Home / Environment / Grizzly Man: Werner Herzog’s Vile Nature

Grizzly Man: Werner Herzog’s Vile Nature

by Leave a Comment


A brief analysis of how Werner Herzog manipulates Timothy Treadwell’s footage in the documentary film, Grizzly Man, to assert his chaotic vision of the natural world.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
[Music]
00:04
werner herzog has long been drawn to the
00:07
fringes of the world since the 1960s
00:10
he’s used the camera to explore the
00:12
utterly unique and at times otherworldly
00:15
and although the topics of his films
00:18
vary widely from the impact of the
00:20
internet on human life to a documentary
00:22
on some of the oldest cave drawings in
00:24
the world most of her dogs nonfiction
00:26
and fiction films seem to contain an
00:29
ongoing interrogation of wild nature an
00:32
interrogation that actually reveals much
00:34
more about her selves worldview and
00:36
cinematic approach than it does about
00:38
the flora and fauna on screen so today I
00:42
want to analyze how Hertzog manipulates
00:44
our perception of wild nature in this
00:46
2005 film Grizzly Man to the extent that
00:49
we begin to believe in his own chaotic
00:52
and at times pessimistic perspective of
00:55
the natural world throughout the
00:57
documentary there’s a tension between
00:59
Hertzog’s and the subject of the film
01:01
Timothy Treadwell’s interpretation of
01:04
wild nature for Herzog nature is violent
01:07
and harsh sentiment which he mentions in
01:09
previous movies in nature his violin
01:13
faith
01:14
I wouldn’t fear anything erotically I
01:17
would be fornication and affiliation and
01:21
choking and fighting for survival and
01:24
growing and
01:27
just rotting away for Treadwell however
01:31
the natural world meant harmony and
01:33
beauty I love you these two perceptions
01:39
of wild nature close each other
01:41
throughout the documentary with Hertzog
01:43
musing about wide Treadwell might have
01:46
been driven to protect a species are so
01:48
uninterested in his presence but
01:51
ultimately her tubs use of Treadwell as
01:53
a filmic subject helps to solidify his
01:55
belief that while nature is
01:57
overwhelmingly and different as a
01:59
documentary moves from its opening scene
02:02
to the final credits Persaud works too
02:04
slowly erode the harmony that trouble
02:06
saw in the Alaskan wild instead replace
02:09
it with an outlook that emphasizes a
02:11
system based in chaos the way in which
02:14
Hertzog crossed this image of nature is
02:17
essential to both understanding grizzly
02:19
man as a movie and Herzog as a filmmaker
02:22
initially the film presents itself as a
02:24
cinematic memorial to Treadwell even
02:27
going so far as the places name and date
02:30
of birth and death on the lower third of
02:32
the screen which acts like a gravestone
02:34
in the opening shot of the movie this
02:37
commemoration continues throughout the
02:39
film but as with other aspects of
02:41
Treadwell’s personality Herzog works to
02:43
complicate and at times undermine
02:45
Treadwell’s approach to the natural
02:47
world he achieves this a number of
02:49
different ways but primarily uses a
02:51
juxtaposition between interviews with
02:54
professionals and Fred Wells personal
02:56
footage for instance in this scene
02:58
Herzog deftly places a piece of audio
03:00
from the curator of the boutique museum
03:03
over Soumitra Wells footage if I look at
03:06
it from my culture Timothy Treadwell
03:08
across the boundary that we have lived
03:10
with for seven thousand years in this
03:12
way a Hertzog undoes Todd wells vision
03:15
of a harmony between humans and nature
03:17
instead coops Fred Wells footage and
03:20
life mission in order to reveal that the
03:23
common denominator of the University
03:25
not harmony of chaos hostility and
03:29
murder per talk also asserts the cold
03:32
brutality of the natural by revealing
03:35
the brutal circumstances of Timothy
03:37
Treadwell’s death early on in the film
03:39
thus craftily editing the chronology of
03:41
Charles life to aid Herzog’s own vision
03:44
of a chaotic nature in a typical
03:46
narrative arc the death of the
03:48
protagonist generally comes at the
03:50
climax but because Herzog reveals that
03:52
Treadwell was eaten by the very same
03:54
bears he sought to protect in the
03:56
exposition of the movie we struggled to
03:59
empathize with the loved Treadwell felt
04:01
for the animals of the Alaskan
04:03
wilderness even further we find it hard
04:05
to believe Incredibles work or vision
04:07
because we know of his eventual demise
04:09
and the brutality the grizzly bears are
04:12
capable of so when we see an expertly
04:15
framed shot of Treadwell in the
04:17
foreground and a group of bears in the
04:19
background you can’t help the lose trust
04:21
in his mission instead look towards
04:23
Hertzog’s constant narration for
04:25
guidance in short grizzly and proposes
04:27
to be about trebles life and passion but
04:30
if we dig a little deeper into the
04:32
narrative structure and consistent
04:34
authorial narration we can see that
04:36
Herzog is guiding us to believe in his
04:38
own cynical vision of wild nature so
04:41
essentially a hertog uses many of his
04:43
movies to explore the physical fringes
04:45
of the world fringes that when combined
04:48
with a masterful knowledge of film work
04:51
to reconfirm Hertzog’s chaotic
04:53
perception of the universe
04:54
[Music]
04:58
This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Our Changing Climate

Our Changing Climate is a weekly video essay series that investigates humanity's relationship to the natural world.

