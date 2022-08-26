Get Daily Email
Mariner and Her Friends Go on a Rogue Mission in 'Grounded'

Mariner and Her Friends Go on a Rogue Mission in ‘Grounded’

Mariner fears a trial is going to go bad and she asks her friends to join her on a rogue mission

Mariner and friends go on a rogue mission in ‘Grounded’

Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, we saw something shocking happen to the captain of the USS Cerritos. It took everyone by surprise, especially Mariner. As season 2 came to a close, the future of this ship and its crew was uncertain. Now Mariner decides to ask her friends for help with a rogue mission in ‘Grounded’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

grounded, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Grounded’ here:

Mariner enlists her friends on a rogue mission to exonerate her mother, as Captain Freeman faces a military tribunal for the destruction of Pakled Planet.

grounded, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Mariner is going a little stir crazy at the start of this episode. She fears her mom is in grave danger and decides to do something about it. She asks Boimler for help and he is happy to join her for a rogue mission. Mariner and Boimler go see Tendi and Rutherford who look to be having a blast on their time off. Yet they also agree to join Mariner on this dangerous mission. When things go sideways Mariner tries to go it alone but her friends refuse to let her do that. As this episode comes to a close things for Mariner are about to get a lot tougher.

grounded, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Lower Decks ‘Grounded’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

