Kenny NGO – Prayer [Video]

By Button Poetry

.

.

Kenny Ngo, performing at Icehouse in Minneapolis, MN.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

bronze statue of a Buddha on the outside

it is rusted it’s a landmark it is here

where I place my hands on the ground and

pray for the first time since arriving I

until the Sun bakes them into bricks I

attraction when Buddhism became seen as

simply a way to Center the mind there I

was halfway across the world a Buddha on

Shunta have gone to Vietnam instead

wonder what sacred grounds I walk on do

when it became whitewashed do you wonder

if the grains on the beach knew they

would become glass in order to change

you have to give something up I left

it mean to return and come back and know

that what you left behind won’t be there

when you come back when I’m home I feel

this necklace beat against my chest and

sometimes I wonder what it’s for if

faith is as blind as I want to be there

are days where I pray and I feel nothing

but the space between my hands grow

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.