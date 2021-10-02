Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / Paparazza [Video]

Paparazza [Video]

A photographer falls on hard times and becomes a paparraza to support her family.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Camilla is a photographer currently freelancing on the celebrity candid circuit, grabbing pictures of movie and music stars that she can sell to tabloids and other entertainment news outlets. She wants more for herself as an artist, but she also has taken on the financial and emotional responsibility of helping her sister Esme get the treatment she needs to treat her long-term eating disorder. So Camilla needs to keep freelancing as a paparazzi photographer to pay the growing number of bills.

When Esme’s outpatient facility tells Camilla that she’s late on payments, Camilla awkwardly calls in a favor for a tip and gets one: a prominent pop star has entered a private rehab, and the first pics will command a large amount of money. Camilla goes in pursuit of the now reclusive singer but is faced with an ethical and moral dilemma.

Written and directed by Aurora Fearnley, this short drama begins with a crackle and snap of glamour, as a young star descends onto the front steps of a hotel entrance amid a halo of beauty and privilege and a battalion of camera flashes and snaps. Captured with grandly sweeping camera movements of old Hollywood, the focus on the star’s appearance nimbly shifts onto one of the photographers in the pack, a scrappy-looking young woman snapping away, the only female amidst a male-dominated profession. She accidentally gets a snap of the young star’s exposed breast, but deletes it, foregoing what would likely be a well-paid shot in consideration for the girl’s age and situation.

That opening sequence sets up both a character and situation that is thoroughly challenged in a carefully constructed script, which unspools with deft direction and storytelling. As expected from a narrative about a photographer, the film has a light-filled naturalistic visual and rhythm that reflects the off-hand energy of Camilla’s work, but the storytelling is especially impressive in how it explores an unusual level of intellectual, moral and emotional inquiry, especially for a short film.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As Camilla grapples with one hard situation after another — and not always gracefully — the story interrogates notions of sexual currency, celebrity, fame, privilege, feminism, exploitative media culture and particularly the relationship between Esme’s anorexia and the images that Camilla now takes. These currents intersect in fascinating ways in the story, but they also make Camilla’s choices as a character increasingly hard.

This is heady territory, but the film always remains emotionally engaging, thanks to an unwavering focus on a strongly delineated character, played beautifully by actor Sian Hill. As Camilla, she is simultaneously tough, loving, fierce, loyal and intelligent. She is also growing overwhelmed by the responsibility to her sister Esme, which drives her to grasp at a golden opportunity — but it may finally compromise her morally.

Well-crafted, richly drawn and excellently written, “Paparazza” is simultaneously a story of a sister who will do anything to help her sibling, an artist trapped in the merciless dictates of her job and a woman who must face her complicity in oppression. Its masterful final scene is both an unwitting confrontation, not just of a character about to achieve her objective, but of a woman facing the limits of her moral compass. Camilla must train her lens and her way of seeing not just on the stars she stalks, but on herself — and discovers she may not like what she finds.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05
[Music]
00:17
they’re waiting for you
00:42
hey
00:56
okay
01:06
[Music]
01:10
okay
01:25
that’s a goal right there love nice
01:29
she’s doing at a levels perfect and
01:32
her team called us here she got what she
01:35
wanted
01:37
i mean you wear a dress like that out
01:38
you’re expecting to get an iphone
01:40
well i won’t be putting that image out
01:42
there
01:47
go to bronzer babe
02:04
found new park we could visit today
02:06
we’ve got magnolia trees
02:08
i don’t have leave anymore
02:12
isn’t it your way in tonight you know i
02:15
don’t belong here anymore
02:18
just believing you have an illness as
02:20
may is not going to make you any better
02:22
i’m not as sick as everyone else i’m too
02:24
fat to be here
02:32
it’s a magazine just a magazine
02:38
will you stop fighting me it’s not
02:41
you cam it’s this place
02:45
let me come home i know i’d be well
02:49
again at home with
02:50
you we tried i can’t watch you
02:54
i’ve got work i’ll just sit in your
02:56
studio
02:57
and eat every meal in front of you
03:00
on time i can’t
03:04
the studio is please mills
03:08
please i hate it here
03:16
can i have a quiet word
03:25
oh i know she skipped a meal again uh
03:27
yeah she did but
03:28
um i wanted to talk to you about the
03:30
letter we sent on late payments
03:33
sorry it was late again um it’s just
03:36
being freelance now the thing is
03:38
accounts now wants you to start paying
03:39
in advance which means your next payment
03:42
will be two this month
03:43
but i just paid
03:46
can they do that this is management’s
03:48
decision i opted to tell you myself
03:50
because of your situation but
03:51
they’ve decided if you can’t make
03:53
advanced payment you’ll have to look for
03:55
alternative care
03:57
i’m sorry
04:20
[Music]
04:26
so
05:08
oh
05:15
hey i did
05:21
i ordered two whiskeys how are you
05:23
normally you only call when you want
05:25
something
05:26
well doesn’t everyone want something
05:31
are you gonna get a break after fashion
05:33
week oh you’d think but no it’s been
05:36
busy crazy in fact
05:44
so is this a casual catch-up or are you
05:47
here to pitch something casual
05:53
pitch
05:57
look i’m sick of the red carpet events
06:01
i’m looking for a job with a bit more
06:04
bite
06:07
i’m ready for something meatier look
06:10
mills there are people who have an
06:13
unsavory skill set
06:15
will get a shot at any cost
06:18
and then there are those who can take a
06:20
pretty picture
06:24
well i think you are underestimating me
06:30
don’t do this
06:34
[ __ ] mel’s i thought we were friends
06:37
oh we all wait
07:01
hey i feel so stupid
07:05
i’m so sorry
07:10
you know that was some grade a 90s
07:14
[ __ ] i was just trying to ask for a
07:17
favor and i went about it
07:18
all wrong then ask
07:21
ask for a favor all right be honest
07:25
okay honestly i i did think our
07:28
friendship was a bit of a waiting game
07:29
for you
07:32
is that what you think i’m just making
07:36
this worse
07:56
uh
07:59
what’s going on
08:12
it says me
08:22
i’m sorry to hear that melissa
08:52
so
09:07
great camilla you’re here let’s make a
09:10
start
09:14
so uh esme you wanted to talk to us both
09:16
today
09:19
i wanted to discuss immediate discharge
09:22
i was hoping to make an application for
09:24
home monitoring esme
09:26
okay well in
09:30
line with this i think i also have
09:32
something for us to discuss
09:38
this [ __ ] place i have no privacy
09:42
for full recovery as an outpatient we
09:44
have to consider not
09:45
only a consistent weight but also a
09:47
healthy state of mind
09:48
i want to sign out now i’m ready
09:51
i swear i am cam i know myself would you
09:53
just sit down
09:54
esme why don’t you want me to come home
09:58
i really don’t think now is a very good
10:00
time
10:02
you want me in here you want me to stay
10:05
sick
10:06
i’m not
10:14
i’m going to take this
10:22
carl now’s really not a good time can i
10:24
call you back
10:25
listen i’ve got that favor you nearly
10:27
asked for it’s hot
10:29
so do i pass it on to someone else no no
10:33
i need it tell me pearl chang canceled
10:35
her wembley stadium gig
10:38
the scout says she checked into a
10:39
private rehab last night
10:41
you get this first but i can’t sit on it
10:44
past the end of the day
10:49
we need a cover story mills thanks carl
10:54
i can get the shot
11:01
[Music]
11:09
[Music]
11:20
[Music]
11:40
oh
12:08
okay
12:28
why are you hiding
12:32
um i won’t tell them if you share what
12:36
you’re smuggling in
12:40
um do you like cherry flavour
12:45
why am i always so attracted to the bad
12:50
ones
12:55
you’ve been here long not long
12:58
you just the night
13:06
i know it’s none of my business but are
13:08
you all right
13:10
your face no
13:16
i’m [ __ ] mental
13:23
it’s too hot i’m going back inside
13:27
thanks
13:30
i’m just gonna stay here
14:07
maybe you’re right where you’re supposed
14:09
to be
14:13
even if it is uncomfortable
14:18
thanks
14:21
i don’t know what i’m doing here really
14:24
i chose what i thought was an easier
14:26
option
14:28
but i’m failing at that too
14:35
my fiance he
14:38
he cut off our engagement i hope he got
14:41
arrested
14:43
he nearly was i nearly did that to him
14:49
i was mad at him see i thought i could
14:53
call people and say it was him
14:57
but so
15:00
he didn’t do this
15:06
why would you to save my life
15:11
save my career i’m ruining his
15:26
hey
15:30
i’m gonna call him
15:48
please
15:53
i’m friends
16:16
[Music]
16:31
[Music]
16:38
[Music]
16:51
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x