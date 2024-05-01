Mac & Cheese Gets a Decarbonized Makeover

By Kathryn Krawczyk

View this email in your browser

When I think about manufacturing and heavy industry, macaroni doesn’t usually come to mind.

But just like cement producers and glass manufacturers, factories that make Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Kraft mac and cheese and other name-brand foods have a big carbon footprint. And that’s why they’re among manufacturers set to split $6.3 billion of newly awarded federal funding for 33 emissions-reducing projects.

Ten Kraft Heinz factories will use their funding to decarbonize their process heat systems using electric heat pumps and boilers, and install solar panels, biogas boilers, and energy storage to power it. A paper facility will implement a new technology that can improve the energy efficiency of the papermaking process. And iron and steel facilities will integrate hydrogen into their projects, among other projects at chemical, metal, and concrete producers.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the projects are all meant to develop “replicable” and “scalable” technology that can eventually be implemented at manufacturing facilities around the world.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Also in federal clean energy funding this week: $475 million will go toward building solar and energy storage systems at former Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia coal mines, as well as gold and copper mines in other states.

— Kathryn Krawczyk

📢 We want to hear from you! Please take 5 minutes to answer our reader survey. It closes this Friday at midnight.

More clean energy news

🚦 Yellow light for clean cars: The U.S. EPA proposes a slower phase-in of strict tailpipe pollution limits than it suggested last year, likely driving more hybrid vehicle sales but still setting up electric vehicles to make up the majority of car sales by 2032. (Politico, E&E News)

⚡️ Unlocking geothermal’s potential: Geothermal power could help plug solar and wind power’s intermittency gaps, but experts say first scientists and developers need to unlock next-generation technologies that make it easier and cheaper to harness the earth’s heat. (Canary Media)

🔥 Another gas health impact: Flaring and venting of natural gas in the U.S. causes about two premature deaths each day and costs the economy about $7.4 billion annually in lost work time and other health effects, a peer-reviewed study finds. (Inside Climate News)

🔌 A crack in the code: The International Code Council omits stronger pro-electrification measures from its building code guidelines, rejecting its own expert recommendations and siding with gas utility and furnace manufacturing trade groups. (HuffPost)

🏭 Clean energy’s foil: The U.S. aluminum industry is declining even as demand for the material grows, posing a challenge for domestic production of solar panels, wind turbines and other clean energy components. (Canary Media)

🏠 Not easy being green: Two climate reporters share how they moved their house off natural gas, installing an electric heat pump, water heater and appliances. (Grist)

🌎 Chamber of climate inaction: Microsoft, Pfizer and more of the country’s biggest companies are quietly opposing the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as it fights federal climate action and environmental disclosure rules. (E&E News)

💸 Support our work: The Energy News Network is powered by support from readers like you. If you like Energy News Weekly, share it with a friend! Or give today and help us keep our news open and accessible for all.

📧 Want more energy news? Sign up for our daily digests.

This article first appeared on Energy News Network and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously Published on energynews.us with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Relationship Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Relationship Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew

Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: unsplash