iCareBilling: Your One-Stop Solution for Healthcare RCM Needs

Healthcare professionals are trained to take care of patients. However, to succeed in their mission of providing quality care they had to engage themselves in other healthcare business management tasks such as medical billing, practice management and RCM. Patient care should be the top priority of healthcare experts, and medical billing tasks should be handled by expert medical billing companies such as iCareBilling .

Introduction of iCareBilling

iCareBilling is an online healthcare IT company based in the United States of America. The company provides complete, professional and expert services to support the healthcare industry such as medical billing, practice management, RCM solutions, HIPAA compliant Web design Services, Insurance credentialing, Provider enrollment and denial management services to both small and large medical establishments such as hospitals.

The company first started its operations as an IT service provider in the healthcare sector in 2020 from the state of Illinois. iCareBilling primarily focuses to provide Medical Billing Services to both individual practitioners, independent medical clinics, and hospitals. They also provide specialty-focused billing services to different types of healthcare businesses entities including laboratories, medical organizations, telehealth practices, and various other healthcare organizations.

The company started small but now has grown to become a platform that provides many business services like medical billing and healthcare analytics for hospitals, management aid for independent healthcare specialists, Healthcare IT-based software services, Revenue Cycle Management or RCM services for healthcare professionals, physician enrollment, and credentialing services with insurance companies for individual healthcare providers, solo and group practices, medical institutions, hospitals, labs, and healthcare workers. The company focuses primarily on providing RCM, back office, and IT support services to the healthcare industry throughout the United States.

Services

#1: Medical Billing

The major service provided by iCareBilling is medical billing services . The company offers both the setting up of new specialty-centered EHR software and integration of the old EHR/Billing Software to improve its working efficiency.

HL7 portability is also offered to establish a secure data transfer between the iCareBilling Practice Management System and healthcare industry-leading EHRs/EMRs. The alternative option is provided that the data can be transferred between the healthcare management systems smoothly by a manual workflow that is being handled by an expert medical billing team. Medical billing services offered by iCareBilling ensure timely claim submission and smooth cash flow by using the best RCM approach towards denial management and clean claim submission for the first time.

#2: Healthcare Web Designing

Another service provided by iCareBilling to the healthcare industry is HIPAA Compliant web design services . The website helps in creating a brand image and ensures the visibility of medical organizations to reach their target audience in a professional way.

iCareBilling uses updated dynamic tools to design a unique, and interactive website for their clients. The offered website provides excellent audience engagement options and a user-friendly interface that helps patients with both payment through patient portal and appointment scheduling feature for their healthcare needs.

#3: Practice Management

Practice Management Solution at iCareBilling enables interaction among EHRs and iCareBilling’s Practice Management System for synchronization of patient’s demographics, insurance information, and healthcare services performed data such as Date of Service, CPT Codes, Diagnosis Codes, along with claims mandatory Information, payment processing, and patient billing details. iCareBilling is a versatile Practice Management Consulting Firm that can integrate its system with any EHR / EMR or medical billing software on the healthcare market to provide more flexibility and independence to the healthcare professionals. iCareBilling announces its integration with a leading American healthcare IT company Keohealth to offer more choices and flexibility in the U.S. healthcare industry.

#4: Revenue Cycle Management

iCareBilling also offers Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Services for all type of medical professionals. The company offers its services to both individual doctors as well as groups practices including hospitals, large medical groups, and independent labs that have multiple locations nationwide.

The experts use Goal-oriented and data-specific algorithms at iCareBilling to get the maximum advantage and this helps the company to deliver the customized RCM solution to the healthcare industry based on their specialty, type of healthcare entities, volume of daily patient’s intake, and overall practice revenue. Thus, the result is improved strategic decisions to provide result-oriented patient care.

Why Should You Choose iCareBilling for your Medical Billing Needs?

Medical billing is the core service provided by iCareBilling along with other value-added services. Choosing a medical billing services company such as iCareBilling has its benefits. They are cost-effective and help lessen the burden of the added responsibility of medical billing from healthcare professional’s shoulder. Some of the benefits of choosing iCareBilling services are:

#1: Reduce the Burden of Medical Billing

By choosing iCareBilling as your medical billing partner, you can easily reduce your organization’s administrative burden. With tons of different medical billing codes, ever-changing procedures, and policies designed by insurance companies, and regulatory authorities you need the input of medical billing experts. By choosing a top ranked medical billing service partner you can leverage industry experts to resolve denial management and low payment issues. The ultimate advantage would be to save both your time and effort and improved efficiency and effectiveness. iCareBilling’s standard operating procedures and policies ensures the billing tasks are completed efficiently and getting the job done daily.

#2: Expert Input

Medical billing and claims processing is a tough job that requires full-time concentration equipped with years of experience in the field. However, in many places, the job is allotted a few hours. Therefore, many mistakes can be made that can result in loss of revenue. Trusting iCareBilling with your medical billing needs can bring industry experts on board to help your practice grow. The company is filled with medical billing specialists who promise to give their undivided attention to the task, thus reducing errors in the billing and claim and simultaneously saving your time.

#3: High Rate of Reimbursement

Choosing iCareBilling not only helps you in reducing the workload from your organization but also increases your reimbursement rate by billing every service at the highest billable level that may include correct modifiers, diagnosis codes and right charge amount to bill. iCareBilling uses its enhanced Fee Schedule to ensure their clients get reimbursed at higher rates by the insurance companies and offer pre-submission claim audit that ensures first through pass rate to the maximum as per industry standards. By manually performing billing tasks, claims submission without claim scrubbing system, or by using wrong billed amounts on claim forms you can miss these opportunities.

#4: Predictable Cash Flow

Certified professional Medical Billers filter claims before forwarding them to insurance providers in a specialized healthcare billing system that has the capability to ensure error-free claim submissions. As a result, claims are processed faster, fewer denials, and your unpaid AR days are reduced in general.

To run a practice profitably your objective should be to keep your unpaid AR days at a minimum level. Lowering the number of unpaid AR days will always result in more consistent and predictable cash flow in which iCareBilling staff has their core expertise.

#5: Cost Reduction

iCareBilling tries to reduce the cost by shifting your overall costs from a set administrative expense to a variable cost that is strongly attributable to the net income received. The association of medical billing cost with overall practice collections is better because the billing fees fluctuate depending on the volume of patients and the amount collected from insurance and patients. When the volume of patients and compensation decreases, so does the medical billing fees, and when patient’s appointments and visits increase this means a higher compensation, and it rationalizes paying higher fees for higher volume.

#6: Better Efficiency

A medical billing solution for your healthcare institution will control the entire procedure. The best part is that it all happens behind the scenes without requiring your attention, expertise, supervision, or other resources. Healthcare professionals will have more time to focus on patient care to deliver quality care as well as work on practice development in different areas.

Because medical billing professionals are dedicated to each part of the revenue cycle management, the hired billing service accepts full responsibility for the outcomes of handling the complete revenue cycle management side of the healthcare business. Financial statements are distributed to show outstanding investment returns.

Conclusion

The services of iCareBilling are unmatched in their efficiency in the healthcare industry all over the US. The company’s major service, medical billing, is goal-oriented and helps improve the medical sector. The mission of iCareBilling is to allow healthcare experts to dedicate their time to patient care while they manage administrative tasks to improve the healthcare standards nationwide.

