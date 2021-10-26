Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / Dad Chat – Integrity [Video]

Dad Chat – Integrity [Video]

Today I’m gonna talk to you about integrity

by Leave a Comment

 

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

Dad Chat – Integrity

Dadquote;

“We need more than a few good men & women,
we need a WORLD of good men and women that are willing to do the right thing;
even when it’s hard,
even when it costs you something,
and yes, even when no one is looking.

I love you, I’m proud of you, and God Bless You!”

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
hey kids nice to see you again
00:03
uh so today i’m gonna talk to you about
00:06
integrity
00:07
you know it’s uh it’s one of those
00:08
things that can be it may be a little
00:10
bit tough to hear
00:11
but uh you know it’s i i love you and so
00:14
i need you know i need to share share
00:17
things like this with you
00:19
uh and i’m just hoping to kind of raise
00:21
the standard you know
00:22
raise the bar a little bit so that um so
00:25
we’re kind of accountable to each other
00:27
before i get into that i do have a dad
00:30
joke for you
00:30
so my daughter was uh was confused about
00:34
cloning
00:35
i said that makes two of us ah
00:38
so uh so part of having integrity is
00:41
uh admitting when you’re wrong okay
00:44
so yesterday i actually had an instagram
00:46
post that i attributed to cs lewis it
00:49
said uh
00:50
integrity is doing the right thing even
00:51
when no one is watching
00:53
uh and actually that wasn’t actually cs
00:56
lewis that said that
00:57
could have easily been c.s lewis but it
00:59
wasn’t him um
01:00
i was able to kind of search a little
01:02
bit and figured out that
01:04
it looks like something similar is from
01:05
a book by charles marshall
01:07
and it says integrity is doing the right
01:10
thing
01:10
when you don’t have to when no one else
01:12
is looking
01:13
or will ever know when there will be no
01:15
congratulations or recognition for
01:17
having done so
01:19
he also says integrity is doing the
01:21
right thing no matter what it costs you
01:24
how true is that right here’s a few more
01:26
quotes for you um one by j.c watts
01:29
he says for too long for too long
01:32
for too long we’ve gotten by in a
01:35
society that says the only thing
01:37
right is to get by and the only thing
01:39
wrong
01:40
is to get caught
01:43
warren buffett says in looking for
01:45
people to hire you look for three
01:47
qualities
01:48
integrity intelligence and energy and
01:52
if they don’t have the first the other
01:54
two will kill you
01:56
that’s true you remove integrity from
01:58
there you got intelligence and energy
01:59
you can do a lot
02:00
do a lot of damage right um yeah so
02:04
use your intelligence with integrity
02:07
um i also find it helpful to look up the
02:10
um
02:10
the definition of integrity and it says
02:13
the quality of being honest
02:15
and having strong moral principles moral
02:17
uprightness
02:19
uh and the i’ve always found it helpful
02:22
when i’m trying to get my head around
02:24
something to look at the opposite of it
02:25
too so i kind of
02:27
uh reworded this and i said the
02:30
the opposite of integrity is the quality
02:32
of being dishonest
02:34
having weak moral principles yikes who
02:37
wants to have that be their legacy who
02:39
wants to leave
02:40
um being known for that right your life
02:43
is so quick
02:43
so think about your legacy think about
02:46
what you’re
02:47
what you want to be known for right you
02:50
know it takes no effort to go with the
02:51
flow
02:52
when other people are doing things that
02:54
they shouldn’t be doing and
02:56
calling it good when you know deep down
02:58
it’s not good
03:00
uh it takes no effort right you can just
03:02
sail right along and
03:03
go right along with them it takes effort
03:05
to swim against the stream right to do
03:07
the right thing
03:09
when others are doing the wrong thing
03:13
so here’s something i thought was a
03:15
little interesting i’ve received a few
03:16
messages saying that
03:18
that i left my my son when he was 12.
03:22
you know that’s obviously it’d be pretty
03:23
hypocritical of me i’m
03:25
i left my son and here i’m showing other
03:26
people how to do things
03:28
you know that’s kind of anyway it’s just
03:31
kind of ironic that
03:32
because that just came over today and
03:34
i’ve seen it before a couple times but
03:36
and i knew i was going to be doing a
03:37
message on integrity and it’s like well
03:39
that would be the opposite of integrity
03:41
if i’m
03:42
helping other people and i left my own
03:44
son um you know i’ve actually been
03:46
married for
03:47
for almost 30 years and uh my i have two
03:51
adult
03:52
grown children one once 25 once 28
03:56
so anyway uh you know i i find
04:00
you know with the internet there is a
04:03
you know the
04:04
internet can do a lot of good obviously
04:05
so you know as this
04:07
um my youtube channel has connected all
04:09
of us
04:10
um so there’s obviously some good things
04:12
that the internet can do but there’s
04:14
also some bad things that the internet
04:16
can do and so
04:17
um please you know when i was younger
04:20
some of the stuff that’s out there you
04:22
you know you had to make an effort to go
04:24
uh fill your mind with it but now
04:28
you you know it’s just one click away
04:30
and so i would encourage you to please
04:33
please think long and hard before you
04:35
you click on something that maybe you
04:37
shouldn’t
04:37
click you shouldn’t be clicking on um
04:39
and you know if you struggle with
04:40
something then get an accountability
04:42
partner so that you can
04:44
you know hold yourself accountable to
04:46
somebody because
04:47
you know yeah anyway i just think you
04:50
know if you fill your head with
04:51
with garbage you’re going to put garbage
04:53
in and garbage is going to come back out
04:54
so i would encourage
04:56
you to um yeah
04:59
to protect your mind right and only
05:01
allow
05:02
good things to come in right some things
05:04
you can’t avoid but
05:06
others you can and please i think that
05:08
takes integrity and grit
05:10
to do that uh you know
05:13
again speaking of legacy you know i it
05:15
wasn’t that long ago that i was
05:17
holding my baby daughter at the hospital
05:20
and now she’s out of the house right um
05:23
her and my son are out of the house
05:25
right so um you know it goes by in a in
05:27
the blink of an eye so
05:29
you know the days can be tough there’s
05:31
tough you know we all we all have tough
05:33
days
05:34
too but think long and hard about the
05:36
legacy that you want to leave
05:38
um you know i said i get comment after
05:41
comment of absent
05:42
absent fathers so please please think
05:46
about
05:47
your you know the long term effects of
05:49
your
05:50
decisions um and if you were one of
05:53
those
05:53
that was left don’t repeat it you know
05:56
let’s
05:57
um let’s all do better right let’s uh
05:59
break the cycle and do better
06:02
um i do have an example of integrity too
06:04
my my son-in-law ryan
06:06
um he’ll probably be embarrassed by me
06:08
sharing this but
06:09
it’s uh it’s such a powerful story i
06:12
think
06:12
that i want to share with you he uh when
06:15
he met my daughter in college um
06:18
he felt the like the right thing to do
06:21
was to call me
06:22
um and ask if he could date my daughter
06:26
he wasn’t asking for him in marriage
06:27
anything he just wanted to date her um
06:30
takes great integrity you know he just
06:32
called me and he set up a lunch date
06:35
and we um he met me for lunch and uh
06:38
you know i’m a fairly big guy i’m six
06:39
three two
06:41
do i tell you how much probably not i’ll
06:44
leave that out that’s a
06:45
necessary uh um statistic
06:48
i guess so um but anyway so i’m a pretty
06:50
big guy right and so
06:51
i show up and he he’s shaking in his
06:54
boots when he sees me so
06:56
um another reason to love him you know
06:58
but he did it because he felt like it
07:00
was the right thing to do
07:01
that’s a man of honor right we want to
07:04
be known
07:05
as men and women of honor
07:09
a couple other nuggets before i close
07:11
you know do a good job even when your
07:13
boss isn’t around
07:15
you need that for your own um self so
07:17
that you when you
07:18
go to bed at night you can you sleep
07:21
well right yeah
07:22
you don’t necessarily uh you’re not
07:25
necessarily doing it for him but you’re
07:26
doing it because
07:27
for your own integrity uh you know when
07:30
you make a vow
07:31
um we need to take our vows seriously
07:34
when you say you’re gonna do something
07:35
you need to do it your word means
07:36
something
07:37
uh you know it’s better to actually not
07:39
even vow rather than
07:41
vow and not do it right so
07:46
uh you know men i
07:49
shared this in my instagram interview
07:51
with my daughter you know men
07:52
we as men we tend to run after shiny
07:55
shiny objects
07:56
and i just say it that way because it
07:58
can me it can you know
08:00
there’s a lot of things you could uh
08:04
that to help you you know to understand
08:07
what that means
08:08
you know what i’m talking about right i
08:09
mean there’s lots of lots of different
08:11
things we can run after
08:12
uh i won’t go to some some of the areas
08:14
but one i would think of is
08:15
one that kind of comes to my mind is
08:17
golf you know when uh
08:19
when i was younger i remember getting
08:20
into golf a little bit my kids were
08:22
fairly young and you know not that
08:25
golf’s a bad thing by any means no golf
08:27
golf is fine but there’s a reason why
08:28
there’s
08:29
the term golf widow because you know if
08:32
you’re spending all your time
08:33
you know chasing after that dream of
08:35
becoming this great golfer
08:37
and you’re trying and you’re raising
08:38
kids and you should be spending time
08:40
with your kids you know
08:41
choose the better one which is spending
08:43
time with your kids that window
08:44
of opportunity that you have with your
08:45
kids is so short
08:48
it’s over like that so you know
08:50
understand that
08:52
uh you know i get i get comment after
08:55
comment
08:55
of the hurt caused by absent fathers um
08:59
and i know this pain personally myself
09:01
um
09:02
right uh so please
09:06
please men understand the weight of your
09:08
decisions
09:09
um you know we need you uh
09:12
don’t you don’t take this lightly think
09:15
long term about
09:16
about your decisions um
09:19
and i’ll close with this you know
09:23
we need more than a few good men and
09:26
women
09:27
we need a world of good men and women
09:29
that are willing to do
09:30
the right thing even when it’s hard
09:34
even when it costs you something and yes
09:37
even when no one is looking i love you
09:41
i’m proud of you and god bless you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x