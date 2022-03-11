Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / ‘Turning Red’ Is Available Now on Disney Plus

‘Turning Red’ Is Available Now on Disney Plus

This clever animated film is streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Turning Red’ is out now on Disney Plus

Since I was a kid I have loved Disney movies. No two are alike and they have brought a ton of amazing stories to life. Some of these films put new spins on beloved stories while others choose to tell an original tale instead. I really liked Encanto and had a blast watching Soul. When I heard about Turning Red I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a screener of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Walt Disney Studios

You can read the plot for Turning Red here:

Meet Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

(c) Walt Disney Studios

Turning Red gets 8/10. This was a fun movie that put a clever spin on growing up. Once this happens, life for Mei takes a lot of unexpected turns. There is a good blend of comedy mixed in with some nice dramatic moments. As this film comes to a close, life for Mei is never going to be the same.

(c) Walt Disney Studios

Turning Red is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

