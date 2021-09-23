Gridlock [Video]

By Omeleto

.

.

Eoin is driving to an undisclosed location, making his way with his young daughter Emma in a car across the Irish countryside. But the pair is delayed when a traffic jam stops up the road.

Eoin goes to investigate, leaving Emma in the car playing with her doll and discovers that a horse-carriage accident has stopped traffic. But when he gets back to the car, Emma has disappeared. Eoin embarks on a desperate search for his daughter, confronting the passengers in the other cars, and soon everyone is a suspect in a high-stakes race to find the young girl.

Written by Darach McGarrigle and directed by Ian Hunt-Duffy, this taut thriller generates an adrenaline rush from a stripped-down set of narrative elements, squeezing enormous tension and suspense out of a narrow scope of time and place. But it’s also a compelling collective portrait of mob mentality, and how suspicion and paranoia are social contagions, passing fear from one person to another.

In a genre where control over the reveal of information is paramount and structure and timing are key, the writing is meticulous, laying down each beat of the story development with great care. Though it’s short, the story deftly juggles a growing cadre of characters and information, creating a narrative house of cards. As Eoin frantically searches for Emma — and the action builds up the central narrative question of who took the little girl — characters shift from suspects to allies and back again with each new turn of the story. As allegiances and alliances shift, so does the audience’s certainty.

The camera, editing and sound all work in concert to keep interest high, taking as much care to capture the flickers of subtle emotion in characters or seemingly throwaway lines of dialogue as it does the larger, more pulse-pounding moments. The film quickens as expected as Eoin tries frantically to find his daughter, mirroring his escalating fear. But it also knows when to slow down to create atmosphere and emotion, taking in the moment when Eoin stares at the blood and carnage of the dead horse, for instance, or a poignant moment between father and daughter before he goes to check out what’s causing the traffic jam.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It also slows down as the group dynamic takes over, as the crowd gathered at the traffic stop begins to search on their own. The entire cast — led by actor Moe Dunford as Eoin in an intense, high-wire performance — turns in deft, specific character portraits, each playing a crucial role in building up the mystery — and each piece will shift yet again in the film’s pulse-pounding finale.

Intriguing, tightly-wound and intricately constructed, “Gridlock” is undeniably well-made and compelling with each twist and turn, achieving a clever sleight-of-hand that will pique audiences to rewatch the film after they’ve reached its conclusion. The undeniably riveting storytelling demands a wider canvas for the talents of the filmmakers, having proven remarkable ability to fashion a complex mystery from a pared-down time and place — and the recognition that tension doesn’t have to be generated from spectacle, but from how people are quick to cast suspicion on those outside their bubbles and presume guilt before innocence as they chase certainty.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:17 [Music]

00:25 yes emma’s with me

00:27 listen can i leave her at yours for just

00:29 a couple of hours

00:31 i know but karen karen can’t okay she’s

00:33 not

00:34 i already had a big argument with her

00:36 about this okay it’s not an option i

00:37 really need you to take it

00:41 can i just drop her over to you please

00:56 yes

00:59 [Music]

01:01 yes she’s in the car with me right now

01:06 [Music]

01:08 okay fine i’ll talk to you later daddy

01:12 where are we going

01:15 nowhere apparently

01:27 [Music]

01:32 emma can you stop doing that please

01:40 gonna go check what’s going on okay you

01:42 stay right there

01:44 i’ll be back

02:07 did you see what happened on the road

02:34 is

03:02 uh

03:13 come on girl

03:25 emma

03:30 emma

03:44 emma

03:47 emma emma

03:58 oh bloody hell here he comes

04:06 excuse me please keep your hands off my

04:07 car my daughter where is she stay away

04:09 from my car please

04:12 my daughter was missing and you’re

04:14 getting short with me so what’s going on

04:16 my daughter she’s six years old she was

04:19 in my car

04:19 right in front of you i left her for two

04:21 seconds to check what’s stopping the

04:23 traffic and when i came back she was

04:24 gone

04:25 did you see her you really can’t leave a

04:27 kid that young by herself

04:28 she was right in front of you you would

04:30 have been staring directly at her

04:31 how could you not seen what happened i

04:34 don’t know

04:35 let me think um stop trying to remember

04:39 it just happened

04:44 hey did you see my kid

04:47 a little girl yeah where’s she well i

04:50 saw her with you i mean she’s yours

04:52 isn’t she

04:55 where is she i don’t know she’s gone

04:59 i left her for a minute she’s gone well

05:01 i mean the people behind you probably

05:03 saw

05:04 hey hey man’s looking for his kid

05:07 we’re really sorry about this how could

05:09 you not have seen her well you didn’t

05:11 see your eyes yep you were in the

05:12 driver’s seat though

05:13 what difference does that make we’ll

05:15 help you look first you can’t go that

05:16 far

05:17 unless you got snatched i’m sorry what

05:21 i mean look at the window do you see the

05:23 way it’s warped

05:24 someone got in don’t be sick we would

05:27 have noticed if someone broke into a car

05:29 and kidnapped a child right in front of

05:30 us

05:31 yeah you think so wouldn’t you

05:39 that looks normal to me nah that’s

05:42 forced entry if ever i’ve seen us

05:44 my money’s unsnatched

05:51 [Music]

05:58 have you seen my daughter she sicks her

06:00 name’s emma she’s black hair she had a

06:01 doll with her

06:02 you haven’t you see people think

06:06 they’re safe in a crowd but you’re not i

06:08 mean they like crowds

06:10 they’re opportunists they see a kid they

06:12 grab it it’s an animal instinct

06:14 the more people around the more

06:15 vulnerable you are could you stop

06:17 talking about this

06:19 hey you see my daughter

06:22 i watch the news and every other week

06:24 there’s a story just like this

06:26 and nobody thinks it can happen to them

06:28 until it does

06:34 can you roll down your window please

06:36 what do you want i can’t find my

06:38 daughter have you seen her

06:39 she’s sick she’s black hair no

06:51 this is pointless no one’s seen her we

06:53 should be looking off the road

07:02 who owns this car hey this car who wants

07:05 a silver car

07:09 i said who was a [ __ ] car

07:28 calm down

07:32 this guy just went mental in my car the

07:34 dog

07:37 what that’s my daughter’s dog

07:40 this is about a doll it’s not the doll

07:43 his kid is missing

07:44 she disappeared she had a doll with her

07:47 and now it’s in the backseat of his car

07:52 it’s my doll

07:56 it’s my kid’s doll where is your kid

07:59 she’s at home

08:00 and what age is she ten she’s ten

08:05 ten-year-olds don’t play with dolls well

08:07 mine does

08:10 who do you people think you are you’re

08:11 compassion up my car accusing me of

08:13 being a

08:15 based on nothing the doll it’s a [ __ ]

08:18 doll

08:19 every kill hasn’t

08:25 wait wait it was broken

08:29 her doll it was a a string you’d pull on

08:32 it and the sound would come out it was

08:34 all

08:35 it was all wrong

08:42 let’s hear the doll man

08:51 all right

08:56 get out of my way

09:19 [Music]

09:30 it’s not even one of the talking ones

09:38 wait a minute this had a string on it

09:42 it was pulled out during the struggle

09:48 probably

09:50 how about i’m job in your build [ __ ]

09:52 away for my time

09:55 oh yeah get lost hey

09:58 i’m only saying i mean if you did take

10:01 her

10:02 she’d be in the booth i mean where else

10:04 could she be he did seem pretty paranoid

10:06 about his car

10:08 just open up your boot

10:11 this can all be over

10:26 [Music]

10:44 no was that so hurt

10:58 hey

11:12 here

11:16 you know that was unpleasant but it’s

11:19 probably what we should do just

11:20 get everyone to open their boots yeah we

11:23 should start with him

11:26 what are you saying about me i’m saying

11:27 we should search your car my car

11:29 yeah i’m the only one who’s trying to

11:31 help i mean you two are still the prime

11:32 suspects

11:34 really it’s the respectable couple is it

11:37 not the lone creepy weirdo

11:38 oh yeah i mean like couples aren’t

11:40 always doing this kind of thing i mean

11:41 you never heard of myra hindi no

11:43 because i’m not an expert in child

11:44 murder you know way too much about this

11:46 stuff

11:46 oh you wanna look at my car fine i’ve

11:49 got nothing to hide

12:05 listen man

12:08 sorry we got into it there a little bit

12:15 you know if it was my kid i’d do the

12:18 same thing

12:21 you know there’s a tinker camp

12:24 it’s the other side of those woods there

12:27 i now have some of them over there real

12:30 skull

12:32 i wouldn’t put it past them

12:44 you know if you want to head over there

12:45 i’ll go with you

12:48 i know how to talk to these people

12:52 what do you say

13:14 hey

13:17 we need you to open your boots

13:21 this is serious a little girl’s gone

13:24 missing and we think someone has taken

13:26 her

13:26 it’s not personal we need to check

13:29 everyone

13:33 can he hear us oh he can hear us always

13:36 can’t she

13:38 i mean and he’s just sitting there i

13:40 mean who doesn’t want to defend

13:41 themselves against this

13:42 that is a good point

13:47 we need you to open your car because we

13:49 think you’re a child

13:51 raping murdering scumbag piece of [ __ ]

13:54 i mean does that not upset you hey

13:56 you’re not going to do anything about us

13:59 alan alan can you can you hear this

14:05 it’s like a faint breathing

14:10 yeah maybe

14:28 so

14:32 how much further almost there

14:39 i definitely heard something i mean

14:41 she’s in there hey should we go get the

14:42 guards

14:42 no time no time she’s running out of

14:44 oxygen i mean who knows how long it can

14:46 be in a booth

15:04 [Music]

15:10 of nowhere and the horse rared up i put

15:12 on the brakes i tried to stop

15:20 you hear that what

15:26 there i don’t hear anything

15:38 emma

15:51 [Music]

16:06 okay

16:10 sir for your own safety i think you’re

16:12 gonna have to come with me

16:14 i’m not going anywhere see what we mean

16:16 there’s no reasoning with them yeah oh

16:17 i raise them with them try it oh yeah

16:20 come on

16:25 don’t you think that’s a bit much why

16:27 don’t you arrest him he’s got a kid in

16:28 this booth

16:36 come on

16:59 where were you i was hiding you were

17:02 hiding

17:03 i had to hide from the monster don’t

17:06 worry

17:07 your daddy’s here now there’s no

17:09 monsters

17:12 did you see the monster no but

17:15 i could hear it scratching it said my

17:18 name

17:20 emma where was the monster

17:25 in the car everyone get back all right

17:30 i’ll rest you all get back to your cars

17:46 [Music]

17:52 we’re gonna run now okay we’re gonna run

17:54 as fast as we can so you can’t let go no

17:56 matter what

17:57 is the monster coming after us yes it is

17:59 and that’s why you gotta hold on tight

18:01 and don’t let go no matter what okay

18:03 what’s going on

18:12 hey

18:14 [Music]

18:54 um

19:03 [Music]

19:08 [Music]

19:25 [Music]

19:37 you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***