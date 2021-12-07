Differences Between Theoretical and Conceptual Framework

—

The difference between theoretical and conceptual frameworks lies primarily in what they convey. The former mainly revolves around a theory and the ideas surrounding that theory, while the latter emphasizes putting ideas into practice in a way that makes conceptual sense.

With those very simplified definitions in mind, you’ll undoubtedly have further questions about how theoretical and conceptual frameworks differ. So, let’s dig a little deeper into both forms of framework and distinguish some more specific differences between the two.

Theoretical Framework

Theoretical frameworks tend to be grander in terms of the scale of their ideas. The primary reason for this is that a theory has no requirements when it comes to size. So long as the idea(s) of the theory lies within some form of logic, they can exist for people to interact with them.

Theoretical frameworks also almost always precede conceptual frameworks since they usually lay the foundation for them to stand on. You’ll find that this is most often the case for studies. People establish the parameters first for whatever they are researching, and those parameters then act as the basis of their theoretical framework.

To put it a bit more plainly, when it comes to reaching a conclusion/hypothesis of any study, you first need a theoretical framework as your starting point because it acts as a blueprint for whatever research you plan to carry out.

So, the key takeaway here is that the theoretical framework is essentially the setup phase for any research.

Conceptual Framework

We know that the theoretical framework is the starting point for research, but where exactly does the conceptual framework come after it? Well, conceptual frameworks are the pieces that bridge the gap between a theoretical framework and a hypothesis/conclusion. Or you can think of them as the building blocks of the whole process.

For example, let’s say we’re building a house. The theoretical framework is the layout for the house because it shows us where everything is, what the ratios are, and roughly how everything should look once our work is complete. Following that is the conceptual framework, which is where we do our actual constructing of the house.

Getting through the conceptual framework can take more or less time depending on the nature of both it and the theoretical framework, but generally, both require lots of work for different reasons. If a theoretical framework is overly complicated or poorly thought out, the conceptual framework will naturally take longer.

Going back to the house example, if we received plans for a house that only gave us a partial understanding of the kitchen layout, we would struggle to complete the kitchen.

Bringing Both Frameworks Together

Hopefully, you now have a base level of understanding of the differences between theoretical and conceptual frameworks.

If not, you still feel a little unclear on the idea of both frameworks as a whole. Just remember that the theoretical framework nearly always leads to the development of the conceptual framework. From there, you can reach a hypothesis for whatever type of research you are doing.

There are many more layers to theoretical and conceptual frameworks, and there are many more differences in those layers. However, we’ll refrain from going into those here because they can get very complex very quickly.

Conclusion

If you want to learn more about theoretical and conceptual frameworks, there’s a whole wealth of information about them for you to sink your teeth into. That said, the basics we have covered here are still more than enough for you to understand both frameworks in a general sense.

