Check Out These Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko Pops

Look at these Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

There have been a lot of great Marvel Funko Pops lately. Each one gives fans a good look at characters for upcoming Marvel projects. Fans of all ages love adding these Pops to their collections. Recently some Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

M’Baku Funko

There are some great looking Funko Pops. Namor is my favorite as it gives us a look at this character, and the detail is truly stunning. M’Baku turned out great and we can see this character has changed a bit since last we saw them. You can pre-order these items here.

Namor Funko

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

These Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko Pops come out November 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Queen Ramonda Funko