Home / A&E / Check Out These Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko Pops

Check Out These Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko Pops

Get your first look at these Wakanda Forever Funko Pops available for pre-order now

wakanda forever, black panther, funko pop, m'baku, namor, queen ramonda, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at these Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

There have been a lot of great Marvel Funko Pops lately. Each one gives fans a good look at characters for upcoming Marvel projects. Fans of all ages love adding these Pops to their collections. Recently some Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

m'baku, wakanda forever, black panther, marvel, sequel, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

M’Baku Funko

There are some great looking Funko Pops. Namor is my favorite as it gives us a look at this character, and the detail is truly stunning. M’Baku turned out great and we can see this character has changed a bit since last we saw them. You can pre-order these items here.

namor, wakanda, forever, black panther, sequel, marvel, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Namor Funko

These Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko Pops come out November 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

queen ramonda, wakanda forever, black panther, sequel, marvel, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Queen Ramonda Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

