We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

The Invention [Video]

The Invention [Video]

A young boy hatches a plan to steal cigarettes.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Frankie is an 11-year-old young boy is growing up in Belfast in the 1960s, who loves listening to rock music on his record player. He’s growing up in a fairly conservative environment — his granny warns his head will blow up from listening to “devil music” on his headphones — but he’s aware of the changing currents of the world around him.

He’s also becoming aware of the tension and dilemmas of the grown-ups around him, including his father, who owes money to the wrong people. He concocts a scheme to help his father, buying cigarettes for a local teen, in exchange for a seat at a local poker game. But he soon finds himself in a world where he may be in over his head.

Warm, witty and consistently compelling throughout, this coming-of-age dramedy captures a time and place through the eyes of a young boy growing up during a tumultuous time in culture. Frank treads the line between innocence and experience, but as he takes on situations that are far more mature than he can handle, he finds his relationships with his family shifting as well.

The narrative’s writing is remarkable for a short film, able to juggle the stories of a tapestry of characters and weaving them together into a satisfying whole. Frank is the central node of these stories and his journey forms the bulk of the story, but branching off him are small windows into the worlds of his father, local criminals, young teenagers and other members of the community.

All of these stories are captured with a bright, clear eye for naturalism that allows us to focus on the people and situations that make up Frankie’s world. They also stylistically share dialogue that has a finely-honed ear for character and lightly quirky ironies. And all of them are observed by Frankie, who shows an ability to observe, understand what motivates people and uses these situations to his benefit, especially as he weaves his strategy to help his father.

Young actor Luke Walford plays Frankie with a blend of seriousness and sweetness that oscillates between youth and adolescence. He also has an innate intelligence and watchfulness that makes it believable he can dream up strategies and schemes to help his father. There is some fun and humor in observing how Frankie enters more grown-up worlds, taking advantage of being unseen or underestimated as a kid to outfox much older people. But the film gently but demonstrates the cost of growing up a little too fast, as Frankie starts to see his father differently.

“The Invention” ends with Frankie showing a startling maturity that is both humorous and perhaps a little sad, demonstrating the wisdom and restraint that his father perhaps should have had. It also achieves the poignant, wistful yet resolute tone that often is the hallmark of the best coming-of-age stories. Part of leaving childhood is realizing the human fallibility of the trusted grown-ups around us, and perhaps also realizing that the world is not as simple as we once thought. Like many, Frankie comes to accept this with a degree of resignation — but he also gains hard-won confidence in his abilities and resilience in exchange.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:07
[Music]
00:18
[Music]
00:38
mom
00:38
i was just getting to the good bit i
00:40
thought you’d gone deaf
00:42
breakfast
00:44
[Music]
00:51
it’s the most amazing thing i’ve ever
00:53
seen
00:54
then the sun comes right up behind the
00:56
earth and goes boom
00:57
it shines so bright it almost blinds you
00:59
wow
01:00
can we go see it what would you be
01:02
wanting to see a film like that for sure
01:04
it’s all
01:04
space and robots it’s more than just
01:07
space and robots only it’s called a
01:09
space odyssey and you’re telling me it’s
01:10
not about robots
01:12
it is about robots but there’s a deeper
01:14
meaning
01:15
subtext exactly subtexts subtext son
01:19
only one is maybe your daddy can take
01:21
you next week save you from sitting in
01:23
that room all summer listening to rock
01:24
music that’s the devil’s business that
01:27
is oh here we go did you hear about poor
01:30
mary murray’s son
01:31
he got himself one of those rock players
01:33
you called the record players granny
01:35
fell asleep with his headphones on one
01:37
night didn’t take them off and you know
01:38
what happens
01:39
his head blew off don’t think that
01:41
happened granny uh francis
01:43
attitude
01:46
that’s eamon can i go and play hold on a
01:49
wee minute mister you haven’t touched a
01:51
thing in that plate
01:52
take it with me oh dear god i’m raising
01:55
an animal
01:57
here make yourself useful get me a
01:59
packet of bacon if you’re going out
02:02
and i want change no running in the
02:05
house
02:06
that’s how mary murray’s second son lost
02:08
his kneecap
02:09
ain’t telling you now that boiled you
02:11
time
02:13
you were homely at last night i
02:17
just died with the boys lost track of
02:19
time sort of thing you know
02:25
you know what i’ve heard that feed too
02:26
many sweets blow up
02:28
lots of crap that’s a bad word you know
02:34
pacquiao’s love
02:37
he’s 16. has anyone ever told you you’ve
02:39
got a lovely hair
02:41
i really like your hair do you like your
02:48
balls
02:50
look just give me the face get out
02:54
before wearing the pillars
02:59
she scares me she’s an angel
03:02
what do you want a packet of bacon and a
03:06
benu please
03:23
[Music]
03:37
[Music]
03:42
hey who’s up
03:47
boy what are you playing up
03:57
got the bacon daddy how and you treated
03:59
yourself by the looks of it
04:01
miss cunningham says reading makes me
04:02
smarter well mrs cunningham also speaks
04:05
to her shelton charlie
04:16
frankie do us a favor and empty out the
04:18
pins in the back would you
04:19
but i’m reading my pino francis i’m not
04:26
asking
04:33
should have quit while you’re ahead
04:34
marty i just can’t help myself charlie
04:37
pretty soon i won’t really help you
04:39
either you’re in for 400 that’s what
04:41
you’re telling me
04:42
something like that that’s no good marty
04:46
no good at all i mean you come into my
04:48
clubs you drink my alcohol you play my
04:50
cards
04:51
i can get you the money i’ll get it
04:56
all right friday
04:59
you’ve got the week don’t make me come
05:01
back here marty
05:10
[Music]
05:22
promises
05:34
thank you
05:38
[Music]
05:50
i told you if i see you here again i
05:52
want to play
05:53
what you’re playing poker now so let me
05:56
in
05:56
why would we let you in you’re like five
05:59
i’m 11 and three quarters
06:00
and i have something you want what that
06:03
silly stick
06:05
cigarettes
06:09
where are you getting cigarettes from
06:10
doesn’t matter
06:13
you get me you can play with us
06:18
well i wasn’t very smart where are you
06:20
going to get to your rats from i’m
06:22
working on it
06:25
pack out a bag in place
06:33
okay now
06:53
okay bye now thank you
06:57
45 seconds 45 seconds
07:02
45 seconds
07:17
[Music]
07:28
so
07:32
that’s your plan that’s never going to
07:35
work it will
07:36
have some faith really i have to stand
07:39
up on the street why can’t he stand at
07:41
the bottom of the street because if i
07:42
get caught then you need to make a
07:44
getaway
07:45
he doesn’t know belfast as well as you
07:47
do he’s an
07:48
immigrant i’m not an immigrant i’m from
07:51
murray
07:52
listen it’ll work i promise
07:58
what are you doing we’re just uh
08:02
playing a new game it’s called
08:05
interrogation
08:07
yeah internation
08:11
okay
08:14
you must be our cover oh
08:19
pack out a bag and please you’ve got a
08:21
problem i know
08:31
[Music]
09:04
i kept my end of the bargain you
09:08
keep yours
09:13
guys this is frankie
09:17
hello is this your wee brother or
09:20
something
09:21
it doesn’t matter just steal him in
09:26
we’re playing fruits in the sack that’s
09:29
at least
09:30
a month’s pocket money that’s a lot of
09:33
bacon
09:33
[Music]
09:35
what
09:38
[Music]
10:05
your turn
10:11
[Music]
10:13
three of a kind
10:20
watch him
10:25
how did you it’s getting late i should
10:28
be on my way
10:30
you can’t take my money guys you want a
10:32
fern squirt
10:37
not bad for a squad hey
10:41
where’d you learn how to play poker like
10:42
that my daddy taught me
10:58
so your mrs can always wear them for
11:01
earrings
11:07
hey we’re short
11:10
i want to speak to charlie you know
11:12
you’re not supposed to be in here
11:14
i want to speak to charlie we’ve already
11:18
see you charlie
11:28
hurry up you know my daddy
11:34
is this a joke hey there’s nothing we’ve
11:40
done on over here we man
11:43
sit down
11:53
what have you got there that’s for you
11:57
is it not and might i ask what’s in it
12:02
someone in my daddy use you
12:05
your daddy marty mcdonald that’s when he
12:08
used you
12:18
this doesn’t even begin to cover the
12:19
money your dows me son
12:23
and the next time he sends you down here
12:24
to fight his body he didn’t send me
12:26
and that’s not his money it’s mine
12:30
i want it you want it
12:33
in a poker game a poker game
12:36
shut up north what poker again
12:40
some of the older kids in the street
12:42
play poker i got them cigarettes if
12:44
they’d let me in
12:46
you shouldn’t be playing poker at your
12:48
age
12:50
i don’t want you to hurt my daddy
12:55
you think i’m gonna hurt your daddy
12:59
you said you would
13:04
do you think i’m a bad man
13:09
i don’t know
13:14
i don’t know either
13:21
get him out of here all right come on
13:24
you get away from me hey hey
13:26
we’re just taking the other side
13:30
the top was three needles
13:34
leave it let it go
13:45
is that him busy here christ there you
13:48
are
13:49
where have you been i you had us worried
13:52
sick
13:52
do you see what you’ve done to your
13:53
mother you can go to your room and you
13:55
can stay there until you can learn some
13:56
responsibility responsibility
13:59
you can’t talk to me about being
14:00
responsible francis
14:02
what’s that supposed to mean you know
14:03
exactly what that means don’t stand
14:05
there like a hypocrite and act
14:06
stupid get to your room not
14:25
i was thinking i’d take you to see that
14:26
film this weekend
14:30
if you’re still my friend
14:36
i’m sorry son about the way i behaved
15:03
charlie i do you have any watermelon
15:08
sorry my auntie she had a fall last week
15:12
so i’m looking after her
15:13
and she likes watermelon a lot well
15:17
yeah we can get her some of that
15:29
so this uh situation we have here
15:34
how long the ink you’ll need you know
15:36
start yourself out
15:39
few weeks
15:43
20 a week until you’re clean can you do
15:46
that
15:48
yeah yeah i can do that
15:53
you’re a lucky man marty you know that
15:56
don’t you
15:58
thanks for the watermelon
16:09
[Music]
16:14
that was so bad it was all about robots
16:18
and there weren’t even any boobies in it
16:19
there’s a different men in evan
16:21
short text frankie come over here
16:25
oh you’re dead oh you’re so dead
16:33
where’d you learn to play poker like
16:34
that i told you my daddy taught me
16:38
he must be a pretty good player he
16:40
hasn’t played in a while
16:43
you think he could teach us how to play
16:45
sometime
16:47
i don’t really play anymore either
16:52
[Music]
17:16
so
17:26
[Music]
18:58
you

