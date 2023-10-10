Clear Aligners: Why You May Need Them

—

Are you considering giving your smile a makeover but unsure which procedure to select? Clear aligner therapy is an excellent option if issues with crooked or misaligned teeth are your main worries. Clear aligners treat problems like overbites, underbites, and crossbites, in addition to crooked, crowded, or unevenly spaced teeth.

What Exactly Is A Clear Aligner?

An individual’s teeth are fitted with a clear aligner, which is a detachable FDA-cleared plastic tray or mold that straightens teeth to create a beautiful smile. During the course of treatment, aligners must be worn, with each stage gently providing pressure to shift the teeth into the ideal position. Clear aligners have replaced traditional metal braces as the preferred option due to their numerous advantages. There are still a few drawbacks, but they are easily manageable with thorough knowledge and an orthodontist’s assistance.

Benefits of Using Clear Aligners for Teeth Straightening

Here are seven advantages of clear aligner therapy:

Eat the foods you enjoy.

You can keep eating your favorite meals while receiving orthodontic treatment because clear aligners are removable. The advice we give patients who have metal braces—who must avoid foods that are sticky or difficult to chew—is different from this.

For patients using transparent aligners, we just advise them to constantly wash their teeth after meals. If not, kids run the danger of staining their aligners and raising their chance of developing tooth rot.

The last thing you want is to leave food and bacteria on your teeth for an extended period. You can easily avoid this by brushing your teeth. When you are not at home, simply bring a travel toothbrush and toothpaste.

Maintain a healthy mouth habit.

When you can take out your aligners to brush and floss your teeth, it is much simpler to maintain proper oral hygiene. Patients with metal braces must put in extra effort to maintain a healthy smile throughout their orthodontic treatment. For instance, each bracket in their mouth must be individually threaded with floss just in time.

If a patient disregarded their oral hygiene during treatment, we may find discoloration on the teeth when we remove their metal braces. They might also have tooth decay or other diseases like gum disease.

Do away with mouth sores.

Your cheeks may become itchy from metal brackets and cables. The fact that clear aligners are constructed of smooth plastic is a wonderful thing. Consequently, they are significantly less prone to irritate the delicate tissues in your mouth. You also have a far lower chance of developing uncomfortable mouth sores when receiving orthodontic treatment as a result.

Comfort

No metal brackets mean less discomfort. The transition to a new pair of clear aligners every week will cause only minor initial pain. You will not even notice it in your mouth after your teeth get used to it.

