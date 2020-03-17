Neoliberalism: How the Environment Got Political

—
A brief look at why the environment has become such a partisan issue since the 1970s.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
the great question of the seventies is
00:02
shall we surrender to our surroundings
00:05
work shall we make our peace with nature
00:09
and begin to make reparations for the
00:11
damage we have done to our air to our
00:15
land and to what you just saw is a small
00:18
sample from one of Richard Nixon’s many
00:20
speeches urging environmental action all
00:23
he was president nixon was a republican
00:26
but ran on a generous environmental
00:28
agenda in 1968 how then do we get from
00:31
this we can make 1972 the best year ever
00:35
for environmental progress today as we
00:38
keep hearing that 2014 has been the
00:41
warmest year on record I asked the chair
00:45
you know what this is it’s a snowball
00:47
and that just from outside here so it’s
00:51
very very cold out a recent New York
00:54
Times article points toward citizens
00:56
united which ended corporate campaign
00:58
finance restrictions as one of the major
01:00
causes of the recent polarization of
01:02
climate change and environmentalism but
01:05
if we look back to the Reagan era in the
01:07
1980s you can see this bifurcation
01:09
already at work how to be overwhelming
01:12
bipartisan support of environmental
01:14
action in the 1970s
01:16
become so fractured by the 1980s well
01:19
there are a lot of factors that
01:20
influence this shift
01:22
such as corporate backlash and the
01:24
impact of conservative think-tanks on
01:26
political agendas but one of the main
01:28
causes was the rise of neoliberalism and
01:31
a free-market ideology Ronald Reagan and
01:34
fellow Republicans began championing
01:36
deregulation mindset in hopes that the
01:39
market would thrive without a clunky
01:41
federal hand controlling however this
01:44
place 1970s environmental laws firmly
01:46
within the sites of anti-regulation
01:48
Crusaders Richard Andrews a professor
01:51
emeritus of Environmental Policy at UNC
01:54
Chapel Hill describes Reagan’s
01:55
environmental approach in a radio
01:57
interview for WNYC rather than trying to
02:00
reform or tweak the environmental
02:03
regulations that had come into play in
02:05
the 70s he tried to just reverse them
02:07
ultimately the environmental agenda ran
02:10
counter to
02:11
for ideological tenants of the new
02:13
Republican deregulation platform in the
02:16
eyes of free-market Republicans
02:17
protecting America’s environments and
02:20
placing unnecessary burdens on its
02:22
businesses as a result of this
02:23
neoliberal Republican mindset
02:25
environmental progress suffered greatly
02:28
they didn’t took many actions to
02:29
distance himself from the 1970s
02:32
environmental movement he removed Jimmy
02:34
Carter’s solar haters from the roof of
02:36
the White House an appointed EPA
02:38
Administrator and Gorsuch Beauford who
02:41
allowed first steep decline in the
02:42
number of cases filed against pollutants
02:45
thus Reagan’s presidential actions
02:47
seemed to be the Republican Party’s
02:49
first steps towards an agenda that
02:51
ignored and times outright shunned
02:54
environmental issues granted George HW
02:57
Bush still tried to hold on to some
02:59
semblance of a pro environment stance
03:01
throughout his presidency but by the
03:03
1990s and 2000 many Republicans began to
03:07
face a realization that Richard Andrews
03:09
plays out later on in his interview the
03:12
Republican Party generally decided that
03:14
no matter how much they tried to burnish
03:17
their environmental credentials there
03:19
would always be some Democratic opponent
03:22
who would push for more government
03:24
action than they were comfortable with
03:26
as a party and so they began to dig in
03:29
deeper with the anti environment
03:31
constituencies and so forth while the
03:34
Democrats in turn said okay this is our
03:36
winning issue and the environmental
03:38
groups can be our ground level support
03:41
troops at the core of this Republican
03:43
departure from environmental issues like
03:45
climate change why the party’s
03:47
resistance towards federal regulation
03:49
and actions especially when it comes to
03:52
corporations
03:52
Andrew suggests that environmental
03:54
issues are often so decisive nowadays
03:57
partly because the environment has sort
04:00
of been captured by this increasingly
04:03
polarized partisan dynamic so a look
04:06
towards the past reveals that there was
04:08
a time when environmental issues like
04:10
clean air and water were not tied to
04:12
party lines but instead just a simple
04:15
question of human lives and existing
04:17
ethically on the
04:18
planet NOW problems like climate change
04:20
and fracking have been molded into
04:23
partisan weapons which has created
04:25
seemingly insurmountable gridlock
04:27
America’s natural world been
04:28
inextricably connected to the political
04:31
struggles on Capitol Hill and not as it
04:34
should be to questions of morality
04:35
health and living well with our
04:38
surrounding environments so maybe
04:40
finding a path forward in our
04:42
environmental ravaged world means
04:44
looking back towards the common ground
04:46
Americans on both sides of the table
04:48
found in the 1970s and rekindling that
04:51
understanding in our polarized political
04:53
world this video is made possible in
04:59
part by the wonderful people who support
05:01
me on patreon if you’re interested in
05:03
helping me grow this channel head on
05:04
over to patreon and pledge a small
05:06
amount of money for every video I
05:08
released in return we’ll send you gifts
05:10
like a handwritten thank you note or in
05:12
our changing climate sticker as always
05:14
if you like what you just saw share it
05:16
around and subscribe thanks so much for
05:18
watching and I’ll see you next Friday
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.