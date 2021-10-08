Get Daily Email
Natasha T. Miller – The Playground Is Empty [Video]

Natasha T. Miller – The Playground Is Empty [Video]

“Success is not about money or a bottom line; success is sometimes just the lifeline between your journey and how your story can inspire or save someone else.”

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Natasha T. Miller’s short film for “The Playground is Empty”

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
if you ask people
00:03
what’s scary about chasing their dreams
00:07
most will tell you it’s the fear
00:11
of not making but if you ask those same
00:14
people if they feel like they’re making
00:16
it right now where they are
00:17
in life they’ll tell you
00:20
no example after
00:24
a few good rounds of whiskey my friend
00:26
tells me that everything in her life
00:28
sucks her job her tiny apartment her
00:31
writing career or lack thereof
00:34
everything this woman with scars
00:37
for knees testaments of how many times
00:40
she’s hit rock bottom and survived sits
00:42
in a bar crying
00:43
telling me about her failed life at the
00:45
same time telling me that she’s still
00:47
scared of failing which confuses me
00:51
but also makes me question
00:54
will we ever start to accept that
00:57
failure
00:58
is the sum of all the choices we are
01:00
choosing not to make and not the ones
01:02
we’ve made when my city
01:03
turned dark and into a playground full
01:05
of ghosts we stayed
01:06
climbed the poles turned the lights back
01:08
on ourselves and made so much
01:10
noise that the rest of the world had to
01:12
come back to see what was happening two
01:14
days
01:15
two days after my brother died i peeled
01:18
myself out of bed
01:19
to go and teach poems to tenth graders
01:21
and a week later
01:22
a girl who had just lost her mother left
01:25
a note on my desk that only read
01:27
thank you thank you
01:31
it was in that moment i understood
01:33
success
01:34
is not about money or a bottom line
01:36
success is sometimes just the lifeline
01:38
between your journey
01:40
and how your story can inspire or save
01:42
someone else tell me
01:43
how many times it felt like winning has
01:46
forgotten your number and yet you still
01:48
decided to not pick up the phone
01:50
to not dial yourself into a future you
01:51
sit at your desk and dream about tell me
01:54
how many times this morning have to
01:56
sound like a daily reminder that this
01:58
is not the life you were supposed to be
02:00
living because that life is on the other
02:02
side
02:02
of the risk you are supposed to be
02:04
taking that life is on the other side of
02:06
the bridge you’ve convinced yourself
02:08
is too shaky to walk across that life is
02:11
tucked away
02:12
in a box of decisions you’ve hidden
02:14
behind your fears
02:15
yes chasing your dreams
02:18
is scary but it is also more fulfilling
02:22
than dying
02:23
with your own story stuck and your
02:25
throat sometimes
02:26
you have to do what is not easy you have
02:29
to put your fist
02:30
in your own mouth and pull out the words
02:32
you want this world to remember you by
02:34
leave that tiny apartment of regret
02:36
imagine that every chance you’ve taken
02:38
on yourself will break your fall and
02:40
stop
02:40
waiting stop standing still hoping for
02:42
the perfect opportunity to find you
02:45
because there is no time more perfect
02:47
than now
02:48
no moment more yours than this one no
02:50
person
02:51
more deserving of that life you want
02:54
than you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

