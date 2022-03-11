‘Turning Red’ is out now on Disney Plus

Since I was a kid I have loved Disney movies. No two are alike and they have brought a ton of amazing stories to life. Some of these films put new spins on beloved stories while others choose to tell an original tale instead. I really liked Encanto and had a blast watching Soul. When I heard about Turning Red I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a screener of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Turning Red here:

Meet Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

Turning Red gets 8/10. This was a fun movie that put a clever spin on growing up. Once this happens, life for Mei takes a lot of unexpected turns. There is a good blend of comedy mixed in with some nice dramatic moments. As this film comes to a close, life for Mei is never going to be the same.

Turning Red is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.