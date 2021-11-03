How To Put In a Ponytail [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?

We will be going live on YT on Friday, October 30th at 6:00 pm PST

We will be dressing up and carving pumpkins.

Bonus video;

My daughter Kristine shows you how to put in a ponytail.

Hope to see you next week! :0)

Blessings,

Rob & Kristine

00:01 hey kids so i have a bonus video for you

00:04 this week

00:04 um because i have an announcement for

00:07 you um

00:08 we’re gonna me and my daughter are

00:09 actually gonna go

00:11 live on youtube next friday october 30th

00:16 at 6 p.m

00:17 pacific standard time it’s our first

00:19 time doing it so

00:21 uh be gracious to us

00:24 if we’re not there then you’ll

00:25 understand we’re having technical

00:26 difficulties no

00:28 anyway i think we i think we got it but

00:30 anyway just wanted to get that out there

00:31 in case

00:32 in case we’re struggling so uh and we’re

00:35 gonna be carving pumpkins

00:37 um so we thought we’d give you a heads

00:39 up not only so you know that we’re gonna

00:41 go live but maybe you wanna

00:43 carve pumpkins right alongside us might

00:44 be kind of fun to do

00:46 um and we’re actually going to be

00:48 dressing up

00:49 too so i actually haven’t shaved for

00:52 like two days so trying to grow up my

00:55 for my costume

00:56 grow out my beard a little bit so um so

01:00 maybe you can guess what

01:01 what i’m gonna be going as so

01:04 um and so with this video also i’m gonna

01:06 have my daughter show you how to put in

01:08 a ponytail

01:09 um i i’ve had a lot of requests from

01:13 people from women asking hey can you do

01:15 women related

01:16 uh videos as well and so i thought you

01:18 know that does make sense let’s go ahead

01:20 and do it and i’ll start including my

01:21 daughter with

01:22 with that type of stuff because they’re

01:24 just things i’m limited with obviously i

01:25 can’t

01:27 i don’t have the resources to to put in

01:30 a ponytail so

01:31 um and she does so she wants to do that

01:33 so

01:34 uh and you know a side note about

01:36 christine my daughter

01:37 she um without her this channel would

01:40 not exist

01:42 uh we’ve i mentioned it to her a couple

01:45 years ago and i thought you know

01:46 i think it’d be a good resource for and

01:49 i’ve shared this when i’ve had

01:50 interviews

01:51 uh you know i thought i’d be helping 30

01:53 or 40 people i had no idea that it would

01:55 be

01:55 um you know that it would be what it

01:59 what it is today so we just want to keep

02:01 continuing to be a resource for you and

02:03 there’s certain things i can’t do so it

02:05 makes sense to

02:06 to have her be a part of it and you know

02:08 without her encouragement um this

02:10 channel wouldn’t exist

02:11 i i shared that on instagram but it is

02:12 true because she’s been encouraging me

02:14 to do it for quite a while and you know

02:16 i’m a normal human being so i

02:19 you know making excuses why i couldn’t

02:21 do it

02:22 or um or why i didn’t have time but now

02:25 with the quarantine you know we were

02:26 quarantined and so i did my how to tie a

02:28 tie

02:29 to kind of throw my hat in the ring with

02:31 it and it wasn’t

02:32 you know it wasn’t that much very hard

02:35 it wasn’t a big time commitment to do

02:36 how to tie a tie

02:38 some of these other videos that i’ve

02:39 done you know there’s a bit more of a

02:40 commitment but

02:42 um anyway just so you know this is uh

02:45 a big thank you to christine because she

02:48 is the one that kind of made this thing

02:49 happen

02:50 um so anyway so she’s going to show you

02:52 how to do a ponytail but i am going to

02:55 tell you a dad joke first so why don’t

02:59 uh why don’t skeletons ever go

03:01 trick-or-treating

03:02 because they have no body to go with ah

03:05 so

03:06 anyway uh here’s christine

03:09 hey everyone it’s christine um that’s

03:11 like my dad said i’m so excited

03:14 to have y’all join us to carve some

03:16 pumpkins next friday

03:18 at 6 p.m pacific standard time so if

03:21 you’re on the west coast

03:22 6 p.m if you’re not it’s whatever time

03:25 zone y’all are in

03:26 regardless i’m so excited for you to

03:28 join um

03:30 while i have you here i thought i’d show

03:33 you guys how to

03:34 tie a ponytail um just a simple one so

03:39 it’s not gonna be fancy or anything but

03:41 if you’re in a crunch if you’re

03:42 on your way to volleyball practice and

03:44 you just want to know how to tie it if

03:46 you’re in the locker room and i’m just

03:47 not sure

03:48 just thought i’d show you all that how

03:50 to do that all right so

03:52 basically what you need is a ponytail

03:55 and a comb of some sort is helpful

03:58 the main thing i really want to focus on

04:00 is the movement of how to twist the

04:02 ponytail

04:03 i really like these let me see if i can

04:05 zoom in

04:06 these types of ponytails because they

04:07 don’t grab or snag at your hair

04:10 um these ones are also they’ll do just

04:13 fine

04:14 but it’s whatever you prefer i’ll just

04:17 also use this one because it’s easier to

04:18 see

04:20 so i’ll show it off to the side here

04:24 so that way you can kind of see my hand

04:27 movement so you’re going to gather all

04:28 your hair

04:30 into a bunch i might be missing a few

04:32 strands but

04:33 then we’ll see i’m trying to show you

04:34 the movement here so

04:36 you’re going to take your ponytail off

04:38 of the wrist so you start with point on

04:40 your wrist

04:41 i use my left hand i’m realizing for

04:42 when i do this to grab it

04:45 you pull it off of your fist

04:48 keep your fist here on your hair and

04:51 drag your hair all the way through

04:53 so it’s now in the circle and now we’re

04:56 going to do is you’re going to twist

04:58 so now there’s a grip here i’m going to

05:01 come back the other way so with your

05:02 hand

05:03 open hold the bunch of hair

05:06 let go with your other hand take your

05:08 other hand to grab the ponytail

05:10 they pull on through i try to twist

05:13 usually three times will hold it

05:15 so i’ll do it one more time so again

05:17 open hole

05:18 twist open hand grab ponytail

05:23 and then pull on through so that’s your

05:26 basic pony

05:28 there you go so that’s the movement that

05:31 you’re going to want to get

05:32 so now if you’re trying to get a high

05:34 ponytail say you’re going to like

05:37 volleyball basketball softball

05:41 football practice here’s how i

05:44 do it so you can either turn your head

05:47 down and flip it

05:48 or for the lack of video i’m just going

05:51 to show you how to comb it on

05:52 up so you’re going to comb your hair

05:54 back i like a wide tooth

05:56 comb i have filipino like fine hair so

05:58 it frizzes really easily if i use a

06:00 brush it just

06:01 breaks a little easier so i’m all about

06:03 the wide tooth comb

06:05 so i comb it back because that’s gonna

06:06 be the direction of where i’m gonna put

06:08 my ponytail

06:10 so there you go combing it back

06:13 and starting here i’ll try and move it

06:15 all in one direction so it’s easier to

06:17 grab then i take my thumbs

06:19 i put underneath the back of my hair and

06:22 i start to bunch it all up

06:24 so i’ll also like run my hand back up

06:25 again to make sure i got all the hairs

06:28 then i’ll run my fingers through to kind

06:30 of help with the bunch

06:32 all right so there you go

06:37 let’s see look in the mirror too okay so

06:39 far so good

06:41 if there’s any bumps in your hair

06:43 usually will happen to me like on the

06:44 side

06:45 i’ll comb it back up

06:51 oh see missed a little bit

06:54 i see there’s a bump right here so i’m

06:56 going to comb that out so i’ll take my

06:57 wide tooth comb

06:59 brush on through open my hey left hand

07:04 all right

07:07 i think i got most of the bumps out

07:09 again not perfect but it’s good for if

07:11 you’ve got

07:11 some kind of sports activity or just

07:14 trying to get your hair out of the way

07:17 and then i’ll also comb the bottom

07:21 of my hair to make sure i got that too

07:24 okay so now you’re going to hold your

07:28 hair with the opposite make sure you got

07:30 a point on the other hand

07:33 okay opposite hand grab

07:36 the ponytail while holding your hair

07:38 with your other hand

07:40 pull it through twist

07:44 hold the hair use your other hand to

07:47 pull the ponytail on your hair through

07:49 twist hold the hair

07:52 pull through all right and then at the

07:54 very end i like to kind of pull it

07:56 forward

07:57 and then i’ll tighten it like that

08:01 so that’s how you get hair in your

08:02 ponytail another quick

08:04 hack to kind of finish off i have

08:06 whispies

08:08 i have these little baby hairs um and i

08:11 will just take

08:12 a toothbrush and some hairspray

08:16 and i’ll just

08:20 spray it on the toothbrush and i’ll comb

08:22 it down

08:24 to kind of help with the wispies does it

08:27 kind of help them

08:28 it’s often a little bit all right

08:32 then i’ll spray it again to get the

08:33 other side of my baby hairs

08:38 that should get it all right so that is

08:41 your basic ponytail

08:42 i hope that was helpful thanks for

08:44 watching bye

08:48 okay i hope that was helpful for you i’m

08:50 looking forward to do some future videos

08:52 with christine we got a couple cool

08:53 things coming up

08:54 as we get closer to the holidays like

08:56 the car the pumpkin carving i think that

08:58 should be fun

08:59 um and then we also we’re working with

09:01 some sponsors about

09:02 um some giveaways so we’re trying to

09:04 navigate all that this is all new you

09:06 know so i don’t know what i’m doing

09:08 i’m making it up as i’m going so uh

09:10 we’re doing the best we can

09:11 but um i obviously want to be able to

09:14 find ways to give back as much as

09:16 possible so

09:17 um anyway looking forward to seeing you

09:19 next friday

09:21 the 30th at 6 pm pacific standard time

09:25 hopefully you can join us

09:26 and thanks for watching and god bless

09:27 you

