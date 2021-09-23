—

The Cisco Certified Network Associate, or CCNA, is a top-level IT security certification. Cisco Exams or certificates are one of the most trusted and valuable certifications in the world. The Cisco Exams help candidates in boosting their professional careers with better and high-paying jobs. The candidates who successfully earn the Cisco certifications are considered capable of configuring, operating, and troubleshooting switched and routed networks. The Cisco Exams are not easy to pass and require a lot of hard work but more than hard work, proper planning and implementation play a crucial role in passing these exams.

We have you covered if you are looking to get the required information on the Top Cisco Exams with Passing Tips. To pass the Cisco exams, keep the following things in mind.

1. Get Hands-on/Practical Experience

For securing good marks in the cisco exams or, as a matter of fact, for just passing the CCNA exams, you must have an excellent grip on theoretical and practical knowledge. While preparing 200-201 practice exam questions for the exam, you should implement the academic information in solving real-world networking and troubleshooting issues. For instance, it’s common to know that IP is unreliable, but the main thing is to be capable of determining alternative communication troubleshooting between nodes over IP.

2. Get Your Hands on Accurate Study Materials

For CCNA preparation, it’s the quality information that matters more than quantity information. You need to get your hands on accurate and reliable study materials. The best materials for studying for the CCNA exam are Cisco’s new/latest editions, including Cisco CCENT/CCNA ICND 1 and CCNA Routing and Switching ICND2. Another thing that can help you get the correct information is the “31 Day Before” series available via Cisco Press. Make sure that you have covered the practice questions and lab exercises.

Practice Tests

Practice Tests are a great way to prepare for the CCNA exams. Get CCNP 350-801 dumps and schedule your practice exams before the actual test. Make a schedule for yourself in between the program of your practice tests and set specific goals. Keep track of what you have learned so far and stick to the deadlines or the schedule. This will help you in discovering the areas that need improvement. Refresh your knowledge right before the actual exam. Reading the Cisco Press Books before the exam date is another great way to refresh your learning and memory. Devote the last couple of days before the exam solely to solving questions. Find new questions and practice as much as you can. Discover new mock-test platforms and make use of them.

3. Rest and Take a Deep Breathe

Spare some free for yourself a few days before the exam. Don’t stress a lot, and start taking it easy. A good night’s sleep before the exam is very crucial in determining your performance. Make sure not to overdo it.

Top 5 Cisco Exams

Now that you are aware of all the tips and tricks that will help you pass the exam, it’s time to know a bit about the top 5 Cisco Exams. So, without any further ado, let us get started with it.

1. Understanding Cisco Cybersecurity Operations Fundamentals (200-201 Exam)

The Understanding Cisco Cybersecurity Operations Fundamentals (200-201) exam is a 120-minute exam. This assessment/exam is linked with the Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate certification. The Understanding Cisco Cybersecurity Operations Fundamentals (200-201 Exam) tests the knowledge and skills concerned with security concepts, monitoring of security, network intrusion analysis, host-based analysis, security policies, and procedures. This is one of the top IT-related certifications meant for IT professionals. The Understanding Cisco Cybersecurity Operations Fundamentals course helps the candidates in preparing for the exam.

2. Implementing Cisco Enterprise Advanced Routing and Services (300-410 Exam)

The Implementing Cisco Enterprise Advanced Routing and Services (300-410 Exam) is a 90-minute exam. This exam tests the knowledge or skills related to the implementation and troubleshooting of advanced-level routing technologies. The Implementing Cisco Enterprise Advanced Routing and Services (300-410 Exam) is associated with the CCNP Enterprise and Cisco Certified Specialist – Enterprise Advanced Infrastructure Implementation certifications. The skills of a candidate in managing the services like Layer 3, VPN services, infrastructure security, infrastructure automation, infrastructure services, etc., are also tested in the 300-410 Exam. To prepare for this exam, the course, Implementing Cisco Enterprise Advanced Routing and Services is available on the web.

3. Implementing Cisco Service Provider Advanced Routing Solutions (300-510 Exam)

The Implementing Cisco Service Provider Advanced Routing Solutions (300-510 Exam) is a 90-minute exam linked with the CCNP Service Provider Certification. This exam is meant to test the skills and knowledge regarding the implementation of service provider advanced routing technologies. These advanced routing technologies include routing protocols, policy language, MPLS, and segment routing. For preparing the Implementing Cisco Service Provider Advanced Routing Solutions (300-510 Exam) in the best way possible, the candidates can always consider the Implementing Cisco Service Provider Routing Solutions course available on the web.

4. Implementing and Operating Cisco Security Core Technologies (350-701 Exam)

The Implementing and Operating Cisco Security Core Technologies (350-701 Exam) is a 120-minute exam. This exam is in association with the CCNP Security, Cisco Certified Specialist – Security Core, and CCIE Security certifications. The Implementing and Operating Cisco Security Core Technologies (350-701 Exam) tests the skills and knowledge related to the implementation and operation of core security technologies, including network security, cloud security, content security, endpoint protection and detection, secure network access, visibility and enforcement. The Implementing and Operating Cisco Security Core Technologies course help the candidates in preparation for the exam.

5. Implementing Cisco Collaboration Core Technologies (350-801 Exam)

The Implementing Cisco Collaboration Core Technologies (350-801 Exam) is another exam associated with the CCNP Collaboration, CCIE Collaboration, and Cisco Certified Specialist – Collaboration Core certifications. It is a 120-minute exam that tests a candidate’s knowledge related to implementing core collaboration technologies. These include infrastructure and design, protocols, codecs, endpoints, Cisco IOS XE gateway and media resources, Call Control, quality of service, and collaboration applications. To prepare for the Implementing Cisco Collaboration Core Technologies (350-801 Exam), the Implementing Cisco Collaboration Core Technologies course is available on the web.

