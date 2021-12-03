These Friends Wind up on Another Island in ‘Camp Cretaceous’ Season 4

Finally escaping Isla Nublar, the campers find themselves in grave danger when shipwrecked on a mysterious island. As the group begins to uncover the strange secrets of this new land, they must hatch a plan to not only save themselves, but also protect the dinosaurs from the sinister forces at work.

These friends are celebrating getting off that infernal island at the start of this season. Things with Kenji and Darius could be better though. After they have a run in with a huge dinosaur in the water it forces a landing on another island. At first things don’t seem so bad, but when they find a sabre-tooth tiger it becomes clear something strange is going on here. Once they find out who is running things, these friends decide they must stop them at all costs. There are points this season where Darius takes great risks to make sure the plan is completed. While this is going on two people realize that they like each other and friendships only get stronger. As this season comes to a close we learn who the boss it and it is a truly shocking reveal.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 4 is available now on Netflix.