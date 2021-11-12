Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Someone Learns an Important Lesson in ‘Ciao Alberto’

Someone Learns an Important Lesson in ‘Ciao Alberto’

See how things are going for Alberto in this wonderful computer animated short

by Leave a Comment

ciao alberto, computer animated, short, pixar, review, disney plus

‘Ciao Alberto’ is available now on Disney Plus

I enjoyed watching Luca. The film had stellar animation and told a pretty good story. As this movie came to a close the lives of these two friends was never going to be the same. Now the story for one of them continues in Ciao Alberto. I was able to get a screener of this short and here is what I thought of it.

ciao alberto, computer animated, short, pixar, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for Ciao Alberto here:

With his best friend Luca away at school, Alberto is enjoying his new life in Portorosso working alongside Massimo—the imposing, tattooed, one-armed fisherman of few words—who’s quite possibly the coolest human in the entire world as far as Alberto is concerned. He wants more than anything to impress his mentor, but it’s easier said than done.

ciao alberto, computer animated, short, pixar, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

This was a fun short to watch. Alberto wants nothing more than to impress his new mentor. Yet each time he tries to do this things end up taking a bad turn. After something awful ends up happening Alberto fears the worst. But something unexpected ends up happening instead. If you liked Luca then this is a short you will want to check out.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Ciao Alberto is available now on Disney Plus.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares3

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x