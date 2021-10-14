The Invention [Video]

By Omeleto

.

.

Frankie is an 11-year-old young boy is growing up in Belfast in the 1960s, who loves listening to rock music on his record player. He’s growing up in a fairly conservative environment — his granny warns his head will blow up from listening to “devil music” on his headphones — but he’s aware of the changing currents of the world around him.

He’s also becoming aware of the tension and dilemmas of the grown-ups around him, including his father, who owes money to the wrong people. He concocts a scheme to help his father, buying cigarettes for a local teen, in exchange for a seat at a local poker game. But he soon finds himself in a world where he may be in over his head.

Warm, witty and consistently compelling throughout, this coming-of-age dramedy captures a time and place through the eyes of a young boy growing up during a tumultuous time in culture. Frank treads the line between innocence and experience, but as he takes on situations that are far more mature than he can handle, he finds his relationships with his family shifting as well.

The narrative’s writing is remarkable for a short film, able to juggle the stories of a tapestry of characters and weaving them together into a satisfying whole. Frank is the central node of these stories and his journey forms the bulk of the story, but branching off him are small windows into the worlds of his father, local criminals, young teenagers and other members of the community.

All of these stories are captured with a bright, clear eye for naturalism that allows us to focus on the people and situations that make up Frankie’s world. They also stylistically share dialogue that has a finely-honed ear for character and lightly quirky ironies. And all of them are observed by Frankie, who shows an ability to observe, understand what motivates people and uses these situations to his benefit, especially as he weaves his strategy to help his father.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Young actor Luke Walford plays Frankie with a blend of seriousness and sweetness that oscillates between youth and adolescence. He also has an innate intelligence and watchfulness that makes it believable he can dream up strategies and schemes to help his father. There is some fun and humor in observing how Frankie enters more grown-up worlds, taking advantage of being unseen or underestimated as a kid to outfox much older people. But the film gently but demonstrates the cost of growing up a little too fast, as Frankie starts to see his father differently.

“The Invention” ends with Frankie showing a startling maturity that is both humorous and perhaps a little sad, demonstrating the wisdom and restraint that his father perhaps should have had. It also achieves the poignant, wistful yet resolute tone that often is the hallmark of the best coming-of-age stories. Part of leaving childhood is realizing the human fallibility of the trusted grown-ups around us, and perhaps also realizing that the world is not as simple as we once thought. Like many, Frankie comes to accept this with a degree of resignation — but he also gains hard-won confidence in his abilities and resilience in exchange.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 [Music]

00:07 [Music]

00:18 [Music]

00:38 mom

00:38 i was just getting to the good bit i

00:40 thought you’d gone deaf

00:42 breakfast

00:44 [Music]

00:51 it’s the most amazing thing i’ve ever

00:53 seen

00:54 then the sun comes right up behind the

00:56 earth and goes boom

00:57 it shines so bright it almost blinds you

00:59 wow

01:00 can we go see it what would you be

01:02 wanting to see a film like that for sure

01:04 it’s all

01:04 space and robots it’s more than just

01:07 space and robots only it’s called a

01:09 space odyssey and you’re telling me it’s

01:10 not about robots

01:12 it is about robots but there’s a deeper

01:14 meaning

01:15 subtext exactly subtexts subtext son

01:19 only one is maybe your daddy can take

01:21 you next week save you from sitting in

01:23 that room all summer listening to rock

01:24 music that’s the devil’s business that

01:27 is oh here we go did you hear about poor

01:30 mary murray’s son

01:31 he got himself one of those rock players

01:33 you called the record players granny

01:35 fell asleep with his headphones on one

01:37 night didn’t take them off and you know

01:38 what happens

01:39 his head blew off don’t think that

01:41 happened granny uh francis

01:43 attitude

01:46 that’s eamon can i go and play hold on a

01:49 wee minute mister you haven’t touched a

01:51 thing in that plate

01:52 take it with me oh dear god i’m raising

01:55 an animal

01:57 here make yourself useful get me a

01:59 packet of bacon if you’re going out

02:02 and i want change no running in the

02:05 house

02:06 that’s how mary murray’s second son lost

02:08 his kneecap

02:09 ain’t telling you now that boiled you

02:11 time

02:13 you were homely at last night i

02:17 just died with the boys lost track of

02:19 time sort of thing you know

02:25 you know what i’ve heard that feed too

02:26 many sweets blow up

02:28 lots of crap that’s a bad word you know

02:34 pacquiao’s love

02:37 he’s 16. has anyone ever told you you’ve

02:39 got a lovely hair

02:41 i really like your hair do you like your

02:48 balls

02:50 look just give me the face get out

02:54 before wearing the pillars

02:59 she scares me she’s an angel

03:02 what do you want a packet of bacon and a

03:06 benu please

03:23 [Music]

03:37 [Music]

03:42 hey who’s up

03:47 boy what are you playing up

03:57 got the bacon daddy how and you treated

03:59 yourself by the looks of it

04:01 miss cunningham says reading makes me

04:02 smarter well mrs cunningham also speaks

04:05 to her shelton charlie

04:16 frankie do us a favor and empty out the

04:18 pins in the back would you

04:19 but i’m reading my pino francis i’m not

04:26 asking

04:33 should have quit while you’re ahead

04:34 marty i just can’t help myself charlie

04:37 pretty soon i won’t really help you

04:39 either you’re in for 400 that’s what

04:41 you’re telling me

04:42 something like that that’s no good marty

04:46 no good at all i mean you come into my

04:48 clubs you drink my alcohol you play my

04:50 cards

04:51 i can get you the money i’ll get it

04:56 all right friday

04:59 you’ve got the week don’t make me come

05:01 back here marty

05:10 [Music]

05:22 promises

05:34 thank you

05:38 [Music]

05:50 i told you if i see you here again i

05:52 want to play

05:53 what you’re playing poker now so let me

05:56 in

05:56 why would we let you in you’re like five

05:59 i’m 11 and three quarters

06:00 and i have something you want what that

06:03 silly stick

06:05 cigarettes

06:09 where are you getting cigarettes from

06:10 doesn’t matter

06:13 you get me you can play with us

06:18 well i wasn’t very smart where are you

06:20 going to get to your rats from i’m

06:22 working on it

06:25 pack out a bag in place

06:33 okay now

06:53 okay bye now thank you

06:57 45 seconds 45 seconds

07:02 45 seconds

07:17 [Music]

07:28 so

07:32 that’s your plan that’s never going to

07:35 work it will

07:36 have some faith really i have to stand

07:39 up on the street why can’t he stand at

07:41 the bottom of the street because if i

07:42 get caught then you need to make a

07:44 getaway

07:45 he doesn’t know belfast as well as you

07:47 do he’s an

07:48 immigrant i’m not an immigrant i’m from

07:51 murray

07:52 listen it’ll work i promise

07:58 what are you doing we’re just uh

08:02 playing a new game it’s called

08:05 interrogation

08:07 yeah internation

08:11 okay

08:14 you must be our cover oh

08:19 pack out a bag and please you’ve got a

08:21 problem i know

08:31 [Music]

09:04 i kept my end of the bargain you

09:08 keep yours

09:13 guys this is frankie

09:17 hello is this your wee brother or

09:20 something

09:21 it doesn’t matter just steal him in

09:26 we’re playing fruits in the sack that’s

09:29 at least

09:30 a month’s pocket money that’s a lot of

09:33 bacon

09:33 [Music]

09:35 what

09:38 [Music]

10:05 your turn

10:11 [Music]

10:13 three of a kind

10:20 watch him

10:25 how did you it’s getting late i should

10:28 be on my way

10:30 you can’t take my money guys you want a

10:32 fern squirt

10:37 not bad for a squad hey

10:41 where’d you learn how to play poker like

10:42 that my daddy taught me

10:58 so your mrs can always wear them for

11:01 earrings

11:07 hey we’re short

11:10 i want to speak to charlie you know

11:12 you’re not supposed to be in here

11:14 i want to speak to charlie we’ve already

11:18 see you charlie

11:28 hurry up you know my daddy

11:34 is this a joke hey there’s nothing we’ve

11:40 done on over here we man

11:43 sit down

11:53 what have you got there that’s for you

11:57 is it not and might i ask what’s in it

12:02 someone in my daddy use you

12:05 your daddy marty mcdonald that’s when he

12:08 used you

12:18 this doesn’t even begin to cover the

12:19 money your dows me son

12:23 and the next time he sends you down here

12:24 to fight his body he didn’t send me

12:26 and that’s not his money it’s mine

12:30 i want it you want it

12:33 in a poker game a poker game

12:36 shut up north what poker again

12:40 some of the older kids in the street

12:42 play poker i got them cigarettes if

12:44 they’d let me in

12:46 you shouldn’t be playing poker at your

12:48 age

12:50 i don’t want you to hurt my daddy

12:55 you think i’m gonna hurt your daddy

12:59 you said you would

13:04 do you think i’m a bad man

13:09 i don’t know

13:14 i don’t know either

13:21 get him out of here all right come on

13:24 you get away from me hey hey

13:26 we’re just taking the other side

13:30 the top was three needles

13:34 leave it let it go

13:45 is that him busy here christ there you

13:48 are

13:49 where have you been i you had us worried

13:52 sick

13:52 do you see what you’ve done to your

13:53 mother you can go to your room and you

13:55 can stay there until you can learn some

13:56 responsibility responsibility

13:59 you can’t talk to me about being

14:00 responsible francis

14:02 what’s that supposed to mean you know

14:03 exactly what that means don’t stand

14:05 there like a hypocrite and act

14:06 stupid get to your room not

14:25 i was thinking i’d take you to see that

14:26 film this weekend

14:30 if you’re still my friend

14:36 i’m sorry son about the way i behaved

15:03 charlie i do you have any watermelon

15:08 sorry my auntie she had a fall last week

15:12 so i’m looking after her

15:13 and she likes watermelon a lot well

15:17 yeah we can get her some of that

15:29 so this uh situation we have here

15:34 how long the ink you’ll need you know

15:36 start yourself out

15:39 few weeks

15:43 20 a week until you’re clean can you do

15:46 that

15:48 yeah yeah i can do that

15:53 you’re a lucky man marty you know that

15:56 don’t you

15:58 thanks for the watermelon

16:09 [Music]

16:14 that was so bad it was all about robots

16:18 and there weren’t even any boobies in it

16:19 there’s a different men in evan

16:21 short text frankie come over here

16:25 oh you’re dead oh you’re so dead

16:33 where’d you learn to play poker like

16:34 that i told you my daddy taught me

16:38 he must be a pretty good player he

16:40 hasn’t played in a while

16:43 you think he could teach us how to play

16:45 sometime

16:47 i don’t really play anymore either

16:52 [Music]

17:16 so

17:26 [Music]

18:58 you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***