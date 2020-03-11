Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / Freckle Loves You

Freckle Loves You

“I understand it now that love is a certain kind of madness.”

by Leave a Comment

00:01
– Oh, hi guys.
00:02
You’re probably wondering what this is.
00:05
Well, it’s my phone calling center.
00:08
I have a landline.
00:10
Yes, I have a landline.
00:12
Uh, but unfortunately, it doesn’t dial out, so,
00:16
I’m just constantly,
00:19
waiting for the call.
00:48
My favorite thing about love
00:54
is that I can feel it in my toes.
00:56
From my toes, to the tip of,
00:58
tip of my head, to the
01:00
end of the follicles of my hair, I mean,
01:04
I love being in love.
01:05
♪ I’m a dragon ♪
01:13
Dating is interesting because
01:16
half of the people know who I am.
01:18
And I love that.
01:20
And other people don’t.
01:21
And it’s really hard to explain what it is that I do.
01:25
Um, I do like apps
01:27
because I think they’re like virtual bars.
01:30
I’m all about modernism.
01:32
Um.
01:33
the truth is I normally only have talent crushes.
01:36
So, I’m so, I can marry a burn victim.
01:39
I’m not shallow.
01:41
– [Interviewer] What gender people do you date?
01:44
Or is it any gender?
01:45
– Uh, I mean, it’s just like me,
01:48
I’m open and I don’t identify as anything
01:50
other than the present moment, but.
01:52
– [Interviewer] Have you ever fell in love
01:53
with someone before?
01:56
– Um, I feel very poly.
01:58
I don’t believe in monogamy,
01:59
I don’t believe in chains.
02:01
I don’t believe in mental constructs.
02:04
I think there’s enough love to go around,
02:05
and I think my cup runeth over.
02:08
– [Interviewer] What does sex mean to you?
02:10
– Um.
02:15
Sex isn’t love.
02:17
Sex is immediate gratification.
02:21
Sex is just getting off.
02:23
It’s not love, but it can be.
02:25
I mean you can fall in love and have wonder, wonderful sex,
02:28
but,
02:30
most sex is just to cum.
02:33
In the words of grandmother Willow.
02:35
♪ (Foreign Language) you will understand ♪
02:42
Because the scariest thing in this world to do
02:44
is to have your heart exposed.
02:46
Because it has been bruised, or hurt,
02:49
so you rather keep a veil over it,
02:51
or a guard over it, and I get it,
02:54
cause who wants to feel that bruise and pain again?
02:56
It’s heartbreaking.
02:58
It’s like a dagger straight through your chest.
03:01
I’ve had an arrow shot through my chest
03:04
when I’ve had my heart broken.
03:08
But I’m not gonna allow that to let me put up another guard,
03:13
because as scary as it is to live with your heart
03:16
right there, available and open,
03:18
it’s more powerful than anything.
03:21
That is the meaning of life.
03:23
To live it truly here and now, open and available.
03:27
And if you don’t believe me, I don’t care.
03:30
Read a philosophy book.
03:31
It’s what every love song is about.
03:34
Go listen.
03:36
Cue music.
03:39
– [Radio] It wasn’t easy to make that wonderful old–
03:41
– Take it from the top!
03:44
Ice.
03:50
I understand it,
03:51
now that love is a certain kind of madness.
03:56
It’s like a potion or spell.
03:57
You’re under the spell.
03:58
Love potion number nine.
04:01
That relationship didn’t last because, um,
04:06
well because they didn’t understand me.
04:08
And they didn’t understand
04:11
the kind of art that I’m trying to make.
04:13
And if you don’t get that, then you don’t get me,
04:15
and then you don’t get me.
04:19
You don’t get me, and then you don’t actually get me.
04:23
Unfortunately, for a lot of queer people,
04:26
they were so injured during their adolescence,
04:29
even their early twenties that,
04:32
the courtship that straight people
04:35
get to experience wasn’t there.
04:37
So, it’s as though you have to relearn everything,
04:40
and then do what you would’ve done at 16, at like 26.
04:44
And then by 27, Saturn comes into return or something.
04:48
By 30, you’re still fucked up.
04:51
By 31, 32, you’ve, you’ve hopefully
04:55
realized how many mistakes you made,
04:58
and uh, and then, and then, your heart begins to open again.
05:02
It has for me, I can’t speak for other people.
05:04
And when my heart’s open, then love is there.
05:06
I, I do not feel an absence of love whatsoever.
05:22
In the words of Valley of the Dolls,
05:23
they can take everything away from you,
05:24
but they can’t take away your talent.
05:27
Nothing would keep me from the stage.
05:30
If I lost everything tomorrow, I’d find my way there.
05:33
To do a dance.
05:35
To make someone laugh.
05:37
To make someone happy.
05:39
Just one person.
06:39
Stay?

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.