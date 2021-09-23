Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / Gridlock [Video]

Gridlock [Video]

A father tries to find his young daughter after she goes missing during a traffic jam.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Eoin is driving to an undisclosed location, making his way with his young daughter Emma in a car across the Irish countryside. But the pair is delayed when a traffic jam stops up the road.

Eoin goes to investigate, leaving Emma in the car playing with her doll and discovers that a horse-carriage accident has stopped traffic. But when he gets back to the car, Emma has disappeared. Eoin embarks on a desperate search for his daughter, confronting the passengers in the other cars, and soon everyone is a suspect in a high-stakes race to find the young girl.

Written by Darach McGarrigle and directed by Ian Hunt-Duffy, this taut thriller generates an adrenaline rush from a stripped-down set of narrative elements, squeezing enormous tension and suspense out of a narrow scope of time and place. But it’s also a compelling collective portrait of mob mentality, and how suspicion and paranoia are social contagions, passing fear from one person to another.

In a genre where control over the reveal of information is paramount and structure and timing are key, the writing is meticulous, laying down each beat of the story development with great care. Though it’s short, the story deftly juggles a growing cadre of characters and information, creating a narrative house of cards. As Eoin frantically searches for Emma — and the action builds up the central narrative question of who took the little girl — characters shift from suspects to allies and back again with each new turn of the story. As allegiances and alliances shift, so does the audience’s certainty.

The camera, editing and sound all work in concert to keep interest high, taking as much care to capture the flickers of subtle emotion in characters or seemingly throwaway lines of dialogue as it does the larger, more pulse-pounding moments. The film quickens as expected as Eoin tries frantically to find his daughter, mirroring his escalating fear. But it also knows when to slow down to create atmosphere and emotion, taking in the moment when Eoin stares at the blood and carnage of the dead horse, for instance, or a poignant moment between father and daughter before he goes to check out what’s causing the traffic jam.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It also slows down as the group dynamic takes over, as the crowd gathered at the traffic stop begins to search on their own. The entire cast — led by actor Moe Dunford as Eoin in an intense, high-wire performance — turns in deft, specific character portraits, each playing a crucial role in building up the mystery — and each piece will shift yet again in the film’s pulse-pounding finale.

Intriguing, tightly-wound and intricately constructed, “Gridlock” is undeniably well-made and compelling with each twist and turn, achieving a clever sleight-of-hand that will pique audiences to rewatch the film after they’ve reached its conclusion. The undeniably riveting storytelling demands a wider canvas for the talents of the filmmakers, having proven remarkable ability to fashion a complex mystery from a pared-down time and place — and the recognition that tension doesn’t have to be generated from spectacle, but from how people are quick to cast suspicion on those outside their bubbles and presume guilt before innocence as they chase certainty.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:17
[Music]
00:25
yes emma’s with me
00:27
listen can i leave her at yours for just
00:29
a couple of hours
00:31
i know but karen karen can’t okay she’s
00:33
not
00:34
i already had a big argument with her
00:36
about this okay it’s not an option i
00:37
really need you to take it
00:41
can i just drop her over to you please
00:56
yes
00:59
[Music]
01:01
yes she’s in the car with me right now
01:06
[Music]
01:08
okay fine i’ll talk to you later daddy
01:12
where are we going
01:15
nowhere apparently
01:27
[Music]
01:32
emma can you stop doing that please
01:40
gonna go check what’s going on okay you
01:42
stay right there
01:44
i’ll be back
02:07
did you see what happened on the road
02:34
is
03:02
uh
03:13
come on girl
03:25
emma
03:30
emma
03:44
emma
03:47
emma emma
03:58
oh bloody hell here he comes
04:06
excuse me please keep your hands off my
04:07
car my daughter where is she stay away
04:09
from my car please
04:12
my daughter was missing and you’re
04:14
getting short with me so what’s going on
04:16
my daughter she’s six years old she was
04:19
in my car
04:19
right in front of you i left her for two
04:21
seconds to check what’s stopping the
04:23
traffic and when i came back she was
04:24
gone
04:25
did you see her you really can’t leave a
04:27
kid that young by herself
04:28
she was right in front of you you would
04:30
have been staring directly at her
04:31
how could you not seen what happened i
04:34
don’t know
04:35
let me think um stop trying to remember
04:39
it just happened
04:44
hey did you see my kid
04:47
a little girl yeah where’s she well i
04:50
saw her with you i mean she’s yours
04:52
isn’t she
04:55
where is she i don’t know she’s gone
04:59
i left her for a minute she’s gone well
05:01
i mean the people behind you probably
05:03
saw
05:04
hey hey man’s looking for his kid
05:07
we’re really sorry about this how could
05:09
you not have seen her well you didn’t
05:11
see your eyes yep you were in the
05:12
driver’s seat though
05:13
what difference does that make we’ll
05:15
help you look first you can’t go that
05:16
far
05:17
unless you got snatched i’m sorry what
05:21
i mean look at the window do you see the
05:23
way it’s warped
05:24
someone got in don’t be sick we would
05:27
have noticed if someone broke into a car
05:29
and kidnapped a child right in front of
05:30
us
05:31
yeah you think so wouldn’t you
05:39
that looks normal to me nah that’s
05:42
forced entry if ever i’ve seen us
05:44
my money’s unsnatched
05:51
[Music]
05:58
have you seen my daughter she sicks her
06:00
name’s emma she’s black hair she had a
06:01
doll with her
06:02
you haven’t you see people think
06:06
they’re safe in a crowd but you’re not i
06:08
mean they like crowds
06:10
they’re opportunists they see a kid they
06:12
grab it it’s an animal instinct
06:14
the more people around the more
06:15
vulnerable you are could you stop
06:17
talking about this
06:19
hey you see my daughter
06:22
i watch the news and every other week
06:24
there’s a story just like this
06:26
and nobody thinks it can happen to them
06:28
until it does
06:34
can you roll down your window please
06:36
what do you want i can’t find my
06:38
daughter have you seen her
06:39
she’s sick she’s black hair no
06:51
this is pointless no one’s seen her we
06:53
should be looking off the road
07:02
who owns this car hey this car who wants
07:05
a silver car
07:09
i said who was a [ __ ] car
07:28
calm down
07:32
this guy just went mental in my car the
07:34
dog
07:37
what that’s my daughter’s dog
07:40
this is about a doll it’s not the doll
07:43
his kid is missing
07:44
she disappeared she had a doll with her
07:47
and now it’s in the backseat of his car
07:52
it’s my doll
07:56
it’s my kid’s doll where is your kid
07:59
she’s at home
08:00
and what age is she ten she’s ten
08:05
ten-year-olds don’t play with dolls well
08:07
mine does
08:10
who do you people think you are you’re
08:11
compassion up my car accusing me of
08:13
being a
08:15
based on nothing the doll it’s a [ __ ]
08:18
doll
08:19
every kill hasn’t
08:25
wait wait it was broken
08:29
her doll it was a a string you’d pull on
08:32
it and the sound would come out it was
08:34
all
08:35
it was all wrong
08:42
let’s hear the doll man
08:51
all right
08:56
get out of my way
09:19
[Music]
09:30
it’s not even one of the talking ones
09:38
wait a minute this had a string on it
09:42
it was pulled out during the struggle
09:48
probably
09:50
how about i’m job in your build [ __ ]
09:52
away for my time
09:55
oh yeah get lost hey
09:58
i’m only saying i mean if you did take
10:01
her
10:02
she’d be in the booth i mean where else
10:04
could she be he did seem pretty paranoid
10:06
about his car
10:08
just open up your boot
10:11
this can all be over
10:26
[Music]
10:44
no was that so hurt
10:58
hey
11:12
here
11:16
you know that was unpleasant but it’s
11:19
probably what we should do just
11:20
get everyone to open their boots yeah we
11:23
should start with him
11:26
what are you saying about me i’m saying
11:27
we should search your car my car
11:29
yeah i’m the only one who’s trying to
11:31
help i mean you two are still the prime
11:32
suspects
11:34
really it’s the respectable couple is it
11:37
not the lone creepy weirdo
11:38
oh yeah i mean like couples aren’t
11:40
always doing this kind of thing i mean
11:41
you never heard of myra hindi no
11:43
because i’m not an expert in child
11:44
murder you know way too much about this
11:46
stuff
11:46
oh you wanna look at my car fine i’ve
11:49
got nothing to hide
12:05
listen man
12:08
sorry we got into it there a little bit
12:15
you know if it was my kid i’d do the
12:18
same thing
12:21
you know there’s a tinker camp
12:24
it’s the other side of those woods there
12:27
i now have some of them over there real
12:30
skull
12:32
i wouldn’t put it past them
12:44
you know if you want to head over there
12:45
i’ll go with you
12:48
i know how to talk to these people
12:52
what do you say
13:14
hey
13:17
we need you to open your boots
13:21
this is serious a little girl’s gone
13:24
missing and we think someone has taken
13:26
her
13:26
it’s not personal we need to check
13:29
everyone
13:33
can he hear us oh he can hear us always
13:36
can’t she
13:38
i mean and he’s just sitting there i
13:40
mean who doesn’t want to defend
13:41
themselves against this
13:42
that is a good point
13:47
we need you to open your car because we
13:49
think you’re a child
13:51
raping murdering scumbag piece of [ __ ]
13:54
i mean does that not upset you hey
13:56
you’re not going to do anything about us
13:59
alan alan can you can you hear this
14:05
it’s like a faint breathing
14:10
yeah maybe
14:28
so
14:32
how much further almost there
14:39
i definitely heard something i mean
14:41
she’s in there hey should we go get the
14:42
guards
14:42
no time no time she’s running out of
14:44
oxygen i mean who knows how long it can
14:46
be in a booth
15:04
[Music]
15:10
of nowhere and the horse rared up i put
15:12
on the brakes i tried to stop
15:20
you hear that what
15:26
there i don’t hear anything
15:38
emma
15:51
[Music]
16:06
okay
16:10
sir for your own safety i think you’re
16:12
gonna have to come with me
16:14
i’m not going anywhere see what we mean
16:16
there’s no reasoning with them yeah oh
16:17
i raise them with them try it oh yeah
16:20
come on
16:25
don’t you think that’s a bit much why
16:27
don’t you arrest him he’s got a kid in
16:28
this booth
16:36
come on
16:59
where were you i was hiding you were
17:02
hiding
17:03
i had to hide from the monster don’t
17:06
worry
17:07
your daddy’s here now there’s no
17:09
monsters
17:12
did you see the monster no but
17:15
i could hear it scratching it said my
17:18
name
17:20
emma where was the monster
17:25
in the car everyone get back all right
17:30
i’ll rest you all get back to your cars
17:46
[Music]
17:52
we’re gonna run now okay we’re gonna run
17:54
as fast as we can so you can’t let go no
17:56
matter what
17:57
is the monster coming after us yes it is
17:59
and that’s why you gotta hold on tight
18:01
and don’t let go no matter what okay
18:03
what’s going on
18:12
hey
18:14
[Music]
18:54
um
19:03
[Music]
19:08
[Music]
19:25
[Music]
19:37
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x