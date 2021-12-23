Traveling With Toddlers This Holiday? 5 Crucial Long-Distance Driving Tips

—

A long road trip with toddlers can be daunting. Toddlers tend to be louder and want more attention than newborns and older children who can tend to their own needs and keep themselves busy. You may need to make many rest stops and keep your little ones entertained during the journey. Below, you will find five crucial tips that can make a big difference to your road trip.

1. Break Up The Journey

Your toddlers need to stick to their routine as much as possible. This may seem impossible while you travel. However, breaking up the journey can be a great help. Your little one won’t have developed a long attention span yet. Taking a break every few hours can make the journey more manageable for your child and for you.

Take regular stops so your toddler can play, explore, and eat. Treat each stop as if it were an adventure so your child is entertained. You should also consider scheduling a daytime nap while you drive. Let your child fall asleep while you drive. It’ll make the road trip more manageable and allow them to get the rest they need. The last thing you want is a tired and grumpy toddler in the back seat. Let them sleep.

2. Have Comfortable Car Seats

We all know how uncomfortable some car seats can be. Sitting in an uncomfortable car seat can cause unnecessary aches and pains. Ensuring your toddler has a comfortable car seat is, therefore, essential. We tend to assume that their car seats are nice to sit in, but they may only be ideal for short journeys.

Remember that your toddler may still have difficulty lifting their head up for long periods of time. This is especially the case when they’re sitting in a car seat for hours on end. Look for head supports for car seats that ensure your little one can relax no matter how far you’re traveling. Head supports can help to reduce neck, shoulder, and back strain. The support does not need to be very tight. It just needs to be tight enough to support your child’s head especially when they sleep.

3. Take Cleaning Supplies

Toddlers can get dirty very easily which means cleaning supplies are a must. Consider taking those essential cleaning supplies with you on your road trip. Having come hand sanitizer, wipes, and paper towels can be a great help. You should also consider taking a change of clothes with you in case of spillages or other accidents.

Keep all of these items in a reachable spot so that you have access to them when they’re needed. Being able to clean up a mess can make the journey more comfortable for your toddler and more pleasant for you.

4. Play Road Games

One of the best ways to keep your toddlers entertained on the road is by playing road games. Most adults also love this type of game and can probably name at least a few games. Try to avoid giving your child a tablet to play with or a screen to watch throughout the journey. Encouraging them to use their imagination and interact with others can boost their social skills.

If you’re not driving, play a few games with your toddler. Ask them to look out for a car, bus, or even a house. They can point these objects out when they see them and receive praise each time. Coloring books can also help to keep your toddlers interested. Simply wipe the ink off their hands and clothes when they’re done.

You could also encourage your toddler to sing along to their favorite songs. Sing with them and mime any actions that are included in the song. Playing music can help to break up the journey and pass a bit of time. It’s also a lot of fun for everyone involved.

5. Avoid Traveling During Busy Periods

You may not always be able to avoid driving on busy roads, but you can reduce the likelihood of doing so. Avoid the rush hour if you can so you’re not stuck in traffic for hours. Take alternate routes if you need to. The last thing you want is to be stuck in traffic with a bored toddler.

Be aware of where you’re traveling to and what towns and cities you need to pass through on the way. Plan your journey so you avoid the center of towns and cities during rush hour if you can. If you’re unable to, try to keep your little one entertained. Take a break before you hit the traffic so you and your toddler are refreshed. If you can, time it so your little one has their nap while you’re stuck in traffic. It’ll make your life easier.

