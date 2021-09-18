Fantasizing About “Changing a Man”? [Video]

.

.

Last week’s video led to some of the most interesting comments I’ve ever read on our YouTube page. From “sizing up” an infamous TV show shower scene to supporting my brother Stephen’s desire to have burritos in his life, you didn’t hold back. And I loved it.

While we don’t do a lot of two-parters, we couldn’t help ourselves when it came to this topic. We decided to correct some errors in our last video and then do a deep dive into why so many people are enticed by the idea that they can “fix” another person.

Ultimately, we too often think we’re just playing with romance when we’re really playing with our time. And if nothing else, I hope today’s video helps you safeguard yours.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 your life is precious

00:02 and you can’t stake your life on the

00:05 changing of somebody else’s trauma

00:07 because you never know what stage

00:08 someone is in

00:10 at dealing with their trauma

00:16 let’s start with uh your your comment

00:19 here on the the show sex life which you

00:22 know we we talked about i had a bit of

00:24 banter about it i had never seen it so i

00:27 was one of those annoying people that

00:28 was talking about something they’d never

00:29 actually seen

00:31 uh what are your thoughts you’ve watched

00:32 three episodes now tell us well tell me

00:34 what this review says because i want to

00:36 see if i agree with the tone of it i’ll

00:39 read you a little bit of it but uh it’s

00:41 quite interesting so uh hi matt

00:44 hey

00:45 here i am matthew interrupting my own

00:48 video it’s better than a it’s better

00:49 than an advertisement for dove

00:51 instead i’ve got something that could

00:53 actually change your life not just make

00:55 you smell better

00:56 it’s a virtual retreat it’s a three-day

01:00 immersive coaching program that i take

01:02 people through personally live wherever

01:05 you are in the world you can do it from

01:06 the comfort of your own home but it’s a

01:08 program that i’ve been running for over

01:11 15 years now and it’s one that can

01:13 radically transform your relationship

01:15 with your emotions your confidence your

01:18 self-love and your direction in life to

01:22 find out more just go to

01:23 mhvirtualretreat.com

01:27 and now back to me i highly recommend

01:29 you watching the movie it’s not

01:31 pornography it’s now steve it’s not a

01:32 movie is it it’s a show it’s a show

01:34 it’s a show so now i’m questioning

01:36 whether she’s actually watched it

01:38 she had security and stability with her

01:41 husband despite the fact that he was

01:42 looking physically amazing with a

01:44 six-pack and everything uh and he looked

01:46 like he had it all together but she felt

01:48 unwanted because he put her last on his

01:50 priority list behind his career and

01:52 their kids now this much i got from the

01:54 trailer steve

01:56 he had no time for her uh their

01:58 relationship lacked chemistry big time

02:01 connection and compatibility yeah well

02:04 those those are some of the problems

02:05 isn’t it when we when we choose

02:07 a certain look and a certain set of

02:09 criteria that we see on paper without

02:11 looking for the deeper stuff

02:14 her ex-lover was an aussie man not a

02:16 brit so there i got that wrong i was

02:17 going to correct that immediately

02:18 actually you’re both wrong i think he’s

02:20 a kiwi he mentions being a kiwi so he’s

02:23 from new zealand

02:24 fair enough um charismatic and magnetic

02:29 who knew how to make her feel wanted and

02:32 desired so hot they had undeniable

02:35 chemistry and compatibility together and

02:37 their connection was off the charts

02:39 stephen now that sounds like the

02:41 beginning of any heartbreak

02:44 story when i when i hear that because i

02:46 know that there’s a butt coming and

02:48 guess what steve there is but he had

02:51 unhealed childhood trauma regarding his

02:54 father because his father left him and

02:56 his mum when he was a kid she kept

02:58 pushing him to solve it there’s the

03:00 problem in it

03:01 but he was in blaming and victim

03:04 mentality you know men don’t like to be

03:06 told what to do although she was in her

03:08 psychology phd program meaning she knew

03:11 a lot about human behavior by the way

03:14 this is this all i’m not now i’m not

03:16 slagging it off because i haven’t seen

03:18 it

03:18 but i’m just talking about what i’m

03:20 hearing in this review

03:22 this all sounds like a caricatured

03:24 version of every situation

03:27 how every woman feels like i you know

03:30 i’m psychologically evolved

03:33 that i

03:34 emotionally

03:35 understand people on a level that this

03:37 buffoon this lovable

03:39 sexy buffoon in front of me doesn’t and

03:42 i know what’s best for him better than

03:44 he does

03:46 the most of the women we talk to don’t

03:48 have psychology phds some of them do

03:51 however

03:52 most of them don’t but they still have

03:54 that feeling like i have done some sort

03:57 of life psychology phd

03:59 and i know better than this

04:02 idiot who turns me on

04:04 uh so she knew a lot about human

04:06 behavior

04:07 after he resolved his trauma issues with

04:09 his father which by the way he had a

04:11 totally wrong perspective about his

04:13 father all those years

04:15 the aussie guy wanted her back but was

04:17 too late because after she got tired of

04:19 his roller coaster emotional behavior

04:22 she decided to marry this good-looking

04:24 wealthy guy to have a stable life and

04:27 kids like most women

04:30 want well i think we’re learning that

04:32 well we’re not learning steve i mean we

04:34 bloody well know it’s not the only thing

04:37 most people want is a good-looking

04:38 wealthy guy to have a stable life and

04:40 kids

04:42 it definitely isn’t the only thing

04:44 someone wants

04:45 yeah

04:46 a little bit more her husband wanted to

04:49 know what she saw in her ex-lover that

04:52 he didn’t have yeah so he starts

04:54 following the guy oh he starts following

04:56 the guy okay so then uh but it wasn’t

04:59 the size of his penis

05:01 like most men think but just for the

05:03 record i never thought it was about the

05:06 size of the other bloke’s penis matt it

05:08 was matt it was they show it in episode

05:10 three it was absurd

05:12 no i know i’m just saying like i put

05:14 that down to just there’s a a writer in

05:17 the writers room

05:19 at the production company who’s just

05:20 thinking

05:21 this is gonna get us publicity for the

05:24 show yeah so i’m not i don’t think that

05:27 this really like the what lured her back

05:29 was just a

05:30 huge penis

05:32 but

05:33 um

05:34 it wasn’t the size of a penis like most

05:36 men think i don’t even think most men

05:37 think that but let’s keep going it was

05:39 about connection and compatibility don’t

05:42 think it didn’t sound like it was about

05:44 compatibility um when it’s about

05:46 insecurities men think immediately about

05:49 the size of their penis i don’t know if

05:51 that’s true i don’t i think we think

05:53 about the fact i think we think about

05:55 everything

05:56 i’m not i haven’t got any money uh i’m

05:58 not funny yeah other blokes are funnier

06:01 than i am they’re more interesting than

06:03 i am they’re more intelligent than i am

06:04 yeah they’re taller they’re more famous

06:06 they’re right

06:08 and he’s probably got a bigger penis

06:10 women think about size of their breasts

06:12 that her words not mine um but it’s not

06:14 about body parts size is about

06:17 connection no matter how much she tried

06:19 to connect with her husband it didn’t

06:21 work we cannot force connection period i

06:24 urge you to watch the movie

06:26 i think it’s a tv show it’s going to

06:28 change your perspective about women’s

06:29 desire and what matters to us most

06:32 when young we seek adventure and

06:34 excitement when more mature we seek

06:37 safety stability love and peace so um

06:40 that was from abundance angel which by

06:43 the way um thank you thank you for

06:46 thank you for laying it out uh thank you

06:48 for your commentary on the episode we’re

06:50 really happy that you decided to write

06:52 in we appreciate it stephen

06:56 what do you think

06:57 well it’s good it’s that’s a nice

06:59 framing of of the dilemma of the show

07:01 and and um i can’t tell what side

07:03 abundance is on there i guess she’s sort

07:05 of saying she

07:06 empathizes with the main character billy

07:08 who decides to go on this dalliance uh

07:11 from her husband now

07:13 i’ve only seen three episodes so i’m not

07:15 gonna review the whole show um

07:18 let’s get it out the way there is some

07:20 this this show takes every cliche box

07:23 you could imagine of

07:25 fantasy

07:27 you know fantasy uh love triangle geared

07:30 towards women

07:31 it’s trying to frame up the

07:33 oh there’s two extremely gorgeous men on

07:36 the table and just so the comparison

07:39 between them doesn’t get too difficult

07:42 they’re both obscenely rich and

07:44 successful so we don’t want them to be

07:46 like we don’t like women watching it

07:48 going well well her husband’s really

07:50 successful so she should just be with

07:52 him because he’s got this beautiful yeah

07:54 yeah you want to make it a level playing

07:56 field financially so that it’s not like

07:58 he’s just the loser with the the giant

08:00 right the

08:02 the bad

08:04 the bad boy aussie who’s already really

08:06 handsome anyway but they’re saying they

08:08 can’t they can’t go why he’s a bad boy

08:10 but he’s down and out it’s like no he’s

08:11 a bad boy he’s also matt

08:14 an important enough record producer to

08:16 get on the cover of rolling stone so a

08:19 record producer on the cover of rolling

08:21 stone so he’s really

08:23 up there um

08:25 you know he’s like a scooter braun or

08:27 something um right and so it’s sort of

08:30 like twice it’s sort of like twilight

08:32 where bella is both with the hottest

08:34 vampire

08:35 and the hottest werewolf right and it’s

08:37 like

08:38 what like she’s the only one in the

08:40 world who’s dating these two

08:42 supernatural freaks

08:44 right exactly she can’t even share him

08:46 around

08:47 and uh her husband’s like this super

08:50 successful finance guy but he’s not just

08:52 soulless in finance matt he runs impact

08:55 investing funds because he could have

08:57 presumably have multiple millions at jp

09:00 morgan i think it’s mentioned but he

09:02 basically turned it down to do still

09:05 highly lucrative given their house but

09:08 yeah much more ethical impact investing

09:10 to imp invest in good

09:13 you know good but we don’t know what

09:14 they do we don’t know what sort of size

09:16 mortgage they had no no

09:18 there’s lots of problems in the show

09:20 there is some

09:21 extremely

09:23 unsubtle voice over narration that

09:25 literally tells you every thought the

09:27 character has while we’re already seeing

09:29 it on the screen so it’s completely

09:31 unnecessary

09:33 and you know it’s like our breast

09:35 pumping’s really frustrating well we can

09:36 see that because you look miserable

09:38 while you’re wearing a breast pump

09:40 and

09:41 you know and they get her to do the

09:43 exact voice over it’s really off really

09:46 unusual because the voice over sounds

09:48 exactly like the voice over in gone girl

09:51 and they clearly watched that and you

09:52 know how much that annoyed me steve i

09:54 found that i i enjoyed gone girl as a

09:57 movie but i just found the voice over

09:59 incredibly affected right right and yeah

10:01 gone girl’s great but yeah that that

10:03 part is like the the kind of part that

10:05 you really notice and they have almost

10:08 do an impression of the same voice so

10:10 that’s soft

10:11 but yeah basically i’ve seen a lot of

10:13 women criticizing

10:15 the part of the show of her decisions

10:17 and some people have said oh this is a

10:19 great sort of you know it’s not i don’t

10:22 think it’s a great show i mean let me

10:23 just get that out there it’s silly

10:26 the writing is cliched etc um but

10:30 i think some people are saying well it’s

10:31 good we’re seeing for once like a woman

10:33 having to deal with the decision of

10:35 cheating and it’s not just like mad men

10:37 and it’s not just like don draper he’s

10:39 cheating on his wife and we’re all kind

10:40 of oh god he’s so broken inside you know

10:43 it’s the woman doing it

10:45 that now so i get that but obviously now

10:48 a lot of people are judging well you

10:50 know

10:50 is uh do i feel like i

10:53 did empathize with this character and

10:55 the only thing is the husband tries

10:58 really hard actually as soon as she

11:01 i mean he he is handsome and seems like

11:04 a lovely guy there’s not a catch there

11:06 he’s like this good-hearted guy he’s

11:09 he’s not he’s not some wimp he’s like a

11:11 strong guy

11:13 successful everyone loves him

11:15 and

11:16 when she when he reads her diary and

11:19 sees she’s been writing about

11:21 old kiwi fella that she loved before and

11:23 she’s saying i’m fantasizing about him

11:25 so much because bloody kids is annoying

11:28 and you know not as fun not as fun like

11:30 she had a bit of a wild life before

11:32 which we already knew about because

11:34 she’s narrated it yeah and her husband

11:35 knows nothing about any of her wild past

11:38 and that’s part of the thing he’s not

11:39 been in on that at all

11:41 but she has said oh the sex with him was

11:43 was great when we first got together so

11:45 the husband can have great sex

11:47 and then like the first time he’s

11:49 watching the game he’s a bit like busy

11:52 but then

11:53 they do when he reads the diary and goes

11:55 oh my god she’s been fantasizing about

11:57 another man he

11:59 immediately starts to like do some wild

12:02 [ __ ] for her to like take her to like

12:04 sneak into this rich guy’s pool and they

12:07 like have a have a fun night there doing

12:09 like crazy stuff getting in trouble

12:11 which is a weird thing to do when you’re

12:13 a rich guy with a pulse i know and they

12:15 drive it away from the police and

12:16 everything and

12:18 with just a towel around them so she’s

12:19 had a mental wild night like the old

12:21 days and he’s done that just because

12:24 he’s read her diary about some other guy

12:26 which is probably by the way about the

12:28 best response you could possibly hope

12:30 for from someone reading that right and

12:33 and so i’m not saying the life with him

12:35 is obviously what what she she’s

12:37 obviously feeling unsatisfied but it’s

12:39 like well this guy started trying quite

12:41 quickly and clearly wants to fix this

12:44 issue

12:44 they never have a conversation where she

12:46 goes

12:47 so

12:48 i have been feeling sexually unfulfilled

12:51 can we you know talk about that a bit

12:53 it’s just oh he did try we sort of had a

12:56 good we had a really good night but i

12:58 still feel it didn’t really quite make

13:00 me feel so satisfied but um yeah so i

13:04 think a lot of people are judging well

13:05 like

13:06 was there enough to sort of drive her to

13:09 another guy but maybe we’re just seeing

13:11 a flawed character and she’s just not

13:13 making great decisions a la don draper

13:16 we don’t defend everything don draper

13:18 does

13:18 um maybe she’s just making silly

13:21 decisions and

13:22 it’s all gonna end going oh what a crazy

13:25 path i took that time when my marriage

13:27 was in a crisis

13:29 or maybe there’s a deeper cultural

13:31 critique matt that is saying

13:34 maybe the very deep you know you know i

13:37 like to look for underlying messages in

13:40 things the secret message the straussian

13:42 message and maybe the straussian message

13:44 here is

13:46 marriage doesn’t work for everyone and

13:49 maybe this woman was societally

13:52 geared to to to lean towards getting

13:54 married eventually and it was never

13:56 maybe it’s not for everyone and this

13:59 show is going look she wants to be with

14:01 the bad boy with the toxic

14:04 you know family relationship and she

14:06 wants to have all sorts of fun and a

14:08 stable marriage is never going to be

14:09 satisfying

14:11 i don’t know matt or maybe it’s

14:12 criticizing marriage as a whole

14:14 the only thing is the bad boy has a lot

14:16 of i mean he does have toxic traits

14:20 and

14:21 i get i get that he’s working on him but

14:24 she has a bad interaction with his

14:26 family and he immediately is like to her

14:28 like go get out i don’t want to talk to

14:30 you like you’ve seen the real me and my

14:32 fat my crappy stepdad like he’s

14:34 basically saying to her like get the

14:35 hell out of here um right and

14:38 you know i mean that’s not a great start

14:40 is it

14:41 well i just think that we

14:43 we glorify this idea of changing the guy

14:45 who’s got trauma

14:48 and

14:49 and that i don’t think that needs any

14:51 more glorification

14:53 i you know it’s not that’s not listen

14:56 steve i i’m in the weird position of

14:59 having coached

15:02 most type you know i’ve coached

15:04 both genders

15:06 over 15 years longer than that now if

15:09 you count both genders i’ve i’ve worked

15:11 with everybody

15:12 and

15:13 i have empathy across the board

15:16 you know one of the things that i’ve

15:18 been criticized for in the past is

15:19 having too much empathy for guys and you

15:22 know oh why are you you know why don’t

15:24 you just tell women to do this when a

15:26 guy like that shows up and so on but

15:28 it’s because i have a kind of

15:30 360 degree empathy i like p i love

15:33 people don’t always like them

15:35 i love them

15:36 and

15:38 but when a guy has trauma your life is

15:41 precious

15:43 and you can’t stake your life on the

15:45 changing of somebody else’s trauma

15:47 because you never know what stage

15:49 someone is in

15:51 at dealing with their trauma

15:54 you know they could be at an

15:56 attention-seeking phase with their

15:57 trauma

15:59 they could be an excuse-making phase

16:01 with their trauma

16:03 where they’re saying i they’re using

16:05 their trauma right now and have done

16:06 with the last 10 women

16:08 they’re using their trauma as an excuse

16:10 to do the behaviors that they enjoy

16:12 doing

16:13 or that are fun or comfortable or maybe

16:16 they learned one day that

16:17 when they brought up their trauma women

16:19 gave them sympathy

16:22 and so they kept every every new

16:23 situation they were in they realized ah

16:25 trauma is my my free pass

16:29 when i mention my trauma and my parents

16:31 and whatever women go from being angry

16:33 at me for stuff i’ve done to being

16:34 sympathetic

16:36 i had no idea

16:39 and now they start showing up for me

16:40 differently so what’s easier

16:42 you know owning my stuff or or telling

16:45 people my trauma and it’s not there’s no

16:48 pro there’s nothing wrong with ex

16:50 of revealing parts of yourself and your

16:52 traumas to people but

16:54 that has to be re you’re revealing them

16:56 from a place of ownership and this is

16:58 something i’m working on not

17:00 i have all of this stuff and i know it’s

17:02 making your life a misery but that’s my

17:04 stuff

17:05 and you can’t

17:07 you know i’m that fifty shades to me

17:10 kind of did the same thing it’s like

17:12 we’re glorifying someone sticking on the

17:14 journey of someone who has massive

17:17 trauma and makes their life miserable in

17:19 the meantime

17:20 on the idea we call it the one day wager

17:22 steve the idea that one day

17:25 somebody is gonna change if i just give

17:27 them enough love if i just give them

17:29 enough support if i just give enough of

17:31 my life to this person they’ll change

17:33 but the relationship you have with

17:34 someone is the relationship you have

17:36 right now

17:38 it’s not it’s not the relationship you

17:39 will one day have it’s the one you have

17:41 now

17:43 and

17:44 you know it’s it’s it’s it’s interesting

17:48 because that that review on itunes i had

17:50 a similar thing

17:52 happen when i was on a radio show and i

17:54 criticized 50 shades for its message

17:58 and someone who was a big fan of 50

18:00 shades a woman who was a big fan of 50

18:02 shades got quite

18:03 defensive

18:05 about it and about their connection

18:08 and what they had together

18:10 and what he was having to work what she

18:12 was helping him work through

18:14 and it’s to me it’s this very

18:18 it’s this

18:19 beyond cliche narrative

18:22 of the woman helping the guy overcome

18:25 his trauma in the meantime just

18:28 martyring herself

18:31 to his trauma

18:33 and and that is that is not that cannot

18:37 be

18:38 no none of us would give that as a

18:40 recipe to someone we love any woman we

18:43 love whether it’s your sister whether

18:46 it’s your daughter whether it’s your mum

18:47 who you find you know your mom’s single

18:49 again after a divorce from your dad and

18:52 she’s back out there who among us would

18:54 prescribe that as a narrative we would

18:58 want them to follow as a story we would

19:00 want them to embark on

19:02 oh yeah it’s my mum who i’m really i’ve

19:05 really wanted to meet a great guy

19:07 guy shows up who’s got five years of

19:09 deep trauma to go through where she’s

19:10 gonna make her life hell yeah choose

19:12 that one

19:14 yeah

19:14 who’s gonna say that none of us would

19:16 choose it for for a person we love and

19:18 yet

19:20 we frequently choose it for ourselves

19:22 so what does that tell you

19:24 it tells you that you’re the anytime

19:27 you’re defending the idea of sticking

19:29 around for someone who is making your

19:31 life miserable

19:33 because of their trauma

19:35 it

19:36 it’s it says it’s about your

19:39 your confidence or your lack of love for

19:42 yourself

19:43 it’s not about whether you actually

19:45 think this is a good idea or not because

19:47 if it was someone you truly loved

19:49 outside of yourself you would not

19:51 recommend this you tell them to get out

19:52 now

19:53 that’s at the heart of so much of what i

19:56 i worry about with stuff like this is

19:58 that it does just it glorifies the very

20:00 thing

20:02 that

20:03 we have spent 15 years

20:06 helping people to avoid

20:08 and making them confident enough to

20:10 realize

20:11 they should avoid

20:14 and we

20:15 meet the woman who is at the end of a

20:18 five or a 10 or a 20 or a 30 year

20:21 journey of having given her time to that

20:25 kind of person

20:26 many of whom and perhaps even arguably

20:29 most

20:31 of whom don’t actually change

20:34 most don’t ever have the big turnaround

20:37 moment

20:39 right and you go ask yourself if if you

20:42 stuck with someone for 10 years

20:44 if you were with someone for 10 years

20:47 a total

20:48 and it was miserable for nine years but

20:50 in year nine or just just as year ten

20:53 was coming up they changed

20:55 and you had a great last year with them

20:59 is that calculation worth it to you even

21:01 if that happens

21:04 and

21:08 that may not even happen

21:10 they may not even change in the 11th

21:12 hour or the 10th hour they may not

21:15 so you may have just rode it out with

21:17 someone with someone who who never is

21:19 gonna change

21:22 so

21:23 it’s dangerous stuff

21:25 we think we’re playing with romance

21:27 but we’re playing with our time

21:31 we think we’re playing with romance but

21:32 we’re playing with our time

21:34 and and time doesn’t give a [ __ ] about

21:36 your romance

21:39 time does not it has no generosity

21:43 towards you in that respect

21:45 it will let you do you do your thing

21:47 waste me all you want i ain’t coming

21:48 back

21:50 you ain’t getting a free pass there’s no

21:52 second chance once we lose today today

21:55 is gone once we lose this year this year

21:57 is gone there is no begging bartering or

22:01 blackmail that can get you back this

22:03 year

22:04 so consider that when you find yourself

22:07 justifying why you keep giving time to

22:10 someone who albeit for legitimate trauma

22:13 is making your life miserable

22:15 i i have i have more to say but should

22:17 we is that an episode should we cut

22:19 there

22:20 and then

22:21 do another because i had i had all sorts

22:24 of other things

22:25 i came to talk about today and somehow

22:29 we’ve done a part two of the show sex

22:31 life which i’ve never seen

22:36 before you go did you know that the mh

22:39 virtual retreat is coming up this is

22:42 three days of coaching immersion where

22:44 we’re going to be working on your

22:46 ability to manage your emotions your

22:48 confidence and your direction in life i

22:52 hope you’ll join us it’s going to be the

22:54 most amazing event it’s the best thing

22:56 that i do i really believe that and so

22:58 many people’s lives are changed by this

23:00 if you want to find out more go to

23:02 mhvirtualretreat.com

23:04 and i’ll see you over there

23:22 you

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***