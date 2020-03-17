Get Daily Email
Neoliberalism: How the Environment Got Political

Neoliberalism: How the Environment Got Political

by


A brief look at why the environment has become such a partisan issue since the 1970s.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

the great question of the seventies is
shall we surrender to our surroundings
work shall we make our peace with nature
and begin to make reparations for the
damage we have done to our air to our
land and to what you just saw is a small
sample from one of Richard Nixon’s many
speeches urging environmental action all
he was president nixon was a republican
but ran on a generous environmental
agenda in 1968 how then do we get from
this we can make 1972 the best year ever
for environmental progress today as we
keep hearing that 2014 has been the
warmest year on record I asked the chair
you know what this is it’s a snowball
and that just from outside here so it’s
very very cold out a recent New York
Times article points toward citizens
united which ended corporate campaign
finance restrictions as one of the major
causes of the recent polarization of
climate change and environmentalism but
if we look back to the Reagan era in the
1980s you can see this bifurcation
already at work how to be overwhelming
bipartisan support of environmental
action in the 1970s
become so fractured by the 1980s well
there are a lot of factors that
influence this shift
such as corporate backlash and the
impact of conservative think-tanks on
political agendas but one of the main
causes was the rise of neoliberalism and
a free-market ideology Ronald Reagan and
fellow Republicans began championing
deregulation mindset in hopes that the
market would thrive without a clunky
federal hand controlling however this
place 1970s environmental laws firmly
within the sites of anti-regulation
Crusaders Richard Andrews a professor
emeritus of Environmental Policy at UNC
Chapel Hill describes Reagan’s
environmental approach in a radio
interview for WNYC rather than trying to
reform or tweak the environmental
regulations that had come into play in
the 70s he tried to just reverse them
ultimately the environmental agenda ran
counter to
for ideological tenants of the new
Republican deregulation platform in the
eyes of free-market Republicans
protecting America’s environments and
placing unnecessary burdens on its
businesses as a result of this
neoliberal Republican mindset
environmental progress suffered greatly
they didn’t took many actions to
distance himself from the 1970s
environmental movement he removed Jimmy
Carter’s solar haters from the roof of
the White House an appointed EPA
Administrator and Gorsuch Beauford who
allowed first steep decline in the
number of cases filed against pollutants
thus Reagan’s presidential actions
seemed to be the Republican Party’s
first steps towards an agenda that
ignored and times outright shunned
environmental issues granted George HW
Bush still tried to hold on to some
semblance of a pro environment stance
throughout his presidency but by the
1990s and 2000 many Republicans began to
face a realization that Richard Andrews
plays out later on in his interview the
Republican Party generally decided that
no matter how much they tried to burnish
their environmental credentials there
would always be some Democratic opponent
who would push for more government
action than they were comfortable with
as a party and so they began to dig in
deeper with the anti environment
constituencies and so forth while the
Democrats in turn said okay this is our
winning issue and the environmental
groups can be our ground level support
troops at the core of this Republican
departure from environmental issues like
climate change why the party’s
resistance towards federal regulation
and actions especially when it comes to
corporations
Andrew suggests that environmental
issues are often so decisive nowadays
partly because the environment has sort
of been captured by this increasingly
polarized partisan dynamic so a look
towards the past reveals that there was
a time when environmental issues like
clean air and water were not tied to
party lines but instead just a simple
question of human lives and existing
ethically on the
planet NOW problems like climate change
and fracking have been molded into
partisan weapons which has created
seemingly insurmountable gridlock
America’s natural world been
inextricably connected to the political
struggles on Capitol Hill and not as it
should be to questions of morality
health and living well with our
surrounding environments so maybe
finding a path forward in our
environmental ravaged world means
looking back towards the common ground
Americans on both sides of the table
found in the 1970s and rekindling that
understanding in our polarized political
world this video is made possible in
part by the wonderful people who support
me on patreon if you’re interested in
helping me grow this channel head on
over to patreon and pledge a small
amount of money for every video I
released in return we’ll send you gifts
like a handwritten thank you note or in
our changing climate sticker as always
if you like what you just saw share it
around and subscribe thanks so much for
watching and I’ll see you next Friday


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Our Changing Climate

Our Changing Climate is a weekly video essay series that investigates humanity's relationship to the natural world.

