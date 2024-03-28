KAIJU NO. 8 – Crunchyroll to Stream Live for the First Time Alongside Japan Broadcast on April 13!

Crunchyroll is carving out a monster-sized home for the launch of the eagerly anticipated Kaiju No. 8. For the first time, the ultimate destination for anime will stream new episodes of the series live every week in more than 200 countries and territories around the world at the exact same time as it broadcasts in Japan, starting on Saturday, April 13 at 7:00 am PDT.

In case fans miss it live, the new episodes of Kaiju No. 8 will be available on Crunchyroll every Saturday at 8:30 am PDT. Subscribers can visit the official Kaiju No. 8 show page on Crunchyroll now to add it to their Watchlist as a reminder.

Additionally, Crunchyroll will be producing multiple dubs of Kaiju No. 8 in English, Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Not only that, Crunchyroll will be providing fans with a comprehensive offering of languages all releasing day and date with the Japanese Broadcast starting on Saturday, April 13 at 8:30 am PDT with new episodes each week as well! Check out the full list via Crunchyroll News.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

With ADR direction by Shawn Gann (The Apothecary Diaries; Buddy Daddies), the Kaiju No. 8 main English voice cast currently includes:

Nazeeh Tarsha as Kafka Hibino / Kaiju No. 8

Katelyn Barr as Mina Ashiro

Adam McArthur as Reno Ichikawa

Additional English dub staff also consists of:

Susie Nixon as ADR Producer

Jarrod Greene as ADR Script Writer

Nathanael Harrison as ADR Mixer

José Sandoval as ADR Engineer

The anime is adapted from the original manga created by Naoya Matsumoto. Kaiju No. 8 is animated by Production I.G (PSYCHO-PASS; GHOST IN THE SHELL) with kaiju artwork and design supervision by Studio Khara (Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition, Shin Godzilla (Pre Visualization Development)).

Take a look at the dubbed trailer:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The series is being directed by Shigeyuki Miya(director and character designer of Onihei; director of The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior) and Tomomi Kamiya (Yotsuiro Biyori). The series composition and screenplay were written by Ichiro Okouchi (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury; story draft and series composition on Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion).

Additional staff includes chief animation direction and character design by Tetsuya Nishio (Naruto; Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2nd GIG); Kaiju design by Mahiro Maeda (concept art and designer on Mad Max: Fury Road; Godzilla Image Designer on Shin Godzilla; Director and Concept Art Director on Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time); art direction by Shinji Kimura (Tekkonkinkreet; Blood Blockade Battlefront), cinematography by Eiji Arai (Kuroko’s Basketball; PSYCHO-PASS) editing by Aya Hida(Attack on Titan; 2019’s Fruits Basket), and music composed by Yuta Bandoh (Towako Omameda and Her Three Ex-husbands; BELLE).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Japanese voice cast and characters:

Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino / Kaiju No. 8

Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro

Wataru Katoh as Reno Ichikawa

Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya

Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina

Yuki Shin as Iharu Furuhashi

Keisuke Komoto as Haruichi Izumo

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Aoi Kaguragi

Kaiju No. 8 Official Synopsis:

In a world plagued by creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in The Defense Force. He makes a promise to enlist with his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Soon, life takes them in separate ways. While employed cleaning up after Kaiju battles, Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa. Reno’s determination to join The Defense Force reawakens Kafka’s promise to join Mina and protect humanity.

Official Website: kaiju-no8.net/en

Official English Twitter: twitter.com/KaijuNo8_O_EN

Crunchyroll has been publishing the Kaiju No. 8 manga in France and Germany since 2021 and 2022, respectively, as a top seller.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

Crunchyroll is available on 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

©2024 Crunchyroll, LLC. All rights reserved. CRUNCHYROLL and the Crunchyroll logo are registered trademarks of Crunchyroll, LLC.

all art – © JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA