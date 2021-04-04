Get Daily Email
Bucky Asks an Old Adversary for Help in 'Power Broker'

Bucky Asks an Old Adversary for Help in ‘Power Broker’

On their search for answers, Bucky decides to ask a dangerous foe for help

Bucky goes to an old adversary for help in ‘Power Broker’

Last time on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bucky and Sam decided to finally team up. They decided working together might be the best way to take down a rebel group. Yet once the had their first confrontation with them, it turns out there was more to them than it at first seemed. Taking down this group was going to be harder than either of them hoped it might be. As this episode came to a close, Bucky decided it was time to ask someone for help. Now Bucky visits a dangerous foe in ‘Power Broker’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Power Broker’ here:

Sam and Bucky go to a criminal safe haven to find information about the Super Soldier serum.

(c) Disney Plus

Bucky agrees to help break someone out of prison in ‘Power Broker’. Sam isn’t too thrilled about it, but agrees their help is needed. Together these three people head to Madripoor, a truly dangerous city. It is this place where they hope to find answers about this new Super Soldier serum. Once they find out who is behind it, Zemo does something drastic. As this episode comes to a close, Sam bumps into someone from a well known nation.

(c) Disney Plus

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ‘Power Broker’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

