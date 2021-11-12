Someone Learns an Important Lesson in ‘Ciao Alberto’

‘Ciao Alberto’ is available now on Disney Plus

I enjoyed watching Luca. The film had stellar animation and told a pretty good story. As this movie came to a close the lives of these two friends was never going to be the same. Now the story for one of them continues in Ciao Alberto. I was able to get a screener of this short and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Ciao Alberto here:

With his best friend Luca away at school, Alberto is enjoying his new life in Portorosso working alongside Massimo—the imposing, tattooed, one-armed fisherman of few words—who’s quite possibly the coolest human in the entire world as far as Alberto is concerned. He wants more than anything to impress his mentor, but it’s easier said than done.

This was a fun short to watch. Alberto wants nothing more than to impress his new mentor. Yet each time he tries to do this things end up taking a bad turn. After something awful ends up happening Alberto fears the worst. But something unexpected ends up happening instead. If you liked Luca then this is a short you will want to check out.

Ciao Alberto is available now on Disney Plus.