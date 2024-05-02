‘Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Part Two Is Out Now on Blu-Ray

The next chapter gets told in ‘Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Part Two

I have enjoyed pretty much all of the DC animated films that have come out. Each one has told an action packed tale and helped bring some beloved stories to life. The universe was in serious danger in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One and stopping it wasn’t going to be easy. When I heard Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two was coming out on Blu-Ray, I hoped I would get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a review copy for this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two here:

An endless army of Shadow Demons bent on the destruction of all reality swarms over our world and all parallel Earths! The only thing opposing them is the mightiest team of meta-humans ever assembled. But not even the combined power of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and all their fellow superheroes can slow down the onslaught of this invincible horde. What mysterious force is driving them? And how do the long‑buried secrets of the Monitor and Supergirl threaten to crush our last defense?

There is a lot going on in this sequel. We see teams of heroes working together to activate the towers so that each Earth doesn’t get destroyed. This sequel also shows a moment that changes things for the mysterious Monitor, and causes them to make a big decision. When strange demons show up, we see these heroes working together to find a way to defeat them. In the shadows we see someone plotting to do something bad, and meeting an unknown being seems to only make things worse. As this film comes to a close we learn the identity of the being behind everything that has been happening.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.