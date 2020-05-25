Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Culture / A Corporate Coup in College Football

A Corporate Coup in College Football

Instead of sponsors bringing the games to us, bowl games now bring us to the sponsors.

by Leave a Comment


By Jim Hightower

Growing up in Texas, I learned that God and guns were important, but football — well, football was the real religion.

So I can understand the hyperbolic exuberance of a radio hypester in Montgomery, Alabama, who declared that the December 20 Camellia Bowl was “going to be the biggest event Montgomery has ever had.”

Really — bigger even than Rosa Parks refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on one of the city’s buses in 1955, igniting America’s historic civil rights movement?

Well, maybe not that big. But still, this game must be a rich part of Montgomery’s history, right?

Not exactly.

It’s actually a TV production created and owned by ESPN, the all-sports channel based in Connecticut. The bowl’s less-than-historic 2014 debut drew two low-tier teams, one with a mediocre 7-6 season record, and the other with a more mediocre 6-6 record.

Even Montgomery’s mayor admitted that the town was hardly awash in excitement about the Camellia Bowl. But the game had a corporate sponsor and could count on bulk purchases of tickets by other corporations.

Who needs fans when the real play is about programming for ESPN, TV exposure for the corporate sponsor, and tax-deductible entertainment for corporate ticket buyers?

The Camellia fabrication is hardly unusual in today’s galaxy of corporate bowl games. Of this season’s 39 holiday match-ups, 11 are owned by ESPN.

And forget tradition — corporate sponsors are in it for themselves, promiscuously hopping from one bowl to another. In the current go-round, 12 bowl games find themselves in the arms of different corporate partners than a year ago.

Instead of sponsors simply bringing the games to us, the games now bring us to the sponsors, supplanting the vitality of college sportsmanship with crass corporate salesmanship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously published on otherwords.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.