Kenny NGO – Prayer [Video]

Kenny NGO – Prayer [Video]

Kenny Ngo, performing at Icehouse in Minneapolis, MN.

By Button Poetry

Kenny Ngo, performing at Icehouse in Minneapolis, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
in Karla Mora Japan there is a large
00:04
bronze statue of a Buddha on the outside
00:08
it is rusted it’s a landmark it is here
00:12
where I place my hands on the ground and
00:14
pray for the first time since arriving I
00:17
wait I watch as people entered the
00:21
Buddha and I imagined the sound of monks
00:25
falling metal crunching their bones
00:27
until the Sun bakes them into bricks I
00:29
wonder when religion became a tourist
00:31
attraction when Buddhism became seen as
00:34
simply a way to Center the mind there I
00:36
was halfway across the world a Buddha on
00:39
my necklace and I my parents asked
00:41
Shunta have gone to Vietnam instead
00:43
taught English there gone to a forum
00:46
more familiar place when I’m at home I
00:50
wonder what sacred grounds I walk on do
00:53
you think history gave itself a pass
00:55
when it became whitewashed do you wonder
00:57
if the grains on the beach knew they
00:59
would become glass in order to change
01:02
you have to give something up I left
01:05
America my parents left Vietnam our two
01:08
journeys aren’t comparable but what does
01:10
it mean to return and come back and know
01:12
that what you left behind won’t be there
01:14
when you come back when I’m home I feel
01:17
this necklace beat against my chest and
01:19
sometimes I wonder what it’s for if
01:21
faith is as blind as I want to be there
01:25
are days where I pray and I feel nothing
01:27
but the space between my hands grow
01:31
[Applause]
01:34
you
01:35
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

