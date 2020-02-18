Grizzly Man: Werner Herzog’s Vile Nature

—
A brief analysis of how Werner Herzog manipulates Timothy Treadwell’s footage in the documentary film, Grizzly Man, to assert his chaotic vision of the natural world.
werner herzog has long been drawn to the
fringes of the world since the 1960s
he’s used the camera to explore the
utterly unique and at times otherworldly
and although the topics of his films
vary widely from the impact of the
internet on human life to a documentary
on some of the oldest cave drawings in
the world most of her dogs nonfiction
and fiction films seem to contain an
ongoing interrogation of wild nature an
interrogation that actually reveals much
more about her selves worldview and
cinematic approach than it does about
the flora and fauna on screen so today I
want to analyze how Hertzog manipulates
our perception of wild nature in this
2005 film Grizzly Man to the extent that
we begin to believe in his own chaotic
and at times pessimistic perspective of
the natural world throughout the
documentary there’s a tension between
Hertzog’s and the subject of the film
Timothy Treadwell’s interpretation of
wild nature for Herzog nature is violent
and harsh sentiment which he mentions in
previous movies in nature his violin
faith
I wouldn’t fear anything erotically I
would be fornication and affiliation and
choking and fighting for survival and
growing and
just rotting away for Treadwell however
the natural world meant harmony and
beauty I love you these two perceptions
of wild nature close each other
throughout the documentary with Hertzog
musing about wide Treadwell might have
been driven to protect a species are so
uninterested in his presence but
ultimately her tubs use of Treadwell as
a filmic subject helps to solidify his
belief that while nature is
overwhelmingly and different as a
documentary moves from its opening scene
to the final credits Persaud works too
slowly erode the harmony that trouble
saw in the Alaskan wild instead replace
it with an outlook that emphasizes a
system based in chaos the way in which
Hertzog crossed this image of nature is
essential to both understanding grizzly
man as a movie and Herzog as a filmmaker
initially the film presents itself as a
cinematic memorial to Treadwell even
going so far as the places name and date
of birth and death on the lower third of
the screen which acts like a gravestone
in the opening shot of the movie this
commemoration continues throughout the
film but as with other aspects of
Treadwell’s personality Herzog works to
complicate and at times undermine
Treadwell’s approach to the natural
world he achieves this a number of
different ways but primarily uses a
juxtaposition between interviews with
professionals and Fred Wells personal
footage for instance in this scene
Herzog deftly places a piece of audio
from the curator of the boutique museum
over Soumitra Wells footage if I look at
it from my culture Timothy Treadwell
across the boundary that we have lived
with for seven thousand years in this
way a Hertzog undoes Todd wells vision
of a harmony between humans and nature
instead coops Fred Wells footage and
life mission in order to reveal that the
common denominator of the University
not harmony of chaos hostility and
murder per talk also asserts the cold
brutality of the natural by revealing
the brutal circumstances of Timothy
Treadwell’s death early on in the film
thus craftily editing the chronology of
Charles life to aid Herzog’s own vision
of a chaotic nature in a typical
narrative arc the death of the
protagonist generally comes at the
climax but because Herzog reveals that
Treadwell was eaten by the very same
bears he sought to protect in the
exposition of the movie we struggled to
empathize with the loved Treadwell felt
for the animals of the Alaskan
wilderness even further we find it hard
to believe Incredibles work or vision
because we know of his eventual demise
and the brutality the grizzly bears are
capable of so when we see an expertly
framed shot of Treadwell in the
foreground and a group of bears in the
background you can’t help the lose trust
in his mission instead look towards
Hertzog’s constant narration for
guidance in short grizzly and proposes
to be about trebles life and passion but
if we dig a little deeper into the
narrative structure and consistent
authorial narration we can see that
Herzog is guiding us to believe in his
own cynical vision of wild nature so
essentially a hertog uses many of his
movies to explore the physical fringes
of the world fringes that when combined
with a masterful knowledge of film work
to reconfirm Hertzog’s chaotic
perception of the universe
