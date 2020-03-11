Freckle Loves You

00:01

– Oh, hi guys.

00:02

You’re probably wondering what this is.

00:05

Well, it’s my phone calling center.

00:08

I have a landline.

00:10

Yes, I have a landline.

00:12

Uh, but unfortunately, it doesn’t dial out, so,

00:16

I’m just constantly,

00:19

waiting for the call.

00:48

My favorite thing about love

00:54

is that I can feel it in my toes.

00:56

From my toes, to the tip of,

00:58

tip of my head, to the

01:00

end of the follicles of my hair, I mean,

01:04

I love being in love.

01:05

♪ I’m a dragon ♪

01:13

Dating is interesting because

01:16

half of the people know who I am.

01:18

And I love that.

01:20

And other people don’t.

01:21

And it’s really hard to explain what it is that I do.

01:25

Um, I do like apps

01:27

because I think they’re like virtual bars.

01:30

I’m all about modernism.

01:32

Um.

01:33

the truth is I normally only have talent crushes.

01:36

So, I’m so, I can marry a burn victim.

01:39

I’m not shallow.

01:41

– [Interviewer] What gender people do you date?

01:44

Or is it any gender?

01:45

– Uh, I mean, it’s just like me,

01:48

I’m open and I don’t identify as anything

01:50

other than the present moment, but.

01:52

– [Interviewer] Have you ever fell in love

01:53

with someone before?

01:56

– Um, I feel very poly.

01:58

I don’t believe in monogamy,

01:59

I don’t believe in chains.

02:01

I don’t believe in mental constructs.

02:04

I think there’s enough love to go around,

02:05

and I think my cup runeth over.

02:08

– [Interviewer] What does sex mean to you?

02:10

– Um.

02:15

Sex isn’t love.

02:17

Sex is immediate gratification.

02:21

Sex is just getting off.

02:23

It’s not love, but it can be.

02:25

I mean you can fall in love and have wonder, wonderful sex,

02:28

but,

02:30

most sex is just to cum.

02:33

In the words of grandmother Willow.

02:35

♪ (Foreign Language) you will understand ♪

02:42

Because the scariest thing in this world to do

02:44

is to have your heart exposed.

02:46

Because it has been bruised, or hurt,

02:49

so you rather keep a veil over it,

02:51

or a guard over it, and I get it,

02:54

cause who wants to feel that bruise and pain again?

02:56

It’s heartbreaking.

02:58

It’s like a dagger straight through your chest.

03:01

I’ve had an arrow shot through my chest

03:04

when I’ve had my heart broken.

03:08

But I’m not gonna allow that to let me put up another guard,

03:13

because as scary as it is to live with your heart

03:16

right there, available and open,

03:18

it’s more powerful than anything.

03:21

That is the meaning of life.

03:23

To live it truly here and now, open and available.

03:27

And if you don’t believe me, I don’t care.

03:30

Read a philosophy book.

03:31

It’s what every love song is about.

03:34

Go listen.

03:36

Cue music.

03:39

– [Radio] It wasn’t easy to make that wonderful old–

03:41

– Take it from the top!

03:44

Ice.

03:50

I understand it,

03:51

now that love is a certain kind of madness.

03:56

It’s like a potion or spell.

03:57

You’re under the spell.

03:58

Love potion number nine.

04:01

That relationship didn’t last because, um,

04:06

well because they didn’t understand me.

04:08

And they didn’t understand

04:11

the kind of art that I’m trying to make.

04:13

And if you don’t get that, then you don’t get me,

04:15

and then you don’t get me.

04:19

You don’t get me, and then you don’t actually get me.

04:23

Unfortunately, for a lot of queer people,

04:26

they were so injured during their adolescence,

04:29

even their early twenties that,

04:32

the courtship that straight people

04:35

get to experience wasn’t there.

04:37

So, it’s as though you have to relearn everything,

04:40

and then do what you would’ve done at 16, at like 26.

04:44

And then by 27, Saturn comes into return or something.

04:48

By 30, you’re still fucked up.

04:51

By 31, 32, you’ve, you’ve hopefully

04:55

realized how many mistakes you made,

04:58

and uh, and then, and then, your heart begins to open again.

05:02

It has for me, I can’t speak for other people.

05:04

And when my heart’s open, then love is there.

05:06

I, I do not feel an absence of love whatsoever.

05:22

In the words of Valley of the Dolls,

05:23

they can take everything away from you,

05:24

but they can’t take away your talent.

05:27

Nothing would keep me from the stage.

05:30

If I lost everything tomorrow, I’d find my way there.

05:33

To do a dance.

05:35

To make someone laugh.

05:37

To make someone happy.

05:39

Just one person.

06:39

Stay?

