Thinking About A Job In Security? Here Are The Latest Technology Trends To Know About

In 2022, 88% of businesses are now experiencing more physical security threats and incidents than the previous year. This indicates the potential for an increase in demand for security experts.

If you’re thinking of starting a career in security, you need to be well-versed in the latest technology trends to become aware of current best practices in the security sphere. To learn about some of the latest security technologies, keep reading.

Technology Trends You Need To Know About For A Job In Security

Suppose you’re considering a career in the security field. In that case, you need to be aware of the latest security technology trends that can help you create an optimized security system. Here we will cover the top tools and trends you need to know about.

Video And Access Control Convergence

An access control system is essential to restrict access to your building and areas within your building using external and internal door locks. Access control makes for an excellent foundation for your security system, from which you can build integrations for a streamlined security system.

You can operate access control using mobile credentials for a more convenient and seamless entry to your building. Access control has a triple unlock feature that uses wifi, cellular, and Bluetooth communication to ensure first-time entry. The BlueTooth communication feature allows users to enter with simply a wave of their hand. BlueTooth can facilitate communication with mobile devices while stored in a pocket or bag.

One of the drawbacks of an access control system is the potential for misappropriated access credentials. If an unauthorized user gets hold of access credentials, this could cause a security breach. To prevent this, you can integrate access control and video camera feed to provide easier identity verification.

If your access control and video feed aren’t integrated, your security staff will have to correlate data from different sources using timestamps to verify identity. If all information is readily available on one user-friendly interface, your security staff will be able to verify the identity of users more efficiently. This can address and mitigate the security concern of misappropriated access credentials.

Remote Operation Of Security Tools

When you opt for a cloud-based security system, you enable your staff to remotely monitor and operate your security system. Security staff have many responsibilities, meaning they cannot consistently monitor cameras and access control feeds to detect threats. If security staff are performing rounds, it can be helpful to have mobile access to security information. With a sophisticated cloud-based security system, your team can receive alerts when a security threat is detected. With these alerts comes the possibility of your staff responding to security threats more quickly and operating the security system from anywhere to initiate lockdown procedures or alarms.

If you can operate and observe your security system remotely, your team will be able to respond faster to security threats. A faster response increases the likelihood of addressing the security threat before it becomes a security event.

Smart Building Technology

Building management tools such as occupancy management can be connected with IoT devices to create a smarter, more energy-efficient building. Occupancy management is integrated with internal access control door locks to provide data on the number of people using rooms and facilities within the building.

This technology can be harnessed and paired with IoT technology to ensure that you can switch off devices, lighting, and heating when a room is left unoccupied. When a user enters the room, it will light up and come to life. This is an excellent way to use your security system to help create a more energy-efficient building.

Automation Using Integrated Cybersecurity And Building Management Data

You can integrate data from your building management system with analytics to ensure that data anomalies trigger alerts. You can enhance your business security camera system and other security installations to increase the likelihood of your security team preventing a security incident rather than simply using the data to provide evidence after a crime has occurred.

Customizable Hybrid Security Systems

Hybrid security systems offer the benefits of both on-premise and cloud-based security systems. With the remote capabilities of a cloud-based system, administrators can operate and view data from security installations to respond faster to security events. The on-premise servers benefit from providing backup servers so that your security system won’t go down, as cloud-based systems can often be vulnerable to security concerns. Hybrid security systems make your security more reliable and accessible.

Summary

If you’re looking for a career in the security sector, you need to know which technologies are available to help you build a sophisticated and futureproof security system. These technologies can help to make your security system more user-friendly and equip your security team and administrators to respond to security threats more quickly and effectively.

