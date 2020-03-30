—

Mr. Andersen introduces the topic of electricity. He differentiates between static electricity and current electricity. An introduction to electric circuits is also included.

Hi. It’s Mr. Andersen and today I’m going to be talking about electricity

and electric circuits. Scientists have known about electricity for a long time. In fact

the word actually comes from the word amber. Because they realized that you could rub amber,

which is essentially dried out sap with fur and you could generate a static charge. If

you’ve ever gone down one of these new plastic slides, you’ve come out with a lot of static

electricity. And what is static electricity? Well let me show you. Here I’ve got a, I don’t

have a balloon but I have a rubber glove. And so I’ve blown it up. And if I rub this

on my head over and over and over you can actually start to hear static electricity

building up. And what it’s doing is it’s actually pulling electrons off of my hair. And it’s

putting those electrons on this balloon. What’s left in my hair? Well there’s less electrons.

And so my hair now has a positive charge. And this has a negative charge. But it’s not

going anywhere. It’s sitting there so we call that static electricity. And so the reason

that this kids hair is standing up on end is that all of these strands have positive

charges on it because they’re missing their electrons. And like charges repel. So they’re

all pushing on each other. And that’s why they’re all pulled apart. That’s why you could

touch the end and get a shock. What is that? It’s simply a flow of electrons. And so static

electricity is where it stays in one place. But the real revolution took place when we

could actually make circuits and we could control and use that electricity to do things.

Before that it was mostly steam power. And once we had the arrival of electricity then

we really had the next revolution or this digital revolution. You probably don’t think

about it all the time but our whole society now is run by electricity. So if you search

something in Google, you don’t realize this, but you’re consuming energy at that point.

Because you’re making a search and so Google has to go search through their database for

that quote unquote answer. And so they use a huge amount of energy. It’s one of their

big costs. And so they try and make their data centers as efficient as they can. They’l

try to put them towards areas where they can get cheap and available energy. So how does

electricity work? Well this is not a great analogy but it’s an analogy that works fairly

well. And I stick with it. And so if we have a battery like this. How does that store energy?

Well a way to think about it would be the same way that we store and move water around.

And so this is a giant water tower in Finland. And so if we break apart how that works, they

have underneath the ground they have a pump. And that pump pumps water all the way up into

the top. And that water is just sitting there. And so that water sitting there has a certain

amount of potential energy. And in a battery the electrons have an amount of potential

energy as well. And so we call that push or that stored energy a voltage. Okay. So let’s

say I want to use some of that. Let’s say I turn my faucet on here in my house or I

flush the toilet here in my house, well we’ve got all that energy and so it’s going to flow

in this direction. And so the flow of water through this water circuit is similar to the

flow of electrons in an electric circuit. Now this diagram is not quite complete. Because

what happens after that water is done? Well we first of all have to clean it. But after

we’ve done that it goes right back here so that we can pump it up again. And if there’s

any break in that circuit we call that an open circuit. This whole system wouldn’t work.

And likewise if we ever have a break in an electric circuit, we can’t move that electricity

as well. And so today I just briefly want to talk about simple electric circuits. And

show you how electric diagrams work. There are a few symbols that you should know. The

first one is the idea of a battery. On a battery there’s going to be a positive side. And so

on this battery right here the positive side is going to have that little bump on it. And

then it’s going to have a negative side. And so the symbol in an electric circuit for a

battery, we’re going to have a top and then we’re going to have a bottom like that. And

then it’s going to be connected with lead or wires that go out the other side. And so

this is the symbol for a battery. And on a battery this is the positive end. So the wider

side is going to be the positive end. And then this would be the negative end. Okay.

What about a wire? Well a wire is really simple. A wire is simply going to be a line in a circuit.

Let me try to make it a little straighter than that. Sometimes lines will pass each

other. And so we want to make sure we understand if those wires are connected or not. And so

we usually put a dot here that represents that those two wires are connected. And so

this right here would be two wires connected. So electricity could flow through it. But

if you just have wires crossing each other inadvertently we don’t usually don’t draw

that dot to connect them. Okay. Next thing. There are things that actually slow down the

movement of electricity and we call those resistors. And here are some resistors right

here. I’ll talk in a little bit more detail later. You can actually look at the color

bands on it. And you can tell how much resistance there is. But a resistor is going to be anything

that slows down the movement of those electrons. Or impedes their movement. And so the symbol

for a resistor is this. It’s just up and down lines. And then we have leads on either side.

Okay. Next we have a light bulb. A light bulb is connected. So you can actually see that

electricity will flow in the bottom. So there’s a little bit of metal on the bottom. And then

it’s going to flow out on the side. And so it’s connected all the way through the lightbulb

through a filament. And then it goes all the way down to the bottom. And so the wire goes

through it. It’s high resistance wire that goes through right here. And so it gives off

a lot of heat and light. And so the way that I’ll draw a light bulb to show that it’s connected

all the way through is to draw a loop. And then I draw the bulb around the outside. Next

we’ve got a switch. A switch is simply an opening in the circuit. And so this would

be like a light switch. And so a light switch is drawn like this. We just have a switch

like that. And then if it was a closed switch, we would just have it like this. And so this

would be an opened switch. I’ll try to make that a little straighter. And this would be

a closed switch right here. So electricity can flow here. But it couldn’t flow through

here. And the reason it can’t flow through here is that water or excuse me, electricity

is not able to move through the air. And so we almost call that an infinite amount of

resistance. And then the last thing we have is a potentiometer. So I said that wrong but

a potentiometer works like this. We’ve got a variable amount of resistance. And so we’ve

got an arrow. And then we’ve got a wire going out the other direction like that. And so

electrify comes through this direction. And then it goes out this direction. But we can

move this back and forth. So we can vary the amount of electricity that moves through it.

If you’ve ever used a dimmer switch in your house you’ve seens that a dimmer switch just

looks like this. So how does that work? We’re turning the amount of electricity that can

move through the potentiometer and so we’re letting either more electricity or current

flow or less. And so we can get more light or less. So those are the circuits. Now all

I want to do is just do a little bit of practice. And I’ve got some pictures here. I think I’ve

got just three of them. So if you want to pause and then try to sketch out what that

circuit would look like, you could do that. So here we’ve got a simple battery. And then

we’ve got a light bulb. So if I were to draw this, I tend to draw my circuits on the left

side or my batteries on the left side. So I’m going to draw my battery first. So this

right here is the positive end. And so I’m going to draw my battery like that. Now I’m

boing to draw a light bulb. And then it’s going to go right back to the battery. And

then we put a bulb on it like that. And so this is what the electric circuit would look

like. It’s simply has a battery here. So this would be the positive end and then this is

going to be the negative end. Electricity is going to flow through this loop and it’s

going to light the bulb. And that’s a closed circuit because it goes all the way in a loop.

And so it can return. Next one. If we try this. This gets a little bit more complex.

We’ve got a battery. And then we’ve got a series of lights. So let’s try that. I’m going

to draw my battery here on the side. So this is my battery. And I like to kind of make

this as simple as I can. So this is a wire here. A wire here. And a wire here. And so

what we have is three loops. And so I’m going to draw one loop, so I’m going to go from

the top to the bottom. And so this would be my first loop. That’s got a switch that’s

actually closed. So I’m going to draw it like that. It then has a light bulb. And then it

goes back to the battery. My next loop over here. We’ve got the same thing. So it’s got

a switch. It goes through the light bulb. And then it goes back. And then we’ve got

my third loop. So my third loop goes like this. It’s got an open switch. It’s got a

light bulb. And then it’s going to go back to the battery. And so this would be a circuit

diagram for that. Electricity can go all the way around. There’s actually three pathways

that it can go. You can see right here that since it’s open, so since we’ve got an open

loop right here, electricity can’t go through that. So we can’t have electricity going through

here. So we call that a high amount of resistance. So where’s the electricity have to go? It

has to go through the other loops. And so let’s go look if that’s right. Yep. You can

see that these two lights are lit because electricity is going to move through it. But

no electricity can pass through here. So there’s no light on at that point. But we have a continuous

loop to this. And a continuous loop to that. Okay. Let’s do the last one. Last one. This

is a picture of the Arduinos which we are actually going to use in class. This has a

processor over here on the side. It’s got electricity coming out of here. This would

be the positive end. And then this is going to be the negative end. This is called a breadboard.

And so the way breadboards are connected is that there are connections horizontally. So

there’s a wire that connects all of these lines. And then on the side there’s going

to be a wire that connects them all vertically. And so there’s a wire connecting through there.

And so that maybe helps to trace it. I’m going to start by drawing my battery again. So we’ve

got our battery here. I’m going to go from the negative side. So I’m going to go from

this negative side. So you can see right here it’s going to connect to a light bulb. So

I’m going to do that first. So we’ve got a light bulb. I’ll try to make that light bulb

a little bit bigger. So now we have a light bulb. You can see that that goes through the

light bulb. It goes down to the next level where we’ve got a resistor. So my resistor

is going to look like this. Like that. And then it’s looks like the next thing we have

is a potentiometer. And so if I go like that it’s going to be a variable resistor. So it’s

going to be a variable resistor. And then we’ve got the other side with that arrow.

And then it’s going to connect back to my battery. So how does this circuit work? Well

you can vary the amount of resistance here. And so I would imagine in this circuit when

you turn this dial back and forth, it’s going to vary the amount of electricity. And so

this light is either going to get bright or it’s going to get very dim. And this resistor

right here is probably the role of that is to decrease the amount of current so that

we don’t have too much electricity going through the light bulb. And so that would be the circuit

diagram for that. So again electricity is simply the movement of electrons. And in the

next few podcasts I’m going to talk in a little bit more detail about what is voltage, what

is resistance, what is current. How do we quantify all of those things. But the first

thing you should understand is that electricity has to have a loop. It has to make it all

the way back. If it’s not and it’s just sitting there, it’s static electricity. Like in this

balloon. Like in my hair. And like in lightning as well. So I hope that’s helpful.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.