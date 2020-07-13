Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Someone Learns the Truth About Their Dad in ‘Brainwave’

Someone Learns the Truth About Their Dad in ‘Brainwave’

While they learn all about someone's past, they begin to fine tune some new abilities

by Leave a Comment

brainwave, stargirl, tv show, superhero, drama, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Learn about a villain’s origins in ‘Brainwave’

Last time on Stargirl, Courtney was trying to heal from a fight with a strong villain. Pat helped create a cover story for her, but was also getting tired of lying to his wife. While the team tried to get answers, Courtney ended up fighting this villain again, and things got bad fast. If it wasn’t for someone showing up, she would have been done for. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like someone is developing some new powers. Now Courtney wants to try to recruit them in ‘Brainwave’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Brainwave’ here:

Tensions rise among the JSA members after Courtney suggests who she wants to recruit next to the team. Meanwhile, Barbara invites Jordan and his family over for dinner, and Henry, Jr. makes a surprising discovery about his father.

Courtney comes up with a risky plan in ‘Brainwave’. After encountering someone, she thinks she might be able to recruit them to her team. Meanwhile, they finally learn the truth about their father. While they are doing this, they work on fine tuning their own abilities. When they think they can hear their dad, they run to the hospital. While there, they have a run in with someone who promises them harm if they don’t leave their friends alone. As this episode comes to a close, something bad happens and someone somehow awakens to witness the whole thing.

Stargirl ‘Brainwave’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

