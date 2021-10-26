Dad Chat – Integrity [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

Dad Chat – Integrity

Dadquote;

“We need more than a few good men & women,

we need a WORLD of good men and women that are willing to do the right thing;

even when it’s hard,

even when it costs you something,

and yes, even when no one is looking.

I love you, I’m proud of you, and God Bless You!”

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01 hey kids nice to see you again

00:03 uh so today i’m gonna talk to you about

00:06 integrity

00:07 you know it’s uh it’s one of those

00:08 things that can be it may be a little

00:10 bit tough to hear

00:11 but uh you know it’s i i love you and so

00:14 i need you know i need to share share

00:17 things like this with you

00:19 uh and i’m just hoping to kind of raise

00:21 the standard you know

00:22 raise the bar a little bit so that um so

00:25 we’re kind of accountable to each other

00:27 before i get into that i do have a dad

00:30 joke for you

00:30 so my daughter was uh was confused about

00:34 cloning

00:35 i said that makes two of us ah

00:38 so uh so part of having integrity is

00:41 uh admitting when you’re wrong okay

00:44 so yesterday i actually had an instagram

00:46 post that i attributed to cs lewis it

00:49 said uh

00:50 integrity is doing the right thing even

00:51 when no one is watching

00:53 uh and actually that wasn’t actually cs

00:56 lewis that said that

00:57 could have easily been c.s lewis but it

00:59 wasn’t him um

01:00 i was able to kind of search a little

01:02 bit and figured out that

01:04 it looks like something similar is from

01:05 a book by charles marshall

01:07 and it says integrity is doing the right

01:10 thing

01:10 when you don’t have to when no one else

01:12 is looking

01:13 or will ever know when there will be no

01:15 congratulations or recognition for

01:17 having done so

01:19 he also says integrity is doing the

01:21 right thing no matter what it costs you

01:24 how true is that right here’s a few more

01:26 quotes for you um one by j.c watts

01:29 he says for too long for too long

01:32 for too long we’ve gotten by in a

01:35 society that says the only thing

01:37 right is to get by and the only thing

01:39 wrong

01:40 is to get caught

01:43 warren buffett says in looking for

01:45 people to hire you look for three

01:47 qualities

01:48 integrity intelligence and energy and

01:52 if they don’t have the first the other

01:54 two will kill you

01:56 that’s true you remove integrity from

01:58 there you got intelligence and energy

01:59 you can do a lot

02:00 do a lot of damage right um yeah so

02:04 use your intelligence with integrity

02:07 um i also find it helpful to look up the

02:10 um

02:10 the definition of integrity and it says

02:13 the quality of being honest

02:15 and having strong moral principles moral

02:17 uprightness

02:19 uh and the i’ve always found it helpful

02:22 when i’m trying to get my head around

02:24 something to look at the opposite of it

02:25 too so i kind of

02:27 uh reworded this and i said the

02:30 the opposite of integrity is the quality

02:32 of being dishonest

02:34 having weak moral principles yikes who

02:37 wants to have that be their legacy who

02:39 wants to leave

02:40 um being known for that right your life

02:43 is so quick

02:43 so think about your legacy think about

02:46 what you’re

02:47 what you want to be known for right you

02:50 know it takes no effort to go with the

02:51 flow

02:52 when other people are doing things that

02:54 they shouldn’t be doing and

02:56 calling it good when you know deep down

02:58 it’s not good

03:00 uh it takes no effort right you can just

03:02 sail right along and

03:03 go right along with them it takes effort

03:05 to swim against the stream right to do

03:07 the right thing

03:09 when others are doing the wrong thing

03:13 so here’s something i thought was a

03:15 little interesting i’ve received a few

03:16 messages saying that

03:18 that i left my my son when he was 12.

03:22 you know that’s obviously it’d be pretty

03:23 hypocritical of me i’m

03:25 i left my son and here i’m showing other

03:26 people how to do things

03:28 you know that’s kind of anyway it’s just

03:31 kind of ironic that

03:32 because that just came over today and

03:34 i’ve seen it before a couple times but

03:36 and i knew i was going to be doing a

03:37 message on integrity and it’s like well

03:39 that would be the opposite of integrity

03:41 if i’m

03:42 helping other people and i left my own

03:44 son um you know i’ve actually been

03:46 married for

03:47 for almost 30 years and uh my i have two

03:51 adult

03:52 grown children one once 25 once 28

03:56 so anyway uh you know i i find

04:00 you know with the internet there is a

04:03 you know the

04:04 internet can do a lot of good obviously

04:05 so you know as this

04:07 um my youtube channel has connected all

04:09 of us

04:10 um so there’s obviously some good things

04:12 that the internet can do but there’s

04:14 also some bad things that the internet

04:16 can do and so

04:17 um please you know when i was younger

04:20 some of the stuff that’s out there you

04:22 you know you had to make an effort to go

04:24 uh fill your mind with it but now

04:28 you you know it’s just one click away

04:30 and so i would encourage you to please

04:33 please think long and hard before you

04:35 you click on something that maybe you

04:37 shouldn’t

04:37 click you shouldn’t be clicking on um

04:39 and you know if you struggle with

04:40 something then get an accountability

04:42 partner so that you can

04:44 you know hold yourself accountable to

04:46 somebody because

04:47 you know yeah anyway i just think you

04:50 know if you fill your head with

04:51 with garbage you’re going to put garbage

04:53 in and garbage is going to come back out

04:54 so i would encourage

04:56 you to um yeah

04:59 to protect your mind right and only

05:01 allow

05:02 good things to come in right some things

05:04 you can’t avoid but

05:06 others you can and please i think that

05:08 takes integrity and grit

05:10 to do that uh you know

05:13 again speaking of legacy you know i it

05:15 wasn’t that long ago that i was

05:17 holding my baby daughter at the hospital

05:20 and now she’s out of the house right um

05:23 her and my son are out of the house

05:25 right so um you know it goes by in a in

05:27 the blink of an eye so

05:29 you know the days can be tough there’s

05:31 tough you know we all we all have tough

05:33 days

05:34 too but think long and hard about the

05:36 legacy that you want to leave

05:38 um you know i said i get comment after

05:41 comment of absent

05:42 absent fathers so please please think

05:46 about

05:47 your you know the long term effects of

05:49 your

05:50 decisions um and if you were one of

05:53 those

05:53 that was left don’t repeat it you know

05:56 let’s

05:57 um let’s all do better right let’s uh

05:59 break the cycle and do better

06:02 um i do have an example of integrity too

06:04 my my son-in-law ryan

06:06 um he’ll probably be embarrassed by me

06:08 sharing this but

06:09 it’s uh it’s such a powerful story i

06:12 think

06:12 that i want to share with you he uh when

06:15 he met my daughter in college um

06:18 he felt the like the right thing to do

06:21 was to call me

06:22 um and ask if he could date my daughter

06:26 he wasn’t asking for him in marriage

06:27 anything he just wanted to date her um

06:30 takes great integrity you know he just

06:32 called me and he set up a lunch date

06:35 and we um he met me for lunch and uh

06:38 you know i’m a fairly big guy i’m six

06:39 three two

06:41 do i tell you how much probably not i’ll

06:44 leave that out that’s a

06:45 necessary uh um statistic

06:48 i guess so um but anyway so i’m a pretty

06:50 big guy right and so

06:51 i show up and he he’s shaking in his

06:54 boots when he sees me so

06:56 um another reason to love him you know

06:58 but he did it because he felt like it

07:00 was the right thing to do

07:01 that’s a man of honor right we want to

07:04 be known

07:05 as men and women of honor

07:09 a couple other nuggets before i close

07:11 you know do a good job even when your

07:13 boss isn’t around

07:15 you need that for your own um self so

07:17 that you when you

07:18 go to bed at night you can you sleep

07:21 well right yeah

07:22 you don’t necessarily uh you’re not

07:25 necessarily doing it for him but you’re

07:26 doing it because

07:27 for your own integrity uh you know when

07:30 you make a vow

07:31 um we need to take our vows seriously

07:34 when you say you’re gonna do something

07:35 you need to do it your word means

07:36 something

07:37 uh you know it’s better to actually not

07:39 even vow rather than

07:41 vow and not do it right so

07:46 uh you know men i

07:49 shared this in my instagram interview

07:51 with my daughter you know men

07:52 we as men we tend to run after shiny

07:55 shiny objects

07:56 and i just say it that way because it

07:58 can me it can you know

08:00 there’s a lot of things you could uh

08:04 that to help you you know to understand

08:07 what that means

08:08 you know what i’m talking about right i

08:09 mean there’s lots of lots of different

08:11 things we can run after

08:12 uh i won’t go to some some of the areas

08:14 but one i would think of is

08:15 one that kind of comes to my mind is

08:17 golf you know when uh

08:19 when i was younger i remember getting

08:20 into golf a little bit my kids were

08:22 fairly young and you know not that

08:25 golf’s a bad thing by any means no golf

08:27 golf is fine but there’s a reason why

08:28 there’s

08:29 the term golf widow because you know if

08:32 you’re spending all your time

08:33 you know chasing after that dream of

08:35 becoming this great golfer

08:37 and you’re trying and you’re raising

08:38 kids and you should be spending time

08:40 with your kids you know

08:41 choose the better one which is spending

08:43 time with your kids that window

08:44 of opportunity that you have with your

08:45 kids is so short

08:48 it’s over like that so you know

08:50 understand that

08:52 uh you know i get i get comment after

08:55 comment

08:55 of the hurt caused by absent fathers um

08:59 and i know this pain personally myself

09:01 um

09:02 right uh so please

09:06 please men understand the weight of your

09:08 decisions

09:09 um you know we need you uh

09:12 don’t you don’t take this lightly think

09:15 long term about

09:16 about your decisions um

09:19 and i’ll close with this you know

09:23 we need more than a few good men and

09:26 women

09:27 we need a world of good men and women

09:29 that are willing to do

09:30 the right thing even when it’s hard

09:34 even when it costs you something and yes

09:37 even when no one is looking i love you

09:41 i’m proud of you and god bless you

—

