Grizzly Man: Werner Herzog’s Vile Nature

A brief analysis of how Werner Herzog manipulates Timothy Treadwell’s footage in the documentary film, Grizzly Man, to assert his chaotic vision of the natural world.

Transcript:



werner herzog has long been drawn to the

fringes of the world since the 1960s

he’s used the camera to explore the

utterly unique and at times otherworldly

and although the topics of his films

vary widely from the impact of the

internet on human life to a documentary

on some of the oldest cave drawings in

the world most of her dogs nonfiction

and fiction films seem to contain an

ongoing interrogation of wild nature an

interrogation that actually reveals much

more about her selves worldview and

cinematic approach than it does about

the flora and fauna on screen so today I

want to analyze how Hertzog manipulates

our perception of wild nature in this

2005 film Grizzly Man to the extent that

we begin to believe in his own chaotic

and at times pessimistic perspective of

the natural world throughout the

documentary there’s a tension between

Hertzog’s and the subject of the film

Timothy Treadwell’s interpretation of

wild nature for Herzog nature is violent

and harsh sentiment which he mentions in

previous movies in nature his violin

faith

I wouldn’t fear anything erotically I

would be fornication and affiliation and

choking and fighting for survival and

growing and

just rotting away for Treadwell however

the natural world meant harmony and

beauty I love you these two perceptions

of wild nature close each other

throughout the documentary with Hertzog

musing about wide Treadwell might have

been driven to protect a species are so

uninterested in his presence but

ultimately her tubs use of Treadwell as

a filmic subject helps to solidify his

belief that while nature is

overwhelmingly and different as a

documentary moves from its opening scene

to the final credits Persaud works too

slowly erode the harmony that trouble

saw in the Alaskan wild instead replace

it with an outlook that emphasizes a

system based in chaos the way in which

Hertzog crossed this image of nature is

essential to both understanding grizzly

man as a movie and Herzog as a filmmaker

initially the film presents itself as a

cinematic memorial to Treadwell even

going so far as the places name and date

of birth and death on the lower third of

the screen which acts like a gravestone

in the opening shot of the movie this

commemoration continues throughout the

film but as with other aspects of

Treadwell’s personality Herzog works to

complicate and at times undermine

Treadwell’s approach to the natural

world he achieves this a number of

different ways but primarily uses a

juxtaposition between interviews with

professionals and Fred Wells personal

footage for instance in this scene

Herzog deftly places a piece of audio

from the curator of the boutique museum

over Soumitra Wells footage if I look at

it from my culture Timothy Treadwell

across the boundary that we have lived

with for seven thousand years in this

way a Hertzog undoes Todd wells vision

of a harmony between humans and nature

instead coops Fred Wells footage and

life mission in order to reveal that the

common denominator of the University

not harmony of chaos hostility and

murder per talk also asserts the cold

brutality of the natural by revealing

the brutal circumstances of Timothy

Treadwell’s death early on in the film

thus craftily editing the chronology of

Charles life to aid Herzog’s own vision

of a chaotic nature in a typical

narrative arc the death of the

protagonist generally comes at the

climax but because Herzog reveals that

Treadwell was eaten by the very same

bears he sought to protect in the

exposition of the movie we struggled to

empathize with the loved Treadwell felt

for the animals of the Alaskan

wilderness even further we find it hard

to believe Incredibles work or vision

because we know of his eventual demise

and the brutality the grizzly bears are

capable of so when we see an expertly

framed shot of Treadwell in the

foreground and a group of bears in the

background you can’t help the lose trust

in his mission instead look towards

Hertzog’s constant narration for

guidance in short grizzly and proposes

to be about trebles life and passion but

if we dig a little deeper into the

narrative structure and consistent

authorial narration we can see that

Herzog is guiding us to believe in his

own cynical vision of wild nature so

essentially a hertog uses many of his

movies to explore the physical fringes

of the world fringes that when combined

with a masterful knowledge of film work

to reconfirm Hertzog’s chaotic

perception of the universe



this video is made possible in part

because of the awesome people who

support me on patreon if you liked the

video consider subscribing or sharing

the video with people you know that

really helps a lot otherwise thank you

so much for watching the video and I

will see you next Friday

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.