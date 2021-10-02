Paparazza [Video]

By Omeleto

.

.

Camilla is a photographer currently freelancing on the celebrity candid circuit, grabbing pictures of movie and music stars that she can sell to tabloids and other entertainment news outlets. She wants more for herself as an artist, but she also has taken on the financial and emotional responsibility of helping her sister Esme get the treatment she needs to treat her long-term eating disorder. So Camilla needs to keep freelancing as a paparazzi photographer to pay the growing number of bills.

When Esme’s outpatient facility tells Camilla that she’s late on payments, Camilla awkwardly calls in a favor for a tip and gets one: a prominent pop star has entered a private rehab, and the first pics will command a large amount of money. Camilla goes in pursuit of the now reclusive singer but is faced with an ethical and moral dilemma.

Written and directed by Aurora Fearnley, this short drama begins with a crackle and snap of glamour, as a young star descends onto the front steps of a hotel entrance amid a halo of beauty and privilege and a battalion of camera flashes and snaps. Captured with grandly sweeping camera movements of old Hollywood, the focus on the star’s appearance nimbly shifts onto one of the photographers in the pack, a scrappy-looking young woman snapping away, the only female amidst a male-dominated profession. She accidentally gets a snap of the young star’s exposed breast, but deletes it, foregoing what would likely be a well-paid shot in consideration for the girl’s age and situation.

That opening sequence sets up both a character and situation that is thoroughly challenged in a carefully constructed script, which unspools with deft direction and storytelling. As expected from a narrative about a photographer, the film has a light-filled naturalistic visual and rhythm that reflects the off-hand energy of Camilla’s work, but the storytelling is especially impressive in how it explores an unusual level of intellectual, moral and emotional inquiry, especially for a short film.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As Camilla grapples with one hard situation after another — and not always gracefully — the story interrogates notions of sexual currency, celebrity, fame, privilege, feminism, exploitative media culture and particularly the relationship between Esme’s anorexia and the images that Camilla now takes. These currents intersect in fascinating ways in the story, but they also make Camilla’s choices as a character increasingly hard.

This is heady territory, but the film always remains emotionally engaging, thanks to an unwavering focus on a strongly delineated character, played beautifully by actor Sian Hill. As Camilla, she is simultaneously tough, loving, fierce, loyal and intelligent. She is also growing overwhelmed by the responsibility to her sister Esme, which drives her to grasp at a golden opportunity — but it may finally compromise her morally.

Well-crafted, richly drawn and excellently written, “Paparazza” is simultaneously a story of a sister who will do anything to help her sibling, an artist trapped in the merciless dictates of her job and a woman who must face her complicity in oppression. Its masterful final scene is both an unwitting confrontation, not just of a character about to achieve her objective, but of a woman facing the limits of her moral compass. Camilla must train her lens and her way of seeing not just on the stars she stalks, but on herself — and discovers she may not like what she finds.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05 [Music]

00:17 they’re waiting for you

00:42 hey

00:56 okay

01:06 [Music]

01:10 okay

01:25 that’s a goal right there love nice

01:29 she’s doing at a levels perfect and

01:32 her team called us here she got what she

01:35 wanted

01:37 i mean you wear a dress like that out

01:38 you’re expecting to get an iphone

01:40 well i won’t be putting that image out

01:42 there

01:47 go to bronzer babe

02:04 found new park we could visit today

02:06 we’ve got magnolia trees

02:08 i don’t have leave anymore

02:12 isn’t it your way in tonight you know i

02:15 don’t belong here anymore

02:18 just believing you have an illness as

02:20 may is not going to make you any better

02:22 i’m not as sick as everyone else i’m too

02:24 fat to be here

02:32 it’s a magazine just a magazine

02:38 will you stop fighting me it’s not

02:41 you cam it’s this place

02:45 let me come home i know i’d be well

02:49 again at home with

02:50 you we tried i can’t watch you

02:54 i’ve got work i’ll just sit in your

02:56 studio

02:57 and eat every meal in front of you

03:00 on time i can’t

03:04 the studio is please mills

03:08 please i hate it here

03:16 can i have a quiet word

03:25 oh i know she skipped a meal again uh

03:27 yeah she did but

03:28 um i wanted to talk to you about the

03:30 letter we sent on late payments

03:33 sorry it was late again um it’s just

03:36 being freelance now the thing is

03:38 accounts now wants you to start paying

03:39 in advance which means your next payment

03:42 will be two this month

03:43 but i just paid

03:46 can they do that this is management’s

03:48 decision i opted to tell you myself

03:50 because of your situation but

03:51 they’ve decided if you can’t make

03:53 advanced payment you’ll have to look for

03:55 alternative care

03:57 i’m sorry

04:20 [Music]

04:26 so

05:08 oh

05:15 hey i did

05:21 i ordered two whiskeys how are you

05:23 normally you only call when you want

05:25 something

05:26 well doesn’t everyone want something

05:31 are you gonna get a break after fashion

05:33 week oh you’d think but no it’s been

05:36 busy crazy in fact

05:44 so is this a casual catch-up or are you

05:47 here to pitch something casual

05:53 pitch

05:57 look i’m sick of the red carpet events

06:01 i’m looking for a job with a bit more

06:04 bite

06:07 i’m ready for something meatier look

06:10 mills there are people who have an

06:13 unsavory skill set

06:15 will get a shot at any cost

06:18 and then there are those who can take a

06:20 pretty picture

06:24 well i think you are underestimating me

06:30 don’t do this

06:34 [ __ ] mel’s i thought we were friends

06:37 oh we all wait

07:01 hey i feel so stupid

07:05 i’m so sorry

07:10 you know that was some grade a 90s

07:14 [ __ ] i was just trying to ask for a

07:17 favor and i went about it

07:18 all wrong then ask

07:21 ask for a favor all right be honest

07:25 okay honestly i i did think our

07:28 friendship was a bit of a waiting game

07:29 for you

07:32 is that what you think i’m just making

07:36 this worse

07:56 uh

07:59 what’s going on

08:12 it says me

08:22 i’m sorry to hear that melissa

08:52 so

09:07 great camilla you’re here let’s make a

09:10 start

09:14 so uh esme you wanted to talk to us both

09:16 today

09:19 i wanted to discuss immediate discharge

09:22 i was hoping to make an application for

09:24 home monitoring esme

09:26 okay well in

09:30 line with this i think i also have

09:32 something for us to discuss

09:38 this [ __ ] place i have no privacy

09:42 for full recovery as an outpatient we

09:44 have to consider not

09:45 only a consistent weight but also a

09:47 healthy state of mind

09:48 i want to sign out now i’m ready

09:51 i swear i am cam i know myself would you

09:53 just sit down

09:54 esme why don’t you want me to come home

09:58 i really don’t think now is a very good

10:00 time

10:02 you want me in here you want me to stay

10:05 sick

10:06 i’m not

10:14 i’m going to take this

10:22 carl now’s really not a good time can i

10:24 call you back

10:25 listen i’ve got that favor you nearly

10:27 asked for it’s hot

10:29 so do i pass it on to someone else no no

10:33 i need it tell me pearl chang canceled

10:35 her wembley stadium gig

10:38 the scout says she checked into a

10:39 private rehab last night

10:41 you get this first but i can’t sit on it

10:44 past the end of the day

10:49 we need a cover story mills thanks carl

10:54 i can get the shot

11:01 [Music]

11:09 [Music]

11:20 [Music]

11:40 oh

12:08 okay

12:28 why are you hiding

12:32 um i won’t tell them if you share what

12:36 you’re smuggling in

12:40 um do you like cherry flavour

12:45 why am i always so attracted to the bad

12:50 ones

12:55 you’ve been here long not long

12:58 you just the night

13:06 i know it’s none of my business but are

13:08 you all right

13:10 your face no

13:16 i’m [ __ ] mental

13:23 it’s too hot i’m going back inside

13:27 thanks

13:30 i’m just gonna stay here

14:07 maybe you’re right where you’re supposed

14:09 to be

14:13 even if it is uncomfortable

14:18 thanks

14:21 i don’t know what i’m doing here really

14:24 i chose what i thought was an easier

14:26 option

14:28 but i’m failing at that too

14:35 my fiance he

14:38 he cut off our engagement i hope he got

14:41 arrested

14:43 he nearly was i nearly did that to him

14:49 i was mad at him see i thought i could

14:53 call people and say it was him

14:57 but so

15:00 he didn’t do this

15:06 why would you to save my life

15:11 save my career i’m ruining his

15:26 hey

15:30 i’m gonna call him

15:48 please

15:53 i’m friends

16:16 [Music]

16:31 [Music]

16:38 [Music]

16:51 you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***