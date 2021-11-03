Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / How To Put In a Ponytail [Video]

How To Put In a Ponytail [Video]

My daughter Kristine shows you how to put in a ponytail.

by

 

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

We will be going live on YT on Friday, October 30th at 6:00 pm PST
We will be dressing up and carving pumpkins.

Bonus video;
My daughter Kristine shows you how to put in a ponytail.

Hope to see you next week! :0)
Blessings,
Rob & Kristine

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
hey kids so i have a bonus video for you
00:04
this week
00:04
um because i have an announcement for
00:07
you um
00:08
we’re gonna me and my daughter are
00:09
actually gonna go
00:11
live on youtube next friday october 30th
00:16
at 6 p.m
00:17
pacific standard time it’s our first
00:19
time doing it so
00:21
uh be gracious to us
00:24
if we’re not there then you’ll
00:25
understand we’re having technical
00:26
difficulties no
00:28
anyway i think we i think we got it but
00:30
anyway just wanted to get that out there
00:31
in case
00:32
in case we’re struggling so uh and we’re
00:35
gonna be carving pumpkins
00:37
um so we thought we’d give you a heads
00:39
up not only so you know that we’re gonna
00:41
go live but maybe you wanna
00:43
carve pumpkins right alongside us might
00:44
be kind of fun to do
00:46
um and we’re actually going to be
00:48
dressing up
00:49
too so i actually haven’t shaved for
00:52
like two days so trying to grow up my
00:55
for my costume
00:56
grow out my beard a little bit so um so
01:00
maybe you can guess what
01:01
what i’m gonna be going as so
01:04
um and so with this video also i’m gonna
01:06
have my daughter show you how to put in
01:08
a ponytail
01:09
um i i’ve had a lot of requests from
01:13
people from women asking hey can you do
01:15
women related
01:16
uh videos as well and so i thought you
01:18
know that does make sense let’s go ahead
01:20
and do it and i’ll start including my
01:21
daughter with
01:22
with that type of stuff because they’re
01:24
just things i’m limited with obviously i
01:25
can’t
01:27
i don’t have the resources to to put in
01:30
a ponytail so
01:31
um and she does so she wants to do that
01:33
so
01:34
uh and you know a side note about
01:36
christine my daughter
01:37
she um without her this channel would
01:40
not exist
01:42
uh we’ve i mentioned it to her a couple
01:45
years ago and i thought you know
01:46
i think it’d be a good resource for and
01:49
i’ve shared this when i’ve had
01:50
interviews
01:51
uh you know i thought i’d be helping 30
01:53
or 40 people i had no idea that it would
01:55
be
01:55
um you know that it would be what it
01:59
what it is today so we just want to keep
02:01
continuing to be a resource for you and
02:03
there’s certain things i can’t do so it
02:05
makes sense to
02:06
to have her be a part of it and you know
02:08
without her encouragement um this
02:10
channel wouldn’t exist
02:11
i i shared that on instagram but it is
02:12
true because she’s been encouraging me
02:14
to do it for quite a while and you know
02:16
i’m a normal human being so i
02:19
you know making excuses why i couldn’t
02:21
do it
02:22
or um or why i didn’t have time but now
02:25
with the quarantine you know we were
02:26
quarantined and so i did my how to tie a
02:28
tie
02:29
to kind of throw my hat in the ring with
02:31
it and it wasn’t
02:32
you know it wasn’t that much very hard
02:35
it wasn’t a big time commitment to do
02:36
how to tie a tie
02:38
some of these other videos that i’ve
02:39
done you know there’s a bit more of a
02:40
commitment but
02:42
um anyway just so you know this is uh
02:45
a big thank you to christine because she
02:48
is the one that kind of made this thing
02:49
happen
02:50
um so anyway so she’s going to show you
02:52
how to do a ponytail but i am going to
02:55
tell you a dad joke first so why don’t
02:59
uh why don’t skeletons ever go
03:01
trick-or-treating
03:02
because they have no body to go with ah
03:05
so
03:06
anyway uh here’s christine
03:09
hey everyone it’s christine um that’s
03:11
like my dad said i’m so excited
03:14
to have y’all join us to carve some
03:16
pumpkins next friday
03:18
at 6 p.m pacific standard time so if
03:21
you’re on the west coast
03:22
6 p.m if you’re not it’s whatever time
03:25
zone y’all are in
03:26
regardless i’m so excited for you to
03:28
join um
03:30
while i have you here i thought i’d show
03:33
you guys how to
03:34
tie a ponytail um just a simple one so
03:39
it’s not gonna be fancy or anything but
03:41
if you’re in a crunch if you’re
03:42
on your way to volleyball practice and
03:44
you just want to know how to tie it if
03:46
you’re in the locker room and i’m just
03:47
not sure
03:48
just thought i’d show you all that how
03:50
to do that all right so
03:52
basically what you need is a ponytail
03:55
and a comb of some sort is helpful
03:58
the main thing i really want to focus on
04:00
is the movement of how to twist the
04:02
ponytail
04:03
i really like these let me see if i can
04:05
zoom in
04:06
these types of ponytails because they
04:07
don’t grab or snag at your hair
04:10
um these ones are also they’ll do just
04:13
fine
04:14
but it’s whatever you prefer i’ll just
04:17
also use this one because it’s easier to
04:18
see
04:20
so i’ll show it off to the side here
04:24
so that way you can kind of see my hand
04:27
movement so you’re going to gather all
04:28
your hair
04:30
into a bunch i might be missing a few
04:32
strands but
04:33
then we’ll see i’m trying to show you
04:34
the movement here so
04:36
you’re going to take your ponytail off
04:38
of the wrist so you start with point on
04:40
your wrist
04:41
i use my left hand i’m realizing for
04:42
when i do this to grab it
04:45
you pull it off of your fist
04:48
keep your fist here on your hair and
04:51
drag your hair all the way through
04:53
so it’s now in the circle and now we’re
04:56
going to do is you’re going to twist
04:58
so now there’s a grip here i’m going to
05:01
come back the other way so with your
05:02
hand
05:03
open hold the bunch of hair
05:06
let go with your other hand take your
05:08
other hand to grab the ponytail
05:10
they pull on through i try to twist
05:13
usually three times will hold it
05:15
so i’ll do it one more time so again
05:17
open hole
05:18
twist open hand grab ponytail
05:23
and then pull on through so that’s your
05:26
basic pony
05:28
there you go so that’s the movement that
05:31
you’re going to want to get
05:32
so now if you’re trying to get a high
05:34
ponytail say you’re going to like
05:37
volleyball basketball softball
05:41
football practice here’s how i
05:44
do it so you can either turn your head
05:47
down and flip it
05:48
or for the lack of video i’m just going
05:51
to show you how to comb it on
05:52
up so you’re going to comb your hair
05:54
back i like a wide tooth
05:56
comb i have filipino like fine hair so
05:58
it frizzes really easily if i use a
06:00
brush it just
06:01
breaks a little easier so i’m all about
06:03
the wide tooth comb
06:05
so i comb it back because that’s gonna
06:06
be the direction of where i’m gonna put
06:08
my ponytail
06:10
so there you go combing it back
06:13
and starting here i’ll try and move it
06:15
all in one direction so it’s easier to
06:17
grab then i take my thumbs
06:19
i put underneath the back of my hair and
06:22
i start to bunch it all up
06:24
so i’ll also like run my hand back up
06:25
again to make sure i got all the hairs
06:28
then i’ll run my fingers through to kind
06:30
of help with the bunch
06:32
all right so there you go
06:37
let’s see look in the mirror too okay so
06:39
far so good
06:41
if there’s any bumps in your hair
06:43
usually will happen to me like on the
06:44
side
06:45
i’ll comb it back up
06:51
oh see missed a little bit
06:54
i see there’s a bump right here so i’m
06:56
going to comb that out so i’ll take my
06:57
wide tooth comb
06:59
brush on through open my hey left hand
07:04
all right
07:07
i think i got most of the bumps out
07:09
again not perfect but it’s good for if
07:11
you’ve got
07:11
some kind of sports activity or just
07:14
trying to get your hair out of the way
07:17
and then i’ll also comb the bottom
07:21
of my hair to make sure i got that too
07:24
okay so now you’re going to hold your
07:28
hair with the opposite make sure you got
07:30
a point on the other hand
07:33
okay opposite hand grab
07:36
the ponytail while holding your hair
07:38
with your other hand
07:40
pull it through twist
07:44
hold the hair use your other hand to
07:47
pull the ponytail on your hair through
07:49
twist hold the hair
07:52
pull through all right and then at the
07:54
very end i like to kind of pull it
07:56
forward
07:57
and then i’ll tighten it like that
08:01
so that’s how you get hair in your
08:02
ponytail another quick
08:04
hack to kind of finish off i have
08:06
whispies
08:08
i have these little baby hairs um and i
08:11
will just take
08:12
a toothbrush and some hairspray
08:16
and i’ll just
08:20
spray it on the toothbrush and i’ll comb
08:22
it down
08:24
to kind of help with the wispies does it
08:27
kind of help them
08:28
it’s often a little bit all right
08:32
then i’ll spray it again to get the
08:33
other side of my baby hairs
08:38
that should get it all right so that is
08:41
your basic ponytail
08:42
i hope that was helpful thanks for
08:44
watching bye
08:48
okay i hope that was helpful for you i’m
08:50
looking forward to do some future videos
08:52
with christine we got a couple cool
08:53
things coming up
08:54
as we get closer to the holidays like
08:56
the car the pumpkin carving i think that
08:58
should be fun
08:59
um and then we also we’re working with
09:01
some sponsors about
09:02
um some giveaways so we’re trying to
09:04
navigate all that this is all new you
09:06
know so i don’t know what i’m doing
09:08
i’m making it up as i’m going so uh
09:10
we’re doing the best we can
09:11
but um i obviously want to be able to
09:14
find ways to give back as much as
09:16
possible so
09:17
um anyway looking forward to seeing you
09:19
next friday
09:21
the 30th at 6 pm pacific standard time
09:25
hopefully you can join us
09:26
and thanks for watching and god bless
09:27
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

