Practical Tips for Your Business to Choose the Right 4GV Packaging

4GV packaging has become a staple for shipping companies in ensuring the safe and compliant delivery of risky goods or hazardous materials, both solid and liquid. 4GV is an alternative or a variant of the 4G packaging, also known as variation 2, which many businesses are opting for in recent times.

Using 4GV packaging ensures that their varieties in inner receptacles can carry and deliver products of diverse sizes and forms.

But, like many other standard packagings, there are duplicates or inadequate materials found in the market. Make sure you use the UN-approved packaging to wrap the goods and the correct absorbent materials inside the bag.

If you’re going for the traditional 4GV packaging, you must use vermiculite as an absorbent to fill the box. Don’t mix any other absorbent materials with vermiculite, as it might damage the goods.

1. Is the Box’s Sealing System Reliable?

The sealing system of a 4GV box is vital as it confirms that the boxes don’t get ripped while being transported or shipped. It’s a part of sustainable packaging to protect the environment . It also ensures that water or no harmful liquid gets into the box.

Choose the 4GV packaging box that contains the sealing system instruction appropriately.

Always use the same sealing tape that’s UN homologation tested.

You’ll completely fail to choose the right 4GV box if you don’t follow the sealing system. Be sure to check the following information in a 4GV packaging box:

Approved inner packaging

Maximum gross weight

Tape, width, and system

Approved extension

Gross weight of inner packaging

Total gross weight package for shipment

Minimum distance mm

Operating instructions

Following the right information will keep the shipping boxes from opening up and spilling the absorbent materials like vermiculite, polystyrene, etc.

2. Check If the Box Weight Is Appropriate

Many people overlook the weight measurement of the 4GV boxes. You have to remember that there’s an issue with shipment permission of a certain weight per packaging box. So, if your 4GV packaging’s gross weight exceeds the permissible weight, there will be a problem with the shipment and delivery.

The maximum gross weight for your 4GV packaging is fourteen kilograms. It means the weight of the box itself, absorbing material, and cushioning will fall under this gross weight.

Make sure to do an additional verification of the weight before shipping. It’s because the highest gross weight of the inner packaging of the box is permitted for a particular V packaging.

If the inner packaging is equal to or less than the allowed gross weight of the box, the total gross weight of the box will automatically be less than the permissible weight.

You may follow the UN packaging mass guidance in this regard. Having special knowledge in packaging weight will not only help you in choosing the right 4GV packaging for your business, but you’ll ensure appropriate shipping containing the goods inside the inner packaging(s) properly measured.

5 Common Mistakes During Packing 4GV Boxes

When a business values the importance of studying logistics , they understand that It’s not just enough to choose the right 4GV packaging boxes. They must know how to pack them to safeguard the dangerous goods (hazardous materials) too.

In this section, we’ll discuss five common mistakes people make during packing 4GV boxes, often harming the shipping and delivery process.

Learn about those mistakes in the following, so you can up your game in ensuring the safest and most compliant packaging before shipping the goods.

1. Inners with Wrong Weight

When it comes to packing the 4GV boxes, keep in mind that the inner packaging’s total combined gross weight must not go above one-half the gross weight of the inner packaging during the drop test.

It means your packaging’s gross weight should be half of the tested inner weight.

Typically, the shippers or the transport company will check the assembly sheet to comply with the appropriate weight management of the 4GV packaging before shipping. They may even contact the packaging supplier to know if the inner mass is up to the UN standard.

This is vital because if the shippers fail to comply with the weight of the inners while packaging and mistakenly fill the inners with more than half the tested mass, it will be a breach of the UN approved guideline.

2. Incorrect Inners

4GV packaging has different testing criteria as opposed to 4G packaging. 4GV packaging boxes are tested with glass inners, followed by approval of being tested with non-specific inners. This leads to a weight limit authorization and UN approval certificate for the 4GV boxes.

It makes 4GV boxes suitable for any type of inners to go with, unlike 4G boxes that can only accommodate specific inners that are approved.

3. Messing with Buffers

Messing or removing the buffers of the 4GV boxes that help keep the inners stable while shipping is a typical mistake shippers often make. They usually do this in order to put the customer’s own inners in place of the buffers. This is against the standard practice of shipping packaging.

Removing the buffers may lead to the juggling of the goods inside the 4GV boxes. It may damage the goods and fail to deliver them to their destinations in desired condition.

If a shipper is found to remove buffers while failing to protect the inners and items inside the boxes, it will be an invalidation of the UN approval certification.

4. Filling Boxes with Inappropriate Absorbent

Absorbing material is a crucial part of 4GV packaging, however, many businesses or shippers fail to realize this. They often fill the boxes with random absorbents like newspaper, biodegradable chips, polystyrene, or vermiculite.

This certainly should not be the case when you’re packing 4GV boxes. As per UN approved packaging, you have to choose the exact absorbent for packaging that was tested and approved for certain 4GV packaging boxes.

For instance, you shouldn’t fill a box with chips if it was tested with vermiculite. Using a different absorbent or cushioning will breach the UN approval certification and risk the safety of the inner substances.

5. Wrong Tape Type and Method

You must choose the right type of tape during taping the 4GV boxes like heavy-duty brown tape, duct tape, etc. Using the wrong tape type will compromise the sealing of the packing, making the substances inside prone to breaking or falling off.

Tape type and taping method is a crucial part of the 4GV box testing and approval. Appropriate taping of the box ensures a safe transit of the goods, which is why it’s taken into the testing process.

Successful testing of the box with an accurate taping system gets the packaging process approved. Packing and taping the 4GV boxes in the approved manner can ensure the transportation of goods in their intact forms.

To Conclude

Packaging and shipping are interconnected in providing flawless business while satisfying both the requirements of the UN standard and customer demands. That’s why following the four tips we’ve shared above will prove to be a vital step in your business.

You must secure the cushioning, absorbent, sealing, and weight of the 4GV boxes during packaging and shipping.

Moreover, avoid the mistakes we’ve shared above to make the whole packaging and shipping process successful for your business to thrive.

