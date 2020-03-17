Neoliberalism: How the Environment Got Political

—

A brief look at why the environment has become such a partisan issue since the 1970s.

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

the great question of the seventies is

00:02

shall we surrender to our surroundings

00:05

work shall we make our peace with nature

00:09

and begin to make reparations for the

00:11

damage we have done to our air to our

00:15

land and to what you just saw is a small

00:18

sample from one of Richard Nixon’s many

00:20

speeches urging environmental action all

00:23

he was president nixon was a republican

00:26

but ran on a generous environmental

00:28

agenda in 1968 how then do we get from

00:31

this we can make 1972 the best year ever

00:35

for environmental progress today as we

00:38

keep hearing that 2014 has been the

00:41

warmest year on record I asked the chair

00:45

you know what this is it’s a snowball

00:47

and that just from outside here so it’s

00:51

very very cold out a recent New York

00:54

Times article points toward citizens

00:56

united which ended corporate campaign

00:58

finance restrictions as one of the major

01:00

causes of the recent polarization of

01:02

climate change and environmentalism but

01:05

if we look back to the Reagan era in the

01:07

1980s you can see this bifurcation

01:09

already at work how to be overwhelming

01:12

bipartisan support of environmental

01:14

action in the 1970s

01:16

become so fractured by the 1980s well

01:19

there are a lot of factors that

01:20

influence this shift

01:22

such as corporate backlash and the

01:24

impact of conservative think-tanks on

01:26

political agendas but one of the main

01:28

causes was the rise of neoliberalism and

01:31

a free-market ideology Ronald Reagan and

01:34

fellow Republicans began championing

01:36

deregulation mindset in hopes that the

01:39

market would thrive without a clunky

01:41

federal hand controlling however this

01:44

place 1970s environmental laws firmly

01:46

within the sites of anti-regulation

01:48

Crusaders Richard Andrews a professor

01:51

emeritus of Environmental Policy at UNC

01:54

Chapel Hill describes Reagan’s

01:55

environmental approach in a radio

01:57

interview for WNYC rather than trying to

02:00

reform or tweak the environmental

02:03

regulations that had come into play in

02:05

the 70s he tried to just reverse them

02:07

ultimately the environmental agenda ran

02:10

counter to

02:11

for ideological tenants of the new

02:13

Republican deregulation platform in the

02:16

eyes of free-market Republicans

02:17

protecting America’s environments and

02:20

placing unnecessary burdens on its

02:22

businesses as a result of this

02:23

neoliberal Republican mindset

02:25

environmental progress suffered greatly

02:28

they didn’t took many actions to

02:29

distance himself from the 1970s

02:32

environmental movement he removed Jimmy

02:34

Carter’s solar haters from the roof of

02:36

the White House an appointed EPA

02:38

Administrator and Gorsuch Beauford who

02:41

allowed first steep decline in the

02:42

number of cases filed against pollutants

02:45

thus Reagan’s presidential actions

02:47

seemed to be the Republican Party’s

02:49

first steps towards an agenda that

02:51

ignored and times outright shunned

02:54

environmental issues granted George HW

02:57

Bush still tried to hold on to some

02:59

semblance of a pro environment stance

03:01

throughout his presidency but by the

03:03

1990s and 2000 many Republicans began to

03:07

face a realization that Richard Andrews

03:09

plays out later on in his interview the

03:12

Republican Party generally decided that

03:14

no matter how much they tried to burnish

03:17

their environmental credentials there

03:19

would always be some Democratic opponent

03:22

who would push for more government

03:24

action than they were comfortable with

03:26

as a party and so they began to dig in

03:29

deeper with the anti environment

03:31

constituencies and so forth while the

03:34

Democrats in turn said okay this is our

03:36

winning issue and the environmental

03:38

groups can be our ground level support

03:41

troops at the core of this Republican

03:43

departure from environmental issues like

03:45

climate change why the party’s

03:47

resistance towards federal regulation

03:49

and actions especially when it comes to

03:52

corporations

03:52

Andrew suggests that environmental

03:54

issues are often so decisive nowadays

03:57

partly because the environment has sort

04:00

of been captured by this increasingly

04:03

polarized partisan dynamic so a look

04:06

towards the past reveals that there was

04:08

a time when environmental issues like

04:10

clean air and water were not tied to

04:12

party lines but instead just a simple

04:15

question of human lives and existing

04:17

ethically on the

04:18

planet NOW problems like climate change

04:20

and fracking have been molded into

04:23

partisan weapons which has created

04:25

seemingly insurmountable gridlock

04:27

America’s natural world been

04:28

inextricably connected to the political

04:31

struggles on Capitol Hill and not as it

04:34

should be to questions of morality

04:35

health and living well with our

04:38

surrounding environments so maybe

04:40

finding a path forward in our

04:42

environmental ravaged world means

04:44

looking back towards the common ground

04:46

Americans on both sides of the table

04:48

found in the 1970s and rekindling that

04:51

understanding in our polarized political

04:53

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.