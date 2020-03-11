Freckle Loves You

00:01
– Oh, hi guys.
00:02
You’re probably wondering what this is.
00:05
Well, it’s my phone calling center.
00:08
I have a landline.
00:10
Yes, I have a landline.
00:12
Uh, but unfortunately, it doesn’t dial out, so,
00:16
I’m just constantly,
00:19
waiting for the call.
00:48
My favorite thing about love
00:54
is that I can feel it in my toes.
00:56
From my toes, to the tip of,
00:58
tip of my head, to the
01:00
end of the follicles of my hair, I mean,
01:04
I love being in love.
01:05
♪ I’m a dragon ♪
01:13
Dating is interesting because
01:16
half of the people know who I am.
01:18
And I love that.
01:20
And other people don’t.
01:21
And it’s really hard to explain what it is that I do.
01:25
Um, I do like apps
01:27
because I think they’re like virtual bars.
01:30
I’m all about modernism.
01:32
Um.
01:33
the truth is I normally only have talent crushes.
01:36
So, I’m so, I can marry a burn victim.
01:39
I’m not shallow.
01:41
– [Interviewer] What gender people do you date?
01:44
Or is it any gender?
01:45
– Uh, I mean, it’s just like me,
01:48
I’m open and I don’t identify as anything
01:50
other than the present moment, but.
01:52
– [Interviewer] Have you ever fell in love
01:53
with someone before?
01:56
– Um, I feel very poly.
01:58
I don’t believe in monogamy,
01:59
I don’t believe in chains.
02:01
I don’t believe in mental constructs.
02:04
I think there’s enough love to go around,
02:05
and I think my cup runeth over.
02:08
– [Interviewer] What does sex mean to you?
02:10
– Um.
02:15
Sex isn’t love.
02:17
Sex is immediate gratification.
02:21
Sex is just getting off.
02:23
It’s not love, but it can be.
02:25
I mean you can fall in love and have wonder, wonderful sex,
02:28
but,
02:30
most sex is just to cum.
02:33
In the words of grandmother Willow.
02:35
♪ (Foreign Language) you will understand ♪
02:42
Because the scariest thing in this world to do
02:44
is to have your heart exposed.
02:46
Because it has been bruised, or hurt,
02:49
so you rather keep a veil over it,
02:51
or a guard over it, and I get it,
02:54
cause who wants to feel that bruise and pain again?
02:56
It’s heartbreaking.
02:58
It’s like a dagger straight through your chest.
03:01
I’ve had an arrow shot through my chest
03:04
when I’ve had my heart broken.
03:08
But I’m not gonna allow that to let me put up another guard,
03:13
because as scary as it is to live with your heart
03:16
right there, available and open,
03:18
it’s more powerful than anything.
03:21
That is the meaning of life.
03:23
To live it truly here and now, open and available.
03:27
And if you don’t believe me, I don’t care.
03:30
Read a philosophy book.
03:31
It’s what every love song is about.
03:34
Go listen.
03:36
Cue music.
03:39
– [Radio] It wasn’t easy to make that wonderful old–
03:41
– Take it from the top!
03:44
Ice.
03:50
I understand it,
03:51
now that love is a certain kind of madness.
03:56
It’s like a potion or spell.
03:57
You’re under the spell.
03:58
Love potion number nine.
04:01
That relationship didn’t last because, um,
04:06
well because they didn’t understand me.
04:08
And they didn’t understand
04:11
the kind of art that I’m trying to make.
04:13
And if you don’t get that, then you don’t get me,
04:15
and then you don’t get me.
04:19
You don’t get me, and then you don’t actually get me.
04:23
Unfortunately, for a lot of queer people,
04:26
they were so injured during their adolescence,
04:29
even their early twenties that,
04:32
the courtship that straight people
04:35
get to experience wasn’t there.
04:37
So, it’s as though you have to relearn everything,
04:40
and then do what you would’ve done at 16, at like 26.
04:44
And then by 27, Saturn comes into return or something.
04:48
By 30, you’re still fucked up.
04:51
By 31, 32, you’ve, you’ve hopefully
04:55
realized how many mistakes you made,
04:58
and uh, and then, and then, your heart begins to open again.
05:02
It has for me, I can’t speak for other people.
05:04
And when my heart’s open, then love is there.
05:06
I, I do not feel an absence of love whatsoever.
05:22
In the words of Valley of the Dolls,
05:23
they can take everything away from you,
05:24
but they can’t take away your talent.
05:27
Nothing would keep me from the stage.
05:30
If I lost everything tomorrow, I’d find my way there.
05:33
To do a dance.
05:35
To make someone laugh.
05:37
To make someone happy.
05:39
Just one person.
06:39
Stay?
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.