the one offered by actiTIME – an intelligent piece of timesheet software for keeping track of hours spent on projects and analyzing their outcomes for more insightful management decisions.

The tool has robust functionality for:

Time tracking;

Controlling work on projects by planning the scope and deadlines;

Evaluating performance trends by running reports on employee efficiency, costs and revenues.

With these useful features, actiTIME may help you see how efficient you are in doing your job either in real-time or historically and obtain the knowledge necessary to use time in a more productive way. Besides, the tool streamlines many managerial processes – from employee leave management to billing and invoicing – and, thus, allows you to spare many precious hours and invest them in solving more important matters.

Another thing to know about actiTIME is that it’s highly flexible and affordable. You can easily switch on and off some of the app’s features to make it more suitable for your specific case. Also, you may integrate it with plenty of other tools through Zapier or API.

If you’re an owner of a large enterprise, you can purchase actiTIME at a very competitive price. If you’re a single user or a small team – congrats! You can enjoy the product for free and without any time limits. Sign up for a free actiTIME trial and bring your productivity to the next level.

2. WhatFontIs – Best font finder

Forget the times when you lost hours or even days to identify fonts that you like.

WhatFontIs will help you identify fonts from anywhere, for free, in 40 seconds or even less. If you use it as a Chrome Extension (here it is the link), you can identify fonts from websites and newsletters, and if you use directly their website, you can identify fonts from any picture.

This powerful font finder is the only system that identifies both free and paid fonts, that works with all font foundries, including Google fonts, and that has a huge database of over 600k indexed fonts.

You upload the picture, you crop it (if needed), you write down the identified letters (automated step for registered users), and right after you get the following information:

The name of the font.

If it’s free or paid, and how much costs.

Where to download it from.

Over 60 free and paid font alternatives.

Use WhatFontIs to identify fonts like pros.

3. Total

Do you want a single WordPress theme that has everything you need included, and which can be used to create all kinds of websites: blogs, business pages, shops, personal, portfolio, photography, etc?

Total is the most complete WordPress theme on the market, being loaded with over 40 gorgeous demos, with 80+ builder modules, 500+ styling options, and also with 4 premium plugins for which you don’t pay: Visual Page Builder, Templatera, Slider Revolution, and LayerSlider.

Anything you want to do with your website is possible with Total, including very deep levels of customizations. The theme is fully responsive and all the demos look great, being totally different from other themes.

Use Total to create a website that converts.

4. Xfive

Xfive is the best web development partner that you can have to create BigCommerce, Shopify, Shopify Plus and WooCommerce stores. They regularly take courses, learning new skills or perfecting them, and all the developers that work at Xfive are mid or senior professionals.

They will help you with online stores development and design, with custom themes, plugins, and integrations with payments systems. In a few words, they will help you with everything you need to create a fast-loading and high-converting store.

You want your store to stand out of the crowd and be different from A to Z? Then you need to discuss with Xfive professionals, they are the Tesla of web development agencies for eCommerce.

5. Codester

On the Codester website, you will find a huge marketplace filled with tens of thousands of premium PHP scripts, app templates, themes, plugins, and even heavily discounted items (in the Flash Sale section).

Browse Codester, you will find everything you need, and the prices are excellent.

6. UPQODE– eCommerce Digital Marketing Agency

UPQODE has grown to be one of the top 10 digital marketing agencies in the U.S over the last 5 years. They specialize in designing and developing user-friendly eCommerce platforms that drive sales.

They work with WordPress, Shopify, and WooCommerce in order to create highly functional online stores that are easy to manage and very intuitive.

UPQODE’s team of experts offers customers marketing solutions to help them sell such as online store redesign, SEO services, and conversion optimization.

7. Swissuplabs

If you have a Magento store and you want to make it more powerful, to make it stand out of the crowd, and to get more sales, use Swissuplabs. They are offering 41 Magento 2 extensions and 46 Magento 1 modules that are covering all your store needs.

Supercharge your Magento store with these extensions and modules.

8. Creative-TIM

Creative Tim is a top producer of premium UI Kits, admin templates, dashboards, different elements, and huge bundles that are sold with huge discounts. Everything is built on top of Bootstrap, Angular, Vue.ja, and React.

All their products are top-quality, even the free ones (there are tons of free stuff on their website).

Once you use Creative Tim products, you never go back.

9. airfocus

airfocus is a highly appreciated prioritization and roadmap tool that will help you create and launch your products quickly and in a very well-structured way.

Start a free trial to see airfocus in action.

10. Goodie

Goodiewebsite is a platform that connects designers and agencies with experienced web developers. The quality of the service is guaranteed by the parent company that has 15 year’s experience in this market and which is highly appreciated.

Use Goodiewebsite.

11. Bonsai Invoice Templates

Freelancers need dedicated tools and Bonsai is the best in this field. They help freelancers with everything they need to create contracts, invoices, proposals, and much more.

Bonsai is also helping you with invoice templates for all freelancer niches: designers, developers, marketers, videographers, photographers, etc.

Start for free.

12. Lead generation software

MailMunch will help you design forms, landing pages and emails using an intuitive drag and drop builder. Now it is easy to exponentially grow your email list and boost conversions by up to 400%.

This complete lead generation software puts everything you need at your disposal.

It is easy and quick to set up, it takes only a couple of minutes.

Start using MailMunch.

13. Email Template Editor

Unlayer is an embeddable editor that your customers will love. They will create gorgeous emails and landing pages directly from your website, without having any skills or previous experience.

Sign up now and see how Unlayer works.

14. Schema Pro

Schema Pro is the most popular plugin for WordPress that will quickly help you add schema markups to all the selected pages, in no time, with only 1-click.

Make your website rank higher in search engines with Schema Pro and outperform your competitors.

15. CollectiveRay

CollectiveRay is a professional resource used by both experts and newbies in WordPress and Joomla, where they find useful tutorials, themes, plugins, and tips&tricks.

The team behind CollectiveRay invests lots of time in creating useful and very clear content for you. Check it.

16. Xstore

XSTORE is the single package that you need if you want to create a brilliant store that is engaging and which converts with ease.

It comes loaded with over 90 gorgeous store designs, with 7 premium plugins worth $304, and tons of elements and customizations.

Check it.

17. Zapier Mastery Course

You want to create more in less time, to scale your business, and get more free time for your family, hobbies, or whatever else? Then you should automate your business. It is a simple skill to learn.

Get the Zapier Mastery course which was created by the expert who also created Content Snare. The course is simple to follow and the creator is awesome to watch and listen.

18. Controlio

Controlio will help you monitor your employees’ computers, increasing productivity and security in your company. It also is used for remote teams, seeing exactly what and when they work.

The dashboard is simple to use and understand, and the software is filled with tons of useful features.

Check the demo.

19. Heroic Table of Contents Plugin

Adding a table of contents is super useful for any website, page, and article. Your readers will highly appreciate it and you will get more conversions.

Heroic Table Of Contents plugin will help you add a table of contents, add headings, and even more. Check it on their website, it has many useful features.

Download it now for free.

20. Best Offline Website Builder 2020

Mobirise is the best offline website builder in 2020, is filled with everything you need to create websites that rank high in search engines and which convert with ease.

Create your website with Mobirise, you don’t need any coding skills or experience.

21. Rank Math

Rank Math is a powerful WordPress SEO plugin that will make your website rank higher in search engines and outperform your competitors.

After a basic configuration, Rank Math runs by itself, doing all the hard work autonomously. You will get back your free time and in the same, your website will do much better from a traffic point of view.

Get Rank Math, it is free.

22.Lunacy Graphic Editor

Lunacy is a free full-fledged graphic design software for Windows users. What makes it special is the big library of diverse icons, photos, masked images, and illustrations integrated and ready to use. It’s Sketch for Windows with diverse design assets nigh at hand.

23. WrapPixel

WrapPixel is a popular website on which you will find gorgeous admin and dashboard templates, UI Kits, and different elements, all of them being built on top of Bootstrap, Angular, React, Vuejs, and UI Kits.

24. uKit

Price always matters when choosing a platform to build a site from scratch. uKit is yet one of the most affordable platforms with plans to meet small business and eCommerce needs. For only $5 per month, you get a tool to create a stylish and responsive portfolio or business card in minutes. The price already includes hosting and special features.

25. uCalc

uCalc makes it easy and fast to create calculators, sliders, lists, or checkboxes without technical skills. All you need is to sing in and get free access to all of the product features. They include ready-made responsive templates, intuitive editor, design instruments to change colors and fonts. Zero coding skills are required while the tool itself is free to use.

26. FoxMetrics

FoxMetrics is a modern cloud-based web analytics platform that is simple to use and very efficient. Staying on track with the basics is simple with FoxMetrics. It’s crucial to get a deeper understanding of where your users are coming from, how they are engaging on your website, and how well they are converting.

With the right data in front of you, you can easily make the right decisions.

27. Quiz Maker

Have you ever asked yourself why some quizzes, surveys, and forms are so engaging and converting, while others are not doing such a good job? Opinion Stage is the most popular quiz maker on the web, being filled with gorgeous templates and elements, and with a strong editor that will help you fully customize everything.

Create engaging content with Opinion Stage, it is simple.

28. SiteBuildersPRO

SiteBuilders.PRO focuses on professional migration of projects from CMS/website builders to other platforms of your choice. The company has multiple benefits that distinguish it from its competitors. These include fixed transfer cost, 100% design replication services, manual website/web store migration, control of SEO positions and many more. The company employs a dedicated team of experts, who are real niche pros ready to cope with all kinds of tasks.

29. Shella

Shella is the most popular fashion theme for Shopify, being loaded with tons of designs, styles, and elements for this niche.

The design is pixel-perfect and the theme loads extremely fast, which is very important for a store.

Make your fashion store stand out of the crowd with Shella.

30. WordPressToWix.PRO

WordPressToWix.PRO – is a company that sees its mission in helping clients migrate from WordPress to Wix in a professional and hassle-free way. The service utilizes the all-in-one approach to the website transfer process, paying special attention to the needs and requirements of each client. Along with high professionalism level, they also ensure a risk-free and smooth process of moving projects from one platform to another, irrespective of their complexity level and specialization.

31. stepFORM

Creating responsive forms, surveys, and quizzes has never been easier before. Thanks to stepFORM, you will not only be able to interact with customers through the website but also accept online payments, integrate analytics, track orders, and benefit from higher SEO ranks that are to improved behavioral metrics. The tool has a free plan with up to 15 different free elements and blocks to create your custom form.

32. InvoiceBerry

InvoiceBerry is used by tens of thousands of freelancers and small businesses, being a top invoicing software.

Used it to create and send fully customized invoices, to create detailed reports and much more.

Sign up for the free trial, you don’t need a credit card.

33. Wokiee

Wokiee is a powerful design tool that comes loaded with tons of design, styles, and elements. Using it, it is simple to create a gorgeous store that is engaging and that converts with ease.

Check it.

34. Pixpa

Pixpa is a powerful, yet simple to use website builder that you can use to create any kind of website: store, blog, client gallery, or even all in one.

No need to have any special skills or experience to create wonderful websites with Pixpa.

Sign up for free.

35. Mobile App Testing

pCloudy is a super-advanced mobile app testing that will help you with manual and automated tests, with autonomous tests, and even more.

Start your free trial and see pCloudy in action.

36. PxBee

PxBee is the place to visit if you are looking for stunning photos, including family photos, made by real-life photographers. The website is filled with over 60 million high-quality photos, structured very well in categories.

Finding the picture you are looking for on PxBee is quick and easy.

37. Astra

Astra is having almost 1 million users already, being the fastest growing theme of all time. IT comes loaded with lots of beautiful premade websites, with tons of elements, and with a powerful editor that will help you customize every part of your website.

38. Brizy

Brizy is a clean and simple to use website builder that will help you create stunning websites and landing pages in minutes, without skill and effort. It comes loaded with beautiful templates and elements, and the drag-and-drop editor is doing an excellent job.

39. Hongo – Modern & Multipurpose WooCommerce WordPress Theme

You want a store that stands out of the crowd and you don’t want to spend lots of money on it? Then Hongo is for you. It is a modern and multipurpose WooCommerce WordPress theme that is loaded with everything you need to create a stunning store.

40. Mystik – Astrology & Esoteric Horoscope WordPress Theme

If you are passionate about astrology, then the Mystik WordPress theme will be the right solution for getting started with astrology and esoteric websites. This is a multi-functional WordPress theme that is fully compatible with the Elementor page builder. This lets you modify any page and layout in the drag-and-drop mode. The theme also contains a collection of 5 ready-made demos that are suited for niche-specific web projects. The theme is compatible with WooCommerce, which lets you sell courses and lectures online. It is also compatible with the most popular WordPress plugins, which let you improve your site’s performance in a number of ways. For example, the theme works flawlessly with Slider Revolution, Essential Grid, MailChimp for WP, Contact Form 7, ThemeREX Addons, and Instagram Feed.

41. Online events group chat

Adding an online events group chat on your website is simple and fast with RumbleTalk. This is the most popular solution on the web, being used by tons of websites.

Get a free chat now.

42. Helion – Personal Creative Portfolio WordPress Theme + Store

Helion is among the best portfolio WordPress themes on the Envato market. From its high item rating, you can draw a conclusion that the theme is worth your attention.

The theme features a huge variety of homepage designs that will help you to establish the most spectacular online representative for a photographer or any other creative person. With this theme, you can make money online taking advantage of the WooCommerce plugin compatibility.

43. Zento

Zento is the future of online shopping, it’s like a Tesla in this niche.

Zento is a state-of-the-art SaS eCommerce platform built on the solid foundation of Magento 2 with a next-gen Progressive Web App frontend.

All the tools and integrations you need to run and operate your online shop, in a modern and reliable solution. Sell everywhere, automate your operations, increase conversions and focus on your business, not the technology behind it.

44. Prider – LGBT & Gay Rights Festival WordPress Theme + Bar

Prider is a modern and functional WordPress theme that is ready to be used for a number of human rights projects. This is a ready-to-go solution for the LGBT community, pride bars, festivals, and other niche-specific websites. The theme features several multi-concept homepages that you can import and modify with ease. Thanks to the theme’s integration with WP Petitions plugins, it’s easy for your visitors to create and sign petition forms. The theme is also compatible with a range of popular WordPress plugins and extensions. You may feel free to manage its performance just the way you wish.

45. Abstract Developer APIs

You want to quickly automate your work with the help of fast and robust APIs? Try Abstract, is a super useful way to do that.

Get API key for free.

Conclusions

I bet that you will love Taskade – the tool for real-time collaboration for remote teams. Give it a try, it is free.

And many of the included apps in this article are absolutely free. WhatFontIs will help you identify fonts from any websites, newsletters, and even pictures.

You should try all these web tools and services, your days will become much better.

—

