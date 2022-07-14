—

Nowadays, when electric vehicles are already a part of our everyday life, it is a must for a business to turn its head to EV charging solutions as well.

In this post, we will give you a brief idea of how an EV station can become a part of the business. If you plan to arrange a charge point in your facilities, click here to learn more about EV charger installation and relevant services.

An EV station as a part of the development and property management business

For developers, EV stations are already a part of the business by law. To clarify, according to the government requirements, all new developments in the UK must have EVSE facilities.

For many property or facility management companies, EV charging stations are still an aspect to integrate. Indeed, having installed a charge point into the premises they manage, they will undoubtedly enrich its environment and even raise its rental or sale price.

An EV station as a part of the trading business

For trading companies and marketplaces, EV stations can become a valuable asset in their product portfolio. To clarify, as companies and households go green and start driving electric vehicles, they need an option to charge these vehicles.

Thus, they come into the market to buy EV chargers and install them at their sites. In other words, the demand for EVSE is already huge. And it is your golden chance to raise your turnover and your profit by covering this demand.

An EV station as a part of the catering, hospitality, and other businesses

For catering and hospitality businesses, providing EV charging amenities will definitely attract more guests to their venues. And increase their customer loyalty, of course.

Other businesses can also benefit from installing EV charge points. For example, a company can arrange an EV charging facility for its personnel and enjoy greater employee loyalty. Or install a charge point at its parking lot and offer EV charging amenities for its customers for free or for a fee.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In the first case, the company will enjoy greater customer loyalty. While in the second case, it will take advantage of an extra source of profit as well.

Anyway, making an EV charging station a part of your business is a great opportunity to enrich your product or amenity portfolio, attract more customers, make your staff more loyal, and, in the end, make more money.

—

This content is brought to you by Richard Clayton.

iStockPhoto