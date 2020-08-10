Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Ash Faces a Powerful Pokemon in ‘Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution’

Ash Faces a Powerful Pokemon in ‘Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution’

He and a few other trainers get invited to a mysterious island that holds a big secret

by

mewtwo strikes back evolution, children's fiction, comic, graphic novel, Machito Gomi, net galley, review, viz media

Learn the origins of a Pokemon in ‘Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution’

When I was a teenager, I was very into Pokemon. I watched the cartoon series and played the games for years. When Pokemon Stadium came out, I loved playing it with all my friends. So when I heard about Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution I was hoping I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought about it.

You can read the plot for Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution here:

When researchers discover a fossil of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, they bring upon themselves a creation that goes against the very laws of nature: Mewtwo, a Legendary Pokémon intended for use as a tool of destruction. But as Mewtwo becomes aware of its existence, it begins to resent its human creators and seeks revenge—and Ash, Pikachu and their friends find themselves at the center of its rampage! With the future of the Pokémon world at stake, will our heroes be able to overcome Mewtwo’s challenge…and will Mewtwo be able to find a new meaning for its life?

I had fun reading this graphic novel. It took me back to seeing this movie as a teenager, and how epic of a story it told. This graphic novel also brought back some fun memories of playing the games many years ago. Learning the history of this legendary Pokemon was a real surprise, and how they evolved into something much more powerful. As this tale came to a close, Ash and his friends will sadly never remember ever meeting this amazing being. If you are a Pokemon fan then this is a graphic novel you will want to read.

Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

